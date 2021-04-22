 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   Not news: A school district has adopted a new gender-neutral dress code so male students can wear nail polish to school. News: A Texas school district. Fark: A Central Texas school district   (msn.com) divider line
18
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A Texas school district has adopted a new gender-neutral dress code after making national headlines in December for suspending an openly gay male student who wore nail polish to school.

Could have just said he was going through and Emo phase and he would've been fine.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone likes a good mani pedi every now and then, even if they won't admit it.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I would neverput someone through the ordeal of trying to make my feet look pretty.


I would neverput someone through the ordeal of trying to make my feet look pretty.
 
starsrift
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The headline got me all "wha?" and then I read TFA to realize it was just a typo.
(Assuming the mods fix it, original headline was missing the word 'code'
 
Loucifer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I guess many things come from Texas.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Hehe. The once and only time I've gotten a pedicure (and it was gratuitously free) I actually apologized in advance. "I'm sorry you have to go through with this"
I would neverput someone through the ordeal of trying to make my feet look pretty.


Hehe. The once and only time I've gotten a pedicure (and it was gratuitously free) I actually apologized in advance. "I'm sorry you have to go through with this"
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Maybe you're just lacking the proper tools.

Fark user imageView Full Size

I would neverput someone through the ordeal of trying to make my feet look pretty.


Maybe you're just lacking the proper tools.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Uh, central Texas is pretty urban and generally liberal. If you had said west Texas or any of rural Texas, that would indeed be Fark.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Getting a kick out of this since as I've mentioned in other threads, 55-year-old straight male here with a thumbnail covered in Revlon Copper Penny.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Marcus Aurelius: Everyone likes a good mani pedi every now and then, even if they won't admit it.

I would neverput someone through the ordeal of trying to make my feet look pretty.


cdn2.apstatic.comView Full Size

"Crying won't help you sweetheart. I paid for a pedi, and you're gonna make those puppies look good. It's either that or throw yourself out in traffic... hey where are you going? "
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Umm...

Jesus fark.

/backs out of thread slowly.

I would neverput someone through the ordeal of trying to make my feet look pretty.

[cdn2.apstatic.com image 850x748]
"Crying won't help you sweetheart. I paid for a pedi, and you're gonna make those puppies look good. It's either that or throw yourself out in traffic... hey where are you going? "


Umm...

Jesus fark.

/backs out of thread slowly.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wouldn't've mattered, my dad would have kicked the shiat out of me1 for doing anything he viewed as remotely effeminate.  This was someone who, by the 1980s, still thought long hair was inappropriate on men.  Even a pink, button-up business shirt was too effeminate, because pink.  He freaked the fark out when I returned from my first semester of college with an ear piercing.  What can I say, it was the '80s and I looked to the musicians I saw on MTV as style icons, and androgyny was the style of the day.

I've always been attracted to androgynous styles if not outright crossdressing.  As it is I'm 55 and I like wearing nail polish and skirts and dresses, although it's rare that I venture out in anything but stereotypically male clothing.  I live in a very accepting part of the USA (near Boston) but I hate potentially drawing negative attention to myself.

1Maybe not literally.  As with a lot of boys, my dad stopped hitting me when I got big enough to hit back.
 
Unoriginal_Username [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

a friend bought me my first pedicure 2 years ago now...and yeah. It was great. Only thing I have a hard time with is the chemical smells.


a friend bought me my first pedicure 2 years ago now...and yeah. It was great. Only thing I have a hard time with is the chemical smells.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Nobody puts Darksoul in a corner.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
LOL. I remember guys in high school wearing nail polish, usually black or blue, and even long skirts to school. But it was a Portland suburb in the 90s, and we all had terrible taste in fashion.
 
August11
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
WTF happened to this thread!?!?!
 
khatores
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Bernie (2/12) Movie CLIP - The Five States of Texas (2011) HD
Youtube GVmIqRcglvE
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

You do you! I hope you feel comfortable some day going out in public dressed androgynously/cross-dressed, if that's what you want.

People are people. Clothes are clothes. People should be able to wear what makes them happy.

I've always been attracted to androgynous styles if not outright crossdressing.  As it is I'm 55 and I like wearing nail polish and skirts and dresses, although it's rare that I venture out in anything but stereotypically male clothing.  I live in a very accepting part of the USA (near Boston) but I hate potentially drawing negative attention to myself.

1Maybe not literally.  As with a lot of boys, my dad stopped hitting me when I got big enough to hit back.


You do you! I hope you feel comfortable some day going out in public dressed androgynously/cross-dressed, if that's what you want.

People are people. Clothes are clothes. People should be able to wear what makes them happy.
 
