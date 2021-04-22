 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Out There Colorado)   A cat that went missing four years ago in Colorado has finally been reunited with his person after a thousand-mile journey to Texas. Welcome to Caturday   (outtherecolorado.com) divider line
351
    More: Caturday, U.S. state, Front Range Urban Corridor, 2008 singles, seven-year-old cat, Teller County, Colorado, The Shelter, Colorado municipalities, MOS Technology SID  
•       •       •

425 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 24 Apr 2021 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



351 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Someone's looking for Caturday!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Edie and Mike the Car coexisting. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Wadded Beef: Edie and Mike the Car coexisting. [Fark user image 425x318]


Mike the Cat, even.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Because Lulu carries her fluffy toys in her mouth a lot they need to be washed regularly. She seems to appreciate the new dryer's see-through door because it makes it easier to keep an eye on her toys.

As you can see, Sir Percy is behind Lulu
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Wadded Beef: Edie and Mike the Car coexisting. [Fark user image 425x318]


♥♥
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Awesome story 😸  And I'm feeling awesome! Had my second vaccine shot this morning & feeling great: my arm isn't even sore.  Just like my first time I super hydrated before & after & am continuing to do so.  It's been a lazy afternoon but that's likely due to the fact I got it too warm in here (78).  I just had lunch - leftover lasgna 😋 - and am ready for another nap. I'll be back later!
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hello all. I came home Tuesday after noon or so. Incision looks really good, no infection that we can see, knock on wood. Pretty easily tired, and I've been having nap attacks. Eli the Bitey has been napping on the couch and sending me sleep rays!

My facial nerves are all ok as far as I can tell. Surgeon seemed pleased. I really can't feel my ear at all, other than pressure. Hopefully that will change as time passes. If not, it's ok, I can live with it. And I might finally get that second pierce...

Thanks to all for the well wishes and good vibes. I'm glad to be on the recovery side of the operation.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Hello all. I came home Tuesday after noon or so. Incision looks really good, no infection that we can see, knock on wood. Pretty easily tired, and I've been having nap attacks. Eli the Bitey has been napping on the couch and sending me sleep rays!

My facial nerves are all ok as far as I can tell. Surgeon seemed pleased. I really can't feel my ear at all, other than pressure. Hopefully that will change as time passes. If not, it's ok, I can live with it. And I might finally get that second pierce...

Thanks to all for the well wishes and good vibes. I'm glad to be on the recovery side of the operation.


Good to see that you are recovering well!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Im Trying to design a face mask frayed to keep the mask off your mouth.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Puddytat being judgmental.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Dammit, Salem!

Just caught the little brat trying to take a nibble off my snickerdoodle bar :D
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Hello all. I came home Tuesday after noon or so. Incision looks really good, no infection that we can see, knock on wood. Pretty easily tired, and I've been having nap attacks. Eli the Bitey has been napping on the couch and sending me sleep rays!

My facial nerves are all ok as far as I can tell. Surgeon seemed pleased. I really can't feel my ear at all, other than pressure. Hopefully that will change as time passes. If not, it's ok, I can live with it. And I might finally get that second pierce...

Thanks to all for the well wishes and good vibes. I'm glad to be on the recovery side of the operation.


I hope you have a swift and uneventful recovery! :)
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Can't believe the week I've just been through!!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Dammit, Salem!

Just caught the little brat trying to take a nibble off my snickerdoodle bar :D


Shame on you Salem
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x318]
Can't believe the week I've just been through!!


You okay?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
lilyspad: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x318]
Can't believe the week I've just been through!!

You okay?

yeah seriously, are you going to survive? Do you need us to send anything?
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 600x1003]


nice!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image image 450x450]


I love it 😁
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Chip your pets!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I hear they're going to film the Ceiling Cat origin story prequel.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x318]
Can't believe the week I've just been through!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


After I'd emptied the box, it took less than 5 minutes for Mystic to check it out.  Instead of "inbox zero", I have "inbox kitty".
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I am very good at STUFF ON MY CAT.
 
yobbery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
CATURDAY!
photos.smugmug.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

foo monkey: Chip your pets!


mine prefer Ruffles, but Sammy loves nacho cheese flavored Doritos brand tortilla chips as well
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ellie got her med for the staph infection and the wipes were used and apology food was eaten.

She is peeing and p00ping.  Peeing out side the box.  Sigh.  She associates it with getting wet litter on her paws.  We will get back to normal.

And food?   She eats. Wet food and dry.  When I put a plate of wet food under the bed for her, she chows down.

Brushing means I get purrs.

Little steps
 
yobbery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

foo monkey: Chip your pets!


This ^^^
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Some 4/20 Buzzie.  I posted it Tuesday morning on the last thread, but it was so late it didn't have time to get any comments
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I find it endlessly amusing that she (Khaleesi) sits like this.......
 
Displayed 50 of 351 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.