(LA Times)   COVID didn't shut down everything. The moths loved it. The Getty museum, not so much   (latimes.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything to add here, raerar1980?
Interesting article about things we mostly never think of.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Anything to add here, raerar1980?
Interesting article about things we mostly never think of.


Oh yeah....i know all about this, although not my department.   I can try to answer questions.
Who knew bugs loved tapestries?!
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope moths eat getty images up completely.
 
rikdanger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I miss Moth Meme
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you ever smelled moth balls? Very difficult to get their legs apart.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rikdanger: [Fark user image image 349x233]
I miss Moth Meme


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: I hope moths eat getty images up completely.


The museum is not affiliated with Getty images.  Same family but completely different entities
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: lindalouwho: Anything to add here, raerar1980?
Interesting article about things we mostly never think of.

Oh yeah....i know all about this, although not my department.   I can try to answer questions.
Who knew bugs loved tapestries?!


That sounds like tedious work, with the reward of getting to know the various items more completely.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've never had to deal with moths.  Carpet beetles and silverfish yes, but not moths.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: raerae1980: lindalouwho: Anything to add here, raerar1980?
Interesting article about things we mostly never think of.

Oh yeah....i know all about this, although not my department.   I can try to answer questions.
Who knew bugs loved tapestries?!

That sounds like tedious work, with the reward of getting to know the various items more completely.


Conservation is usually a very tedious process, but yeah, you get to learn the ins and outs of those objects.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

raerae1980: leeksfromchichis: I hope moths eat getty images up completely.

The museum is not affiliated with Getty images.  Same family but completely different entities


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


I know what I typed and I meant every word of it.

I wasn't talking about the article. Like all things, the solution is pretty simple: more spiders!!
 
PunGent
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

raerae1980: lindalouwho: Anything to add here, raerar1980?
Interesting article about things we mostly never think of.

Oh yeah....i know all about this, although not my department.   I can try to answer questions.
Who knew bugs loved tapestries?!


(raises hand)

Grew up in a couple of big old houses with the odd old wall hanging.

/also read a fascinating article years ago in the New Yorker about tapestry restoration using extremely powerful computer algorithms
//turns out they're topologically complex at the thread level
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Unobtanium: raerae1980: lindalouwho: Anything to add here, raerar1980?
Interesting article about things we mostly never think of.

Oh yeah....i know all about this, although not my department.   I can try to answer questions.
Who knew bugs loved tapestries?!

That sounds like tedious work, with the reward of getting to know the various items more completely.

Conservation is usually a very tedious process, but yeah, you get to learn the ins and outs of those objects.


One of the most interesting people I know is a guy from St.Petersburg, Russia who is master at the craft of painting restoration. Besides museum work, he's restored very large murals on walls in some of the bigger houses in the Highland Park area (Pittsburgh), just gorgeous work.

Any idea how much the Getty normally spends per year on restoration, pest control, and the like?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A song so beautiful you can just about see it.

Carole King - Tapestry [HD]
Youtube SAqYzqHdXu8
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: raerae1980: Unobtanium: raerae1980: lindalouwho: Anything to add here, raerar1980?
Interesting article about things we mostly never think of.

Oh yeah....i know all about this, although not my department.   I can try to answer questions.
Who knew bugs loved tapestries?!

That sounds like tedious work, with the reward of getting to know the various items more completely.

Conservation is usually a very tedious process, but yeah, you get to learn the ins and outs of those objects.

One of the most interesting people I know is a guy from St.Petersburg, Russia who is master at the craft of painting restoration. Besides museum work, he's restored very large murals on walls in some of the bigger houses in the Highland Park area (Pittsburgh), just gorgeous work.

Any idea how much the Getty normally spends per year on restoration, pest control, and the like?


*shakes head*
No, i dont.  I couldnt even guess, other than its probably a significant amount, given the type of collections we have.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

raerae1980: lindalouwho: raerae1980: Unobtanium: raerae1980: lindalouwho: Anything to add here, raerar1980?
Interesting article about things we mostly never think of.

Oh yeah....i know all about this, although not my department.   I can try to answer questions.
Who knew bugs loved tapestries?!

That sounds like tedious work, with the reward of getting to know the various items more completely.

Conservation is usually a very tedious process, but yeah, you get to learn the ins and outs of those objects.

One of the most interesting people I know is a guy from St.Petersburg, Russia who is master at the craft of painting restoration. Besides museum work, he's restored very large murals on walls in some of the bigger houses in the Highland Park area (Pittsburgh), just gorgeous work.

Any idea how much the Getty normally spends per year on restoration, pest control, and the like?

*shakes head*
No, i dont.  I couldnt even guess, other than its probably a significant amount, given the type of collections we have.


For the heck of it, I googled the yearly budgets for the Getty (almost $300M) and the Carnegie ($75M).
If I get bored later I might see if breakdowns are available, but I won't be surprised if they're not.
Those numbers may have changed either way, too. Less, because of being closed, or more, because patrons stepped it up because they were closed.
I'm a 6-7 blocks from The Frick, they just opened back up with limited viewings. I'm excited to do something "normal" soon!
https://www.thefrickpittsburgh.org/Ex​h​ibition-Frida-Kahlo-Through-the-Lens-o​f-Nickolas-Muray
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
