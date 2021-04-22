 Skip to content
(AL.com)   Young girl gets stuck inside arcade claw machine, but thanks to patient firefighters with $73 worth of quarters, she's now free   (al.com) divider line
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get that kids will get into shiat in seconds if you turn your back, but how long were they not paying attention for a kid to crawl INTO a claw machine?! Somebody put a gd bell on that kid!
 
SometimesItsTuesday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GloomCookie613: I get that kids will get into shiat in seconds if you turn your back, but how long were they not paying attention for a kid to crawl INTO a claw machine?!


About 20 seconds, if they're anything like every other kid ever.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last time I paid $73 for a young girl at an arcade, the judge said I couldn't go to the arcade anymore.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came for The IT Crowd reference, leaving disappointed.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Thailand do the get mad if you get your toy stuck in a claw machine full of kids?
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that's how The Mystery of the 2020 Coin Shortage was solved.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reason number 482 why I am not a firefighter.
"Hand me the ax, I'm going full Leroy Jenkins on this. Child, stand to the other side of the machine"
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does this keep happening??
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fara Clark: Reason number 482 why I am not a firefighter.
"Hand me the ax, I'm going full Leroy Jenkins on this. Child, stand to the other side of the machine"


Leeroy.  LeRoy is his cousin from Quebec.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jekfark: Why does this keep happening??


Arcade owners have bills to pay.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many years ago a friend and I thought it would be hilarious to put his small daughter in a newspaper box while we were waiting for his wife to join us outside.

Everything was fine until we realized that none of us had any change to get her back out.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.liveleak.com/view?t=kqh81​_​1575375665

https://www.liveleak.com/view?t=k7zav​_​1610874003
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dinjiin: [Fark user image 287x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


That was like, "Man it's comfortable up in this biatch"
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could have been in in seconds:

lockpicks.comView Full Size
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: Could have been in in seconds:

[lockpicks.com image 350x247]


Someone's been watching LockPickingLawyer
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Fara Clark: Reason number 482 why I am not a firefighter.
"Hand me the ax, I'm going full Leroy Jenkins on this. Child, stand to the other side of the machine"

Leeroy.  LeRoy is his cousin from Quebec.


Le whaaa
Lee rho ee
Leroy
Whatever
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dustman81: C18H27NO3: Could have been in in seconds:

[lockpicks.com image 350x247]

Someone's been watching LockPickingLawyer


Even fewer seconds with the tool that he and Bosnian Bill made.
 
SiotMoc
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why call the firefighters? Can't the manager unlock the door? They must refill it from to time.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: dustman81: C18H27NO3: Could have been in in seconds:

[lockpicks.com image 350x247]

Someone's been watching LockPickingLawyer

Even fewer seconds with the tool that he and Bosnian Bill made.


Nice.  Not an effective tool in this situation but I feel you know that and just went for the glorious funny.
/I still have yet to get that tool.  I tried buying some things from Sparrows and it kept getting denied.
Finally realized it was my credit union denying the sale, even though they didn't have a problem with me buying a bunch of stuff from Multipick on the other side of the world in Germany.
/I guess my CU was looking out for me in some weird way only kind-of and not really?
/shrug
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SiotMoc: Why call the firefighters? Can't the manager unlock the door? They must refill it from to time.


Those machines are often leased and filled by the company. The arcade staff don't have access to open them or empty the change. Same as most soda machines and those $0.25 junk machines at the grocery store.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Those things are such a scam. You end up paying $73 for a girl that's worth no more than $20.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't understand why they don't just use the claw instead of calling the authorities.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BolshyGreatYarblocks: Came for The IT Crowd reference, leaving disappointed.


Give us some time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, at least they resisted the impulse to have the cops shoot her out.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I snorked too hard at that headline.
 
