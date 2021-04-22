 Skip to content
 
(Jalopnik)   Louisiana state police asks Baton Rouge women to give them the tracking device they put on her car back   (jalopnik.com) divider line
21
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"It's bush league," Collins told WBRZ. "The fact that a young woman can see you doing something like this means you're not very good at it."

Can't argue with that.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If you ever find one of those devices just take it to the local greyhound station and discreetly attach it to a bus headed for flyoverland.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ahh yes Baton Rouge southern baptist racists....
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: If you ever find one of those devices just take it to the local greyhound station and discreetly attach it to a bus headed for flyoverland.


My first though too except the article says they're illegal for citizens to "use".
 
pueblonative
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Put it on Ebay and say you'll return it with a copy  of the search warrant.
 
slantsix
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

syrynxx: My first though too except the article says they're illegal for citizens to "use".


If I find something on my car that doesn't belong, it's getting thrown into a body of water. I have no idea what it is or who put it there, and that device is not my responsibility.
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Better call Saul.
 
dustman81
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Was this the cop?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

syrynxx: fragMasterFlash: If you ever find one of those devices just take it to the local greyhound station and discreetly attach it to a bus headed for flyoverland.

My first though too except the article says they're illegal for citizens to "use".


Do those trackers come with a sticker that says "property of your local police department"? If not how would I know? Greyhound it is.
 
ongbok
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: If you ever find one of those devices just take it to the local greyhound station and discreetly attach it to a bus headed for flyoverland.


Yeah, that is an easy way to get charged with theft or destruction of government property.  If you ever find one on your car, leave it there and call a lawyer
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is reminiscent of the brazen assholery of cable companies strategy to make you return a device you never wanted in the first place
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If the cops would quit putting them in the wheel wells of the cars they are trying to track it wouldn't be so easy to find the trackers. Seriously, find some new places to put them that won't be spotted in 5 seconds when someone goes to find one.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Detach it , put it under the wheel of a car parked adjacent to you.

As said there are two different types of tracking devices.
One records your travels and needs to be retrieved and the info downloaded (not a real time tracker)
The second is one with some type of radio communication, think cellular. And it can report location real time.

If you attach one of the first type to some outgoing vehicle, you can be charged with "stealing" govt property.
Law on the "live" trackers is a bit more murky.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Excellent payload for a weather balloon to the upper atmosphere

"Sir, I think the subject is getting high. Very high."
 
Sobekneferu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ongbok: fragMasterFlash: If you ever find one of those devices just take it to the local greyhound station and discreetly attach it to a bus headed for flyoverland.

Yeah, that is an easy way to get charged with theft or destruction of government property.  If you ever find one on your car, leave it there and call a lawyer


The article actually quotes from a case where it was determined that citizens can't be charged with theft for failing to return the device, and by extension are not considered responsible for whatever happens to it once it's on their car.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why didn't they just activate her Covid vaccination chip?

/Unless they suspect the person they're looking for to be using her car.
 
Snort
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, they don't hire the best and brightest.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm not responsible for your equipment.

If you wanted me to be responsible for it, you should have asked me to sign for it.
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
think i'd list it on Facebook Marketplace and tag the police dept.  if they contact you about it tell them they're free to make an offer.
 
Bucknutz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is it weird that more and more people seem to have trouble distinguishing "woman" from "women," yet no one seems to have a problem telling apart "man" from "men?"

our world is becoming functionally illiterate.

/thanks, internet!
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bucknutz: Is it weird that more and more people seem to have trouble distinguishing "woman" from "women," yet no one seems to have a problem telling apart "man" from "men?"

our world is becoming functionally illiterate.

/thanks, internet!


Your welcome
 
