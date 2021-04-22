 Skip to content
A history museum somewhere in Syria appears to be missing a missile
    Israel, air missile, Israeli Air Force, Israeli military spokesman, southern Israel, Golan Heights, Syrian surface, Israel Defense Forces  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yesterday, the Fark War Mongers were decrying this outrage declaring Iran had crossed a red line in attacking poor defenseless Israel and WWIII was surely imminent.

Today, we find out it's just a malfunctioning missile fired in to fend off an Israeli attack.

I'm very happy no one here is in charge of things.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Bashar al-Asaad, you've lost *another* missile?"
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They know because they're all labeled with Syrial numbers.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Yesterday, the Fark War Mongers were decrying this outrage declaring Iran had crossed a red line in attacking poor defenseless Israel and WWIII was surely imminent.

Today, we find out it's just a malfunctioning missile fired in to fend off an Israeli attack.

I'm very happy no one here is in charge of things.


Outrage is all The people of Fark have.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: edmo: Yesterday, the Fark War Mongers were decrying this outrage declaring Iran had crossed a red line in attacking poor defenseless Israel and WWIII was surely imminent.

Today, we find out it's just a malfunctioning missile fired in to fend off an Israeli attack.

I'm very happy no one here is in charge of things.

Outrage is all The people of Fark have.


Outrage and personal attacks. Our two chief weapons. And ruthless snark.
 
Olthoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Syria has a museum?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Those are some OLD electronics, late 1960's level. I see some giant rectifiers, and look at that old style circuit board.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: edmo: Yesterday, the Fark War Mongers were decrying this outrage declaring Iran had crossed a red line in attacking poor defenseless Israel and WWIII was surely imminent.

Today, we find out it's just a malfunctioning missile fired in to fend off an Israeli attack.

I'm very happy no one here is in charge of things.

Outrage is all The people of Fark have.


Well some of us do have disappointment in some people on Fark.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

Congratulations to this guy.  I wonder how much he wants for the old one.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x1133]
Those are some OLD electronics, late 1960's level. I see some giant rectifiers, and look at that old style circuit board.


Well... that's the joke
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: [Fark user image 609x90]

Congratulations to this guy.  I wonder how much he wants for the old one.


$22.00, but I'll bet you can talk him down to $17.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Olthoi: Syria has a museum?


Yeah, they're rebuilding after being looted
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: ImmutableTenderloin: edmo: Yesterday, the Fark War Mongers were decrying this outrage declaring Iran had crossed a red line in attacking poor defenseless Israel and WWIII was surely imminent.

Today, we find out it's just a malfunctioning missile fired in to fend off an Israeli attack.

I'm very happy no one here is in charge of things.

Outrage is all The people of Fark have.

Outrage and personal attacks. Our two chief weapons. And ruthless snark.


Trolling. Don't forget trolling.

And Alts. Remarkable how RandomJSA departed at the same time as '95...
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iranian Proxy Target is the name of my new VPN service.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did it Just Fall Over and Go, BOOMs!!¿


/🤣😂🤪
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Olthoi: Syria has a museum?


You should see their fertilizer museum.  Oh,...wait.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But did Wonder Woman make it invisible as it left the museum?

/god that movie was so bad
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Was it a Number-14-Saint-Joseph-The-Somewhat-Di​vine-On-The-Hill ballistic missile?
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They pulled the pin but counted to 5 instead of 3, which any learned person knows is right out.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Forgive me for thinking out loud, but why would Syria have a missle? And why would that missle have an active warhead?
 
mainsail
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Olthoi: Syria has a museum?


Had.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: "Bashar al-Asaad, you've lost *another* missile?"
[pbs.twimg.com image 425x230]


I don't get worried when the Russians lose a submarine. We can find those easily.

I get worried when anything else happens.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Unobtanium: "Bashar al-Asaad, you've lost *another* missile?"
[pbs.twimg.com image 425x230]

I don't get worried when the Russians lose a submarine. We can find those easily.

I get worried when anything else happens.


The ocean floor is littered with Russian ships.

Let me know when they have a good Captain.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In fact, the missile - identified by an Israeli military spokesman as coming from a Cold War-era Soviet-made SA-5 Gammon long-range surface-to-air missile system - was one of several fired by Syrian government forces in response to Israeli strikes in that country, likely directed against an Iranian proxy target.

I'm confused. Syria retaliated against Israel by attacking Iran?
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x1133]
Those are some OLD electronics, late 1960's level. I see some giant rectifiers, and look at that old style circuit board.


Yup, that's the point.  These things are ancient and apparently fairly useless most of the time.

Another pic:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
And then there's the guy who found the exact transistor used in the missile for sale on Ebay:

https://www.ebay.com/itm/MP21A-LOT-OF​-​20-RUSSIAN-GERMANIUM-PNP-TRANSISTOR-35​V-0-15W-0-1A-/283902140752

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Geotpf: KarmicDisaster: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x1133]
Those are some OLD electronics, late 1960's level. I see some giant rectifiers, and look at that old style circuit board.

Yup, that's the point.  These things are ancient and apparently fairly useless most of the time.

Another pic:

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x1133]And then there's the guy who found the exact transistor used in the missile for sale on Ebay:

https://www.ebay.com/itm/MP21A-LOT-OF-​20-RUSSIAN-GERMANIUM-PNP-TRANSISTOR-35​V-0-15W-0-1A-/283902140752

[pbs.twimg.com image 616x821]
[pbs.twimg.com image 614x545]
[pbs.twimg.com image 400x400]


Those transistors are in high demand for making guitar pedals. I forget why exactly, but apparently they can't be replicated with modern transistors.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Geotpf: KarmicDisaster: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x1133]
Those are some OLD electronics, late 1960's level. I see some giant rectifiers, and look at that old style circuit board.

Yup, that's the point.  These things are ancient and apparently fairly useless most of the time.

Another pic:

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x1133]And then there's the guy who found the exact transistor used in the missile for sale on Ebay:

https://www.ebay.com/itm/MP21A-LOT-OF-​20-RUSSIAN-GERMANIUM-PNP-TRANSISTOR-35​V-0-15W-0-1A-/283902140752

[pbs.twimg.com image 616x821]
[pbs.twimg.com image 614x545]
[pbs.twimg.com image 400x400]

Those transistors are in high demand for making guitar pedals. I forget why exactly, but apparently they can't be replicated with modern transistors.


That explains why they are eight bucks each at Ebay, LOL.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Geotpf: KarmicDisaster: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x1133]
Those are some OLD electronics, late 1960's level. I see some giant rectifiers, and look at that old style circuit board.

Yup, that's the point.  These things are ancient and apparently fairly useless most of the time.

Another pic:

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x1133]And then there's the guy who found the exact transistor used in the missile for sale on Ebay:

https://www.ebay.com/itm/MP21A-LOT-OF-​20-RUSSIAN-GERMANIUM-PNP-TRANSISTOR-35​V-0-15W-0-1A-/283902140752

[pbs.twimg.com image 616x821]
[pbs.twimg.com image 614x545]
[pbs.twimg.com image 400x400]


Good catch.

I'll report that tomorrow.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
transistors the mortal enemies of transformers
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: They know because they're all labeled with Syrial numbers.


Omg. Go to time out.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: ImmutableTenderloin: edmo: Yesterday, the Fark War Mongers were decrying this outrage declaring Iran had crossed a red line in attacking poor defenseless Israel and WWIII was surely imminent.

Today, we find out it's just a malfunctioning missile fired in to fend off an Israeli attack.

I'm very happy no one here is in charge of things.

Outrage is all The people of Fark have.

Well some of us do have disappointment in some people on Fark.



it's not nice to pick on women
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If your job is to hang around an SA-5 missile system, it must kinda suck to launch it

Like, are they going to be paid for staring at the launch vehicle sans missile?
 
