(WIVB)   Who just carries a horseshoe around at 4am?   (wivb.com) divider line
24
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A horse?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: A horse?


Of course, of course.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Smrt people
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You never know when an unlicensed underground horseshoe match will spring up.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's for protection against the... lords & ladies
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I didn't find the horseshoe, I lost three.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Do you not?

/ I'm far more intrigued by the "microwaving a fire extinguisher" bit
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When else would you carry a horseshoe?
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This guy?
cdn.costumewall.comView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fey.

That's why you would carry an iron horse shoe.

Farking fey.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A superstitious gambler in Las Vegas?
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A quarter horse.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Fey.

That's why you would carry an iron horse shoe.

Farking fey.


Ssssshh!  You're not supposed to NAME them!
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, he put a fire extinguisher in a microwave and it didn't blow him to kingdom come, so I guess the lucky horseshoe worked.  Take that skeptics!
 
chubby muppet
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Who just carries a horseshoe around at 4am?

A farrier
 
pueblonative
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Who just carries a horseshoe around at 4am?

The asshole who doesn't understand horses buck when you do that.

Err replying for a friend
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Olden pony - Who got my rusty horseshoe?
Youtube 1MX8MCXxK4Q
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That article read like Madlibs.

A man accused of trying to take NOUN from a U. S. STATE hotel was arrested after allegedly swinging a NOUN at an employee, damaging property and trying to VERB a NOUN, according to LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY.

A man accused of trying to take snacks from a Colorado hotel was arrested after allegedly swinging a horseshoe at an employee, damaging property and trying to microwave a fire extinguisher, according to the Pueblo Police Department.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The prepared.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It was homework.

If it wasn't for that horse, I wouldn't have spent that year in college.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

maddan: Well, he put a fire extinguisher in a microwave and it didn't blow him to kingdom come, so I guess the lucky horseshoe worked.  Take that skeptics!


The microwave is more likely to suffer trauma than the fire extinguisher.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's like a ninja star for a cowboy who lacks a concealed carry permit. Very ineffective though
 
