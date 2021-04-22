 Skip to content
(WV Gazette Mail)   Want a COVID-19 vaccination? Come play the slots at West Virginia casinos no matter what state you live in and you can get one   (wvgazettemail.com) divider line
14
    More: Cool, Vaccine, Maryland, West Virginia, Vaccination, coronavirus vaccine, state resident, West Virginia residency, parking garage  
•       •       •

14 Comments     (+0 »)
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Great! First thing I'll need before I play the slots will be a vaccine and then wait two weeks and oh wait...

Seriously tho, if it gets more people stabbed in the arm, I'm fine with it.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's bait. Suddenly... West Virginia. That's worse than Suddenly... Susan.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You should get your shots before playing with sluts. Sometimes after too.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Isn't it open to everyone everywhere now?  With appointments falling because demand is tapering off?

/Does not apply to Canada.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How is that "cool?" That's monetizing an otherwise free, government-paid service, and effectively saying "paying customers first." This is two-fold manipulation - West Virginia gets to keep their administration numbers up even as demand for it among state residents - a bunch of whom have refused to take it - has declined, and it allows West Virginia to receive more government funding.

It's not just a bit suspect, it has the state asking "...waitaminute, we didn't authorize that...", which implies that the folks running the show didn't clear it with the state first.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: Isn't it open to everyone everywhere now?  With appointments falling because demand is tapering off?

/Does not apply to Canada.


That's exactly it - the problem is that West Virginia's full of anti-vaxx assholes, so this bit of BS makes the state look "better" in terms of vaccine administration numbers (at the expense of the states around it), and it allows the state to claim more government money for administering the vaccine even as its own residents remain unvaccinated.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Could be worse.

Could be at West Virginia strip clubs.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Seriously, they touted their slightly-higher than average numbers for a few weeks now, so when their numbers plunged last week, they freaked out.
 
12349876
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: Isn't it open to everyone everywhere now?  With appointments falling because demand is tapering off?

/Does not apply to Canada.


North Dakota is going to be offering vaccines to Canadian truckers who cross the border a lot.
 
stuffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Seems great way to get anti-vaxxers. While they're busy losing the rent. stab-em before they notice.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sounds like Oregon's clusterfark of a system. After waiting three weeks for an appointment, I finally got one... a two-hour drive away at a tribal casino... another three weeks from now.

/Luckily I was able to get one last week through my healthcare provider. Still had to drive an hour, but a lot better than this option.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTA: "I said, 'Sir all I need is a photo ID so I know who I'm giving this to.' And I honestly thought he was going to cry," Gambino said. "Our goal is just to get vaccines in arms. We are just doing our part."

That's both sad and uplifting at the same time. Lots of folks who REALLY wanted the shot (myself included) had a hard time finding a vaccination site. I know how that guy felt. I registered with my county and the VA, and kept searching, and finally got it at a Kroger, of all places. Ha! And if the casino, or a bar, or a gym is giving shots out, well, whatever it takes. I'm all for it.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Izunbacol: Isn't it open to everyone everywhere now?  With appointments falling because demand is tapering off?

/Does not apply to Canada.


Houston has gone to a "just show up" plan.

Open to everyone over 18 and no appointment required.  You can literally just show up and get vaccinated (Pfizer or Moderna, depending on location)
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

