‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The helipad was made of cardboard?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like they can put it back together in half an hour.
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Just put down some of the leftover linoleum from when we redid the lobby last year."
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, I have a new excuse for my half-baked attempts at home improvement.

"But honey, I built it military grade. Watch this.."
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that's bullshiat, by the way, air ambulances land in unpaved fields here as standard procedure when the patient can't be transported to the "airport" 45 minutes away.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't rated for that type of landing pad, or piss-poor construction of the pad?

I WANNA KNOW WHO TO BLAME
 
Branniganslaw
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gopher321: Wasn't rated for that type of landing pad, or piss-poor construction of the pad?



Yes
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ok, I'll be that guy. Did no one think of maybe nailing things down? Not like simple wood nails, maybe more like tent stakes or maybe a rope tied to a post... But nothing???
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gopher321: Wasn't rated for that type of landing pad, or piss-poor construction of the pad?

I WANNA KNOW WHO TO BLAME


Whoever wanted an Osprey landed there.  Air ambulance - 3 tons-ish.  Osprey?  16 tons and change.  Rotors powered accordingly etc.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Had to watch it twice to get that THAT was the "helipad".  Though it was just some cardboard in the field.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If they were managing to land on that thing without issue, the bare ground should work just fine.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: If they were managing to land on that thing without issue, the bare ground should work just fine.


This makes me wonder how the f*ck the thing landed on it in the first place.
 
DrunkenGator
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gopher321: Wasn't rated for that type of landing pad, or piss-poor construction of the pad?

I WANNA KNOW WHO TO BLAME


We'll flip a coin.  Heads and we'll blame Boris Johnson, tails it's Margaret Thatcher.
Thatchers Britain #YoungOnes
Youtube W8KLSNFmAss
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
O-spray
 
MindStalker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: HotWingConspiracy: If they were managing to land on that thing without issue, the bare ground should work just fine.

This makes me wonder how the f*ck the thing landed on it in the first place.


It's not an issue until air gets under it, likely it was partially damaged in the landing, and obliterated in the takeoff.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just use a rotor-stabilized copter, duh

Camera shutter speed synchronized with helicopter blade frequency
Youtube cxddi8m_mzk
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
MindStalker:

it was partially damaged in the landing, and obliterated in the takeoff.

That's what your mom said.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It "destroyed" (although as noted above, disassembled might be a better word) the pad taking off.  So what happened when it landed?  Was it perfectly fine?  Was it even there at all?  Because if they installed a landing pad while the Osprey was sitting there, I'm sure it's not too much trouble to reinstall it.  The hard part will be collecting all their cardboard from where the prop wash blew it.
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: HotWingConspiracy: If they were managing to land on that thing without issue, the bare ground should work just fine.

This makes me wonder how the f*ck the thing landed on it in the first place.


Looks like they landed beside it.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Just use a rotor-stabilized copter, duh

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/cxddi8m_​mzk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]



That's why helicopters have that extra rotor in the back!   In case the main one goes out like this!
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: If they were managing to land on that thing without issue, the bare ground should work just fine.


That probably works fine for taking patients to the hospital, but what about bringing the gurney back and forth between hospital and helipad.

Looks like it is a long way away from the hospital for whatever reason, that would be a long way to schlep some guy on a stretcher.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NearCanuck: NewportBarGuy: HotWingConspiracy: If they were managing to land on that thing without issue, the bare ground should work just fine.

This makes me wonder how the f*ck the thing landed on it in the first place.

Looks like they landed beside it.


That makes the most sense... plus MAX thrust or whatever for liftoff... and kablooey.

Funny as hell though... only because no one is hurt.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's a helicopter landing pad that serves a top-level hospital, and it's not paved with concrete or asphalt?

WTF, UK?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good. Clearly it needed to be destroyed.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NearCanuck: HotWingConspiracy: If they were managing to land on that thing without issue, the bare ground should work just fine.

That probably works fine for taking patients to the hospital, but what about bringing the gurney back and forth between hospital and helipad.

Looks like it is a long way away from the hospital for whatever reason, that would be a long way to schlep some guy on a stretcher.


They could probably flop them in an ambulance.
 
nativefloridian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: If they were managing to land on that thing without issue, the bare ground should work just fine.


I've heard about the time they tried landing a larger helicopter (possible candidate to upgrade Marine one, don't remember the model) at the white house. Sod went flying everywhere...the groundskeeper about had a heart attack.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Perfect example of what happens when the American military shows up in your country.
 
Orallo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That landing pad is a piece of crap, BUT those things (the Ospreys) ain't right either.
 
USCLaw2010
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Vertibird
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is the healthcare helipad that Obama wants.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
As it flys away it looks like it was made of rolled roofing.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: gopher321: Wasn't rated for that type of landing pad, or piss-poor construction of the pad?

I WANNA KNOW WHO TO BLAME

Whoever wanted an Osprey landed there.  Air ambulance - 3 tons-ish.  Osprey?  16 tons and change.  Rotors powered accordingly etc.


It's like blowing out your birthday cake candles with a leaf blower.
 
patrick767
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's different. Ospreys are better known for destroying themselves and anyone unfortunate enough to be on board.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
IKEA helipad.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: It's a helicopter landing pad that serves a top-level hospital, and it's not paved with concrete or asphalt?

WTF, UK?


Shoot, even the hospital in my Oklahoma town has its helipad on the roof of the ER.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Destructor: Good. Clearly it needed to be destroyed.


and where were YOU, Destructor?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Got to see an Osprey take off and land at EAA.  That shiat is impressive.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size


warning: not intended for use as a landing pad
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Destructor: Good. Clearly it needed to be destroyed.


User name checks out.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Pretty sure that's a bathmat, the kind you use to prevent you from slipping in the shower. They just need to press down harder on those suction cups.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: gopher321: Wasn't rated for that type of landing pad, or piss-poor construction of the pad?

I WANNA KNOW WHO TO BLAME

Whoever wanted an Osprey landed there.  Air ambulance - 3 tons-ish.  Osprey?  16 tons and change.  Rotors powered accordingly etc.


According to the YouTube video, it was just rubber matting.

USAF Boeing/Bell CV-22B Osprey 10-0053 blowing up Addenbrooke's Hospital Helipad
Youtube ObfdLy-QlsU


The comments section is blowing up with media sites asking for permission to use the video.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Embden.Meyerhof: Parthenogenetic: Just use a rotor-stabilized copter, duh

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/cxddi8m_​mzk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


That's why helicopters have that extra rotor in the back!   In case the main one goes out like this!


Actually that rotor on top is just a fan to keep the pilot cool.  If it ever stops, you can watch him start sweating.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SansNeural: Destructor: Good. Clearly it needed to be destroyed.

and where were YOU, Destructor?


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
