 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chron)   If it works for San Francisco, might as well try it in the UK   (chron.com) divider line
12
    More: Facepalm, Toilet, Feces, Hygiene, Portable toilet, public toilets, British media, Creators of the site estimate, Public bathrooms  
•       •       •

870 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2021 at 10:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Haha, it DOESN'T really work in SF.

i.imgur.comView Full Size


I drive all over socal for work and IMO the restrooms in CA are mainly closed because many business owners have REALLY been enjoying the sweet retail cash without the added expense of providing restrooms to their customers.
The gas stations are a perfect example- the independent ones have had their restrooms closed for a year and laugh when you ask to use it, while the Shells and Chevrons have always kept their restrooms open.

If Newsome wants to truly avoid a recall he will order all establishments to re-open their restrooms. I'm not even kidding.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Install public toilets and fhnd their maintenance. Y'all love to complain about paying for things then complain when things don't get done.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Kidding! Because land is so valuable why waste it on the poors?

At least give a buddy in waste management a contract for a bunch of portapotties.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The British spent how many years in India?
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

phygz: Haha, it DOESN'T really work in SF.

[i.imgur.com image 490x355]

I drive all over socal for work and IMO the restrooms in CA are mainly closed because many business owners have REALLY been enjoying the sweet retail cash without the added expense of providing restrooms to their customers.
The gas stations are a perfect example- the independent ones have had their restrooms closed for a year and laugh when you ask to use it, while the Shells and Chevrons have always kept their restrooms open.

If Newsome wants to truly avoid a recall he will order all establishments to re-open their restrooms. I'm not even kidding.


So, all of the independent gas station owners (who barely scrape by) should open their bathrooms to vagrants and drug addicts who usually shiat on the sidewalk.  They don't because all of those tens of dollars per month they save.   They should be forced to open the head so the same vagrants, homeless and drug addicts have a place to foul, and the  owners can clean it daily at their own expense. Care to explain how it's their problem?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
'oly shiate...
 
kab
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why does UK want rampant homelessness and people shiatting all over the sidewalks?

/dnrtfa
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Drunken vomiting in the streets, still ok...
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Thread is already looking good, with well reasoned debate being had
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
San Fransisco

Where your dog poops on the sidewalk its a 100 dollar fine.

You poop on the sidewalk its a human right.
\

Credit to whoever i stole this from.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: phygz: Haha, it DOESN'T really work in SF.

[i.imgur.com image 490x355]

I drive all over socal for work and IMO the restrooms in CA are mainly closed because many business owners have REALLY been enjoying the sweet retail cash without the added expense of providing restrooms to their customers.
The gas stations are a perfect example- the independent ones have had their restrooms closed for a year and laugh when you ask to use it, while the Shells and Chevrons have always kept their restrooms open.

If Newsome wants to truly avoid a recall he will order all establishments to re-open their restrooms. I'm not even kidding.

So, all of the independent gas station owners (who barely scrape by) should open their bathrooms to vagrants and drug addicts who usually shiat on the sidewalk.  They don't because all of those tens of dollars per month they save.   They should be forced to open the head so the same vagrants, homeless and drug addicts have a place to foul, and the  owners can clean it daily at their own expense. Care to explain how it's their problem?


Dude, I was homeless for 2 years & do you know who tore up public bathrooms? Rich white people. Old dudes in business suits pissing all over toilet seats, smoking hot women clogging toilets in unisex bathrooms bc they used paper towels as seat liners and dropped a deuce so rancid it popped the tile off the wall & was physically too big to flush.

We knew that if we farked up the bathrooms, they'd get closed.

Know who also doesn't wash their hands? (hint: it's not the homeless. We knew/they know getting sick can be a death sentence).

The SF homeless shiat on the street for 2 reasons: There's no public bathrooms, and those that are are too far away to keep an eye on their camp & prevent it from being pillaged if they leave for more than 30 seconds.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Robinfro: Marshmallow Jones: phygz: Haha, it DOESN'T really work in SF.

[i.imgur.com image 490x355]

I drive all over socal for work and IMO the restrooms in CA are mainly closed because many business owners have REALLY been enjoying the sweet retail cash without the added expense of providing restrooms to their customers.
The gas stations are a perfect example- the independent ones have had their restrooms closed for a year and laugh when you ask to use it, while the Shells and Chevrons have always kept their restrooms open.

If Newsome wants to truly avoid a recall he will order all establishments to re-open their restrooms. I'm not even kidding.

So, all of the independent gas station owners (who barely scrape by) should open their bathrooms to vagrants and drug addicts who usually shiat on the sidewalk.  They don't because all of those tens of dollars per month they save.   They should be forced to open the head so the same vagrants, homeless and drug addicts have a place to foul, and the  owners can clean it daily at their own expense. Care to explain how it's their problem?

Dude, I was homeless for 2 years & do you know who tore up public bathrooms? Rich white people. Old dudes in business suits pissing all over toilet seats, smoking hot women clogging toilets in unisex bathrooms bc they used paper towels as seat liners and dropped a deuce so rancid it popped the tile off the wall & was physically too big to flush.

We knew that if we farked up the bathrooms, they'd get closed.

Know who also doesn't wash their hands? (hint: it's not the homeless. We knew/they know getting sick can be a death sentence).

The SF homeless shiat on the street for 2 reasons: There's no public bathrooms, and those that are are too far away to keep an eye on their camp & prevent it from being pillaged if they leave for more than 30 seconds.


I've thought more than once, incompletely, if the city could force employment with housing. So, if you're found on the streets and have nowhere to go, you get a room and a job. Seems like a federal level program instead. And then, is that right? Ethical? What if identified individuals do not comply? It's so complex.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.