(Baltimore Sun)   Have a Guinness for justice.*Towel not included   (baltimoresun.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sug it, hatters

mjbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have mine as well.  I keep it in the cupboard with my hot cocoa sampler box.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans try to cancel Guinness in 3....2....1
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black Marylanders sounds like a baseball team from 1908.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Sug it, hatters

No, YOU suck!

/Didn't get mine.
 
cravak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
until someone can learn to care about my culture as well as there own then why bother? Killing people of any color is wrong, racism of any type is wrong, but so is the idea any race is superior. If people want to associate with each other great. Every culture is beautiful black isn't more beautiful than any other. No one cares about racism against Jewish people anti- semitism happens every day and no one cares. Until we learn were one human race nothing is going to get any better.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Republicans try to cancel Guinness in 3....2....1


hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cravak: until someone can learn to care about my culture as well as there own then why bother? Killing people of any color is wrong, racism of any type is wrong, but so is the idea any race is superior. If people want to associate with each other great. Every culture is beautiful black isn't more beautiful than any other. No one cares about racism against Jewish people anti- semitism happens every day and no one cares. Until we learn were one human race nothing is going to get any better.


This post brought to you by Tucker Carlson's new book: "I should be able to say the N word too and not get beat up"
 
cravak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: cravak: until someone can learn to care about my culture as well as there own then why bother? Killing people of any color is wrong, racism of any type is wrong, but so is the idea any race is superior. If people want to associate with each other great. Every culture is beautiful black isn't more beautiful than any other. No one cares about racism against Jewish people anti- semitism happens every day and no one cares. Until we learn were one human race nothing is going to get any better.

This post brought to you by Tucker Carlson's new book: "I should be able to say the N word too and not get beat up"


Why exactly is black culture more important than any other?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry but I still stick to the 3 tenants of drinking.

No politics. No religion. No money.

Good company yes. Good times yes. Good booze yes.
 
marleymaniac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA"It actually does taste like a sweet potato pie," said the queer Black beer enthusiast. "It tastes like the hug from a aunt you haven't seen in a long time."

WTF am I reading?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cravak: until someone can learn to care about my culture as well as there own then why bother? Killing people of any color is wrong, racism of any type is wrong, but so is the idea any race is superior. If people want to associate with each other great. Every culture is beautiful black isn't more beautiful than any other. No one cares about racism against Jewish people anti- semitism happens every day and no one cares. Until we learn were one human race nothing is going to get any better.


By your own words, what's supposed to be so special about *your* culture?

Profile says you're from Arkansas. Which right off the bat tells me Walmart and bad drivers who consider any place with more than 2 gas stations to be "the big city".
 
cravak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: cravak: until someone can learn to care about my culture as well as there own then why bother? Killing people of any color is wrong, racism of any type is wrong, but so is the idea any race is superior. If people want to associate with each other great. Every culture is beautiful black isn't more beautiful than any other. No one cares about racism against Jewish people anti- semitism happens every day and no one cares. Until we learn were one human race nothing is going to get any better.

By your own words, what's supposed to be so special about *your* culture?

Profile says you're from Arkansas. Which right off the bat tells me Walmart and bad drivers who consider any place with more than 2 gas stations to be "the big city".


That's not actually accurate though I'm actually in Mexico right now just haven't updated it and I've lived in 12 states so I'm well aware nothing is different about each culture people are people by creating four different beers and planning more Guinness is saying to people black culture is more important when it's not.
 
cravak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: cravak: until someone can learn to care about my culture as well as there own then why bother? Killing people of any color is wrong, racism of any type is wrong, but so is the idea any race is superior. If people want to associate with each other great. Every culture is beautiful black isn't more beautiful than any other. No one cares about racism against Jewish people anti- semitism happens every day and no one cares. Until we learn were one human race nothing is going to get any better.

By your own words, what's supposed to be so special about *your* culture?

Profile says you're from Arkansas. Which right off the bat tells me Walmart and bad drivers who consider any place with more than 2 gas stations to be "the big city".


What's so special about my culture? The fact we have had to endure more racism than any other? Quick what other culture was almost eliminated?  Name one?
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cravak: until someone can learn to care about my culture as well as there own then why bother? Killing people of any color is wrong, racism of any type is wrong, but so is the idea any race is superior. If people want to associate with each other great. Every culture is beautiful black isn't more beautiful than any other. No one cares about racism against Jewish people anti- semitism happens every day and no one cares. Until we learn were one human race nothing is going to get any better.


Cry moar.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cravak: Why exactly is black culture more important than any other?


Is it? The cops prove that isn't the case weekly. If not every day.
Have you even been paying attention?
You think people are yelling because they feel heard?
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cravak: by creating four different beers and planning more Guinness is saying to people black culture is more important when it's not.


Says this in a nation literally built exclusively to make white men wealthy as fark all.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂​😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂


The founding father's didn't even think women should vote and only thought people who owned land were worthy of anything and guess who are the only people who owned land what the fark are you farking talking about dude
 
cravak
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

waxbeans: cravak: by creating four different beers and planning more Guinness is saying to people black culture is more important when it's not.

Says this in a nation literally built exclusively to make white men wealthy as fark all.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂​😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂


The founding father's didn't even think women should vote and only thought people who owned land were worthy of anything and guess who are the only people who owned land what the fark are you farking talking about dude


What does that have to do with Guinness  the article or what they're doing?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cravak: waxbeans: cravak: by creating four different beers and planning more Guinness is saying to people black culture is more important when it's not.

Says this in a nation literally built exclusively to make white men wealthy as fark all.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂​😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂


The founding father's didn't even think women should vote and only thought people who owned land were worthy of anything and guess who are the only people who owned land what the fark are you farking talking about dude

What does that have to do with Guinness  the article or what they're doing?


I'm addressing your concern that they're being treated special because of a couple of beers being made for them
 
gunsmack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
a brown ale infused with the flavors of sweet potato, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and a whisper of vanilla.

I'll march with you. I'll donate to the cause. Hell, I'll take a bullet for you. But I will not drink that sh*t.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cravak: What does that have to do with Guinness  the article or what they're doing?


Let's try this from a different approach correct me if I'm wrong but you said that Black culture isn't important?
???????

Well let's for sick of arguments say you're correct.   Guinness could give each and every single black person a million dollars; it wouldn't change  fact that you feel correct.
so I'm not sure what the fark you want?

Would you prefer Guinness made beers making fun of black people?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
One of the beers is a IPA, it should be a hate crime to associate that swill with African Americans.

The others look good though.
 
cravak
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: cravak: What does that have to do with Guinness  the article or what they're doing?

Let's try this from a different approach correct me if I'm wrong but you said that Black culture isn't important?
???????

Well let's for sick of arguments say you're correct.   Guinness could give each and every single black person a million dollars; it wouldn't change  fact that you feel correct.
so I'm not sure what the fark you want?

Would you prefer Guinness made beers making fun of black people?


How about we not highlight people because of the color of there skin or culture? Doing so while not doing it for other cultures is racism.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cravak: hardinparamedic: cravak: until someone can learn to care about my culture as well as there own then why bother? Killing people of any color is wrong, racism of any type is wrong, but so is the idea any race is superior. If people want to associate with each other great. Every culture is beautiful black isn't more beautiful than any other. No one cares about racism against Jewish people anti- semitism happens every day and no one cares. Until we learn were one human race nothing is going to get any better.

This post brought to you by Tucker Carlson's new book: "I should be able to say the N word too and not get beat up"

Why exactly is black culture more important than any other?


Who said it was?
 
chrisclarkux
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: I'm sorry but I still stick to the 3 tenants of drinking.

No politics. No religion. No money.

Good company yes. Good times yes. Good booze yes.


You charge rent for your drinking?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gunsmack: a brown ale infused with the flavors of sweet potato, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and a whisper of vanilla.

I'll march with you. I'll donate to the cause. Hell, I'll take a bullet for you. But I will not drink that sh*t.


Actually it all works pretty will in a honeycrisp apple ale.

It's kinda like Apple pie meets pumpkin and we hit 10% abv so the name was the Winter crip ale. Only we labeled the tops with a W. Which got somehow mixed in with basic Mead marked M so for a year there it was a crap shoot on 14% drymead vs 10% honeycrisp spiced Ale known as winter ale.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cravak: How about we not highlight people because of the color of there skin or culture? Doing so while not doing it for other cultures is racism.


Meanwhile nearly every nation is about highlighting the majority.
Hahaha.
Dude. You clearly don't see how most nations only care about one race.
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"It tastes like the hug from a aunt you haven't seen in a long time."

It ain't that kind of party.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Walker: Republicans try to cancel Guinness in 3....2....1


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
