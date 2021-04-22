 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   PETA up to its usual PETAnneigans, says Scottish zoo is 'sexually assaulting' their pandas for human entertainment by trying to produce babies   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Facepalm, Giant Panda, artificial insemination of TianTian, ANIMAL rights campaigners, giant panda, Edinburgh Zoo, eighth time, January email, Tian Tian  
•       •       •

100 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2021 at 3:50 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
George Carlin - Mickey Mouse's Birthday and Panda Fucking
Youtube 2ugkxKBU73o
(nsfw)
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They're not entirely incorrect.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Callous
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I guess they prefer extinction.
 
Dryad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I thought they were busy trying to stay #1 at killing puppies.
Are they back to pandas again?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: They're not entirely incorrect.


Yes. They are absolutely, 100% entirely incorrect.
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And I said I wasnt going to jerk off today...
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

meanmutton: HotWingConspiracy: They're not entirely incorrect.

Yes. They are absolutely, 100% entirely incorrect.


No they really do stimulate them to have sex in the hope that they'll have more babies to raise revenue for the zoo. They don't hide this.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Are they convincing young women to strip in protest? Because that is my favorite type of protest.
 
Esroc
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Callous: I guess they prefer extinction.


To play devil's advocate, yes they dk. They believe humans shouldn't interact with animals in any capacity up to and including not saving them from extinction. So that's exactly what they want and is entirely on brand for their "message".

It's a stupid position. But they are at least consistent.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Why do blue, panda bear?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.