(Stars and Stripes) Boobies US Air Force reaches a new milestone. Unfortunately that milestone is its first ever court martial of a General. Tag is a hint as to why   (stripes.com) divider line
27
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's going to end up being a discharged General with a General Discharge for attempting a general discharge.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: He's going to end up being a discharged General with a General Discharge for attempting a general discharge.


Generally speaking....
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So basically every fourth man is a pig?
Oink oink oink
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

xanadian: UberDave: He's going to end up being a discharged General with a General Discharge for attempting a general discharge.

Generally speaking....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That dude looks like John Oliver's dad.
 
daffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: So basically every fourth man is a pig?
Oink oink oink


Every fourth man. You're being generous on that one. I would say ever other man, or maybe every third man. I was just lucky that I got one of the few really good ones early in my life.
 
6655321
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Will former Commander-In-Chief Bubba Clinton be the presiding judge?
 
HempHead
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

6655321: Will former Commander-In-Chief Bubba Clinton be the presiding judge?


Nope, they got the guy instead.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You'd think stars & stripes would research a bit.  This isn't the first "general" to be tried.  Technically,
yeah, if you say "air force" but General Billy Mitchel was tried in 1925.
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"...he kissed her without her consent "with an intent to gratify his sexual desire,"

I guess it would be pretty weird if he did it for any other reason.
 
handsome boy model
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This general wanted to be involved with someone else's privates.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dothemath: "...he kissed her without her consent "with an intent to gratify his sexual desire,"

I guess it would be pretty weird if he did it for any other reason.


4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They're firing him for having moobs?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dothemath: "...he kissed her without her consent "with an intent to gratify his sexual desire,"

I guess it would be pretty weird if he did it for any other reason.


Well, there is the nookie he could have done it for.  But, let's be real...he probably did it for the frequent flyer miles.
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

6655321: Will former Commander-In-Chief Bubba Clinton be the presiding judge?


Oh, what a unique and fresh perspective you're bringing to the conversation!
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

6655321: Will former Commander-In-Chief Bubba Clinton be the presiding judge?


No, the former Commander-In-Chief who banged a porn star while his third wife was pregnant with their kid.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

CaptainFatass: 6655321: Will former Commander-In-Chief Bubba Clinton be the presiding judge?

Oh, what a unique and fresh perspective you're bringing to the conversation!


puckrock2000: 6655321: Will former Commander-In-Chief Bubba Clinton be the presiding judge?

No, the former Commander-In-Chief who banged a porn star while his third wife was pregnant with their kid.


It was a poor attempt true but my first thought was this General isn't the highest ranking official to be prosecuted.

It truly is amazing how much of a religion politics are today. We know how weird Trumpers are and the batshiat crazy beliefs they have.
Then you have grownups acting like picking on a terrible impeached President from almost 30 years years ago is a fresh wound and you have gone too far.

You are all ridiculous!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FTFA: kissing and touching a civilian woman during an off-duty incident

The only reason this is happening. So ... military chicks and other DOD tail is still good to go.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Air Force has never court-martialed a general before?

No wonder no one ever takes them seriously.
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: FTFA: kissing and touching a civilian woman during an off-duty incident

The only reason this is happening. So ... military chicks and other DOD tail is still good to go.


Basically.
Personally I think the AF should be 95% women.
Piloting is one of the few military jobs women can 100% do as well as men. They are very smart with those new recruiting ads targeting women.
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

g.fro: The Air Force has never court-martialed a general before?

No wonder no one ever takes them seriously.


You know who else doesnt take the Air Force seriously? Everyone else in the military.
 
mjbok
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

p51d007: You'd think stars & stripes would research a bit.  This isn't the first "general" to be tried.  Technically,
yeah, if you say "air force" but General Billy Mitchel was tried in 1925.


I didn't realize cheating at Donkey Kong was that big of a deal.

dothemath: "...he kissed her without her consent "with an intent to gratify his sexual desire,"

I guess it would be pretty weird if he did it for any other reason.


Is this about Cuomo?
 
fireclown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


I have no idea what's going on in this thread, but this image will never NOT be hilarious.
 
fireclown
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dothemath: Smelly Pirate Hooker: FTFA: kissing and touching a civilian woman during an off-duty incident

The only reason this is happening. So ... military chicks and other DOD tail is still good to go.

Basically.
Personally I think the AF should be 95% women.
Piloting is one of the few military jobs women can 100% do as well as men. They are very smart with those new recruiting ads targeting women.


Sadly, the issue here is that we treat the death of men and women VERY differently.  The Air Force has developed a truly genius system where they send offices to die, and this means pilots are going to get dead if we ever fight another nation who has a competent air force.  For example, China.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HempHead: 6655321: Will former Commander-In-Chief Bubba Clinton be the presiding judge?

Nope, they got the guy instead.

[Fark user image image 425x239]


I don't know what joke you were trying to make, but I'm sure you thought it was funny.
 
mjbok
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fireclown: [i.redd.it image 600x401]

I have no idea what's going on in this thread, but this image will never NOT be hilarious.


If he was a senator he would have to resign because of that pic.
 
