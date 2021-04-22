 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1778, American naval hero John Paul Jones successfully raided England, starting fires, purloining silverware, and stealing the Earl of Selkirk's wife's breakfast tea   (history.com) divider line
19
    More: Vintage, John Paul Jones, United States Navy, Commander John Paul Jones, successful naval commanders of the American Revolution, naval history, British merchant ships, Jones' boat, USS Ranger  
•       •       •

400 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2021 at 1:50 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but what about the car in the swimming pool?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Commander Jones, one of the most daring and successful naval commanders of the American Revolution, was born in Scotland..."

Ah, that explains quite a bit.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You have to really congratulate the guy on his raid. A fine bit of piracy and looting there.
 
scalpod
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


When did he pick up the bass?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Traitors gonna trait.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He should have gotten the chicken tikka masala.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Before he became Pope?
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Commander Jones, one of the most daring and successful naval commanders of the American Revolution, was born in Scotland..."

Ah, that explains quite a bit.


Family legend claims he's a distant relative...FWIW
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The British would consider John Paul Jones a terrorist and traitor.

One world's butcher is another world's hero.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Commander Jones, one of the most daring and successful naval commanders of the American Revolution, was born in Scotland..."

Ah, that explains quite a bit.


And ended his career as a Russian Admiral.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
These are the good domestic terrorist, right?

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They used to have a pub in Whitehaven named "John Paul Jones".  I've actually had a beer or two there:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/not my pic
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: The British would consider John Paul Jones a terrorist and traitor.

One world's butcher is another world's hero.


The banks don't care as long as the lanes of commerce are open.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: The British would consider John Paul Jones a terrorist and traitor.

One world's butcher is another world's hero.


3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

Agrees.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: The British would consider John Paul Jones a terrorist and traitor.

One world's butcher is another world's hero.


Right... because IOKIYAB? . All those fine, gentle folks who were issued letters of marque were sooo civilized throughout the Caribbean and eastern seaboard of the USA. ..

/we learned it from you
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Phht. Did he barge in naked and steal her beer from the fridge?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's a damn shame the US Navy didn't make better use of the name Serapis.  If you capture a ship, you get the right to name future ships after it.  There's a handful of Royal Navy vessels with French and Spanish names because of that.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

limeyfellow: You have to really congratulate the guy on his raid. A fine bit of piracy and looting there.


Any farkers have an angle on the USS Constitution's various liquor raids and total booze consumption, or was that a fake.

/we learned it from you
//but never quite managed to reach British levels of piracy
///even JPJones never managed to reach Drake levels of piracy.

thehobbes: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Commander Jones, one of the most daring and successful naval commanders of the American Revolution, was born in Scotland..."

Ah, that explains quite a bit.

And ended his career as a Russian Admiral.


TFA mentions "buried [in de] Annapolis".  Took a long time to get him from an obscure [even marked?] burial in Russia to Annapolis.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
On the 1st USS Ranger.  Woot!

Dude was a straight mercenary asshole though.  He ended his career as an Admiral.   In the Russian navy.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.