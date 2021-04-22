 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gizmodo)   NASA Ingenuity helicopter completes second Mars flight. Higher, further, faster baby   (gizmodo.com) divider line
7
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

326 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 22 Apr 2021 at 12:41 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The helicopter is currently following a white flying saucer carrying an alien suspected of killing his ex wife and her lover.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Daft Punk - Harder Better Faster Stronger
Youtube x84m3YyO2oU
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
farther
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So, I was going to comment on Subby apparently using Protogen's motto ("First. Fastest. Furthest."), only to learn that Protogen is apparently also a subspecies of Furry. How's your day been?
 
Mock26
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Daft Punk - Harder Better Faster (Official Video)
Youtube gAjR4_CbPpQ
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And a fan made version:


Daft Bodies - Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger
Youtube lLYD_-A_X5E
 
reveal101
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bootleg: So, I was going to comment on Subby apparently using Protogen's motto ("First. Fastest. Furthest."), only to learn that Protogen is apparently also a subspecies of Furry. How's your day been?


Better than yours, so far.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.