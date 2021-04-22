 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1978, the Blues Brothers first set forth on a mission from God   (history.com) divider line
77
    More: Vintage, Dan Aykroyd, The Blues Brothers, John Belushi, Blues, Saturday Night Live, Paul Shaffer, gritty blues clubs of Chicago, Blues Brothers  
•       •       •

582 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 22 Apr 2021 at 1:34 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



77 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In addition:

King Tut - SNL
Youtube FYbavuReVF4


/born in Arizona
//moved to Babylonia
///got a condo made of stone-ah
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blues Brothers: Soul Man - SNL
Youtube FTWH1Fdkjow
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whadda ya want for nuthin'?

/rubber biscuit.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bring me four fried chickens and a Coke.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Bring me four fried chickens and a Coke.


four "whole" fried chickens.
 
Frothy Panties
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

pounddawg: Keyser_Soze_Death: Bring me four fried chickens and a Coke.

four "whole" fried chickens.


unbuttered toast?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The original movie is one of my top ten.

Action, comedy, world class musicians, this movie has everything.

/Rubber biscuit
 
pounddawg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Frothy Panties: pounddawg: Keyser_Soze_Death: Bring me four fried chickens and a Coke.

four "whole" fried chickens.

unbuttered toast?


dry white toast
 
Ty Webb
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Blues Brothers introduced a lot of young white boys like me to incredible music that might otherwise have been off the radar. I remember the first time I heard Ray Charles playing the Wurli on Shake Your Tailfeather and being blown away by that sound. Similar impact for Aretha and James Brown. Less for Cab Calloway, but, you know, still pretty cool.

/Three orange whips
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"I've always loved you."
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Did you get me my Cheez Wiz, boy?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The movie also features the most realistic car chase ever filmed!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UDel_Kitty
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I've always used 1060 West Addison as my fake address to put on internet forms when it isn't actually important. Thanks for the idea, Elwood.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I hate Illinois Nazis.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

UDel_Kitty: I've always used 1060 West Addison as my fake address to put on internet forms when it isn't actually important. Thanks for the idea, Elwood.


I've been to your house many times.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Did you get me my Cheez Wiz, boy?


My cheese whiz boy
Youtube fXwvL7n7NCQ
best product placement ever
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
what kind of music do you usually have here?
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm sure this may be an unpopular opinion, but kind of liked Blues Brothers 2000.  Wasn't as funny as the original, but the music saved it.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: The original movie is one of my top ten.

Action, comedy, world class musicians, this movie has everything.

/Rubber biscuit


It is the best musical ever. AFI's list can get farked.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Many years ago, I was on a shared shuttle van from ORD to a hotel in downtown Chicago. We're on Wacker Drive and I blurt out "Unnecessary violence in the apprehension of the Blues Brothers ...has been approved." The whole van burst into laughter.
 
mazzz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mybluemake: Trainspotr: Did you get me my Cheez Wiz, boy?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/fXwvL7n7​NCQ] best product placement ever



I've always wondered where the hell they came up with the idea for that gag.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: The movie also features the most realistic car chase ever filmed!


"Use of unnecessary violence in apprehension of the Blues Brothers...has been approved"
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Brandi Morgan: I'm sure this may be an unpopular opinion, but kind of liked Blues Brothers 2000.  Wasn't as funny as the original, but the music saved it.


Don't you blaspheme in here.  DON'T YOU BLASPHEME IN HERE!!!
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
- How much for the little girl? How much for the women?

- What?

- Your women. I want to buy your women.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I hate Illinois Nazis.


"What are you going to do about it... whitey"
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bought the eight track.  "Keep proper and duck dive!" bros.  (probably names of band members)

There's a bathroom on the left
 
fngoofy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Can you see the light?!
 
bughunter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

UDel_Kitty: I've always used 1060 West Addison as my fake address to put on internet forms when it isn't actually important. Thanks for the idea, Elwood.


When I needed it to be in the same state as me I adapted.
2001 Blake St.  Denver
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mazzz: I've always wondered where the hell they came up with the idea for that gag.


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
bo_loo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mybluemake: Trainspotr: Did you get me my Cheez Wiz, boy?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/fXwvL7n7​NCQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1] best product placement ever


Except that's not cheese whiz.  He threw him Easy Cheese.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They did not start on the Mission From God in 1978.

Just sayin'.

Saw the movie for the first time in an open air bar in Thailand at Christmas. We had just spent 90 some-odd days in the Northern Sea of Japan looking for bits and pieces of KAL 007. Had never heard of the Blues Brothers before that but tipped the bartender ten bucks to rewind his bootleg copy and play it again.
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We're putting the band back together.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fngoofy: Can you see the light?!


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm eating plain white toast for lunch, so I'm getting a kick out of this thread.
 
bughunter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

snocone: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/FTWH1Fdk​jow]


I would play the Blues Brothers album for bughunter 2.0 in the car when he was a toddler.  (Skipped "Shotgun Blues," though...)

He loved it.

Turns out he thought they were singing, "I'm a Snow Man."
 
geocacherphil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Disco pants and hair cuts

This malls got everything
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: SpectroBoy: The original movie is one of my top ten.

Action, comedy, world class musicians, this movie has everything.

/Rubber biscuit

It is the best musical ever. AFI's list can get farked.


Truth
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
pounddawg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

geocacherphil: Disco pants and hair cuts

This malls got everything


Looks like the new Oldsmobiles are in.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

geocacherphil: Disco pants and hair cuts

This malls got everything


The new Oldsmobiles are in early this year!
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Here.  Let's have some more joy in this thread.

The Blues Brothers (1980) - Shake a Tail Feather Scene (4/9) | Movieclips
Youtube qdbrIrFxas0
 
ds_4815
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Bought the eight track.  "Keep proper and duck dive!" bros.  (probably names of band members)

There's a bathroom on the left


I know the line... he's referring to Steve Cropper and Donald "Duck" Dunn, most likely.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Do you have a Miss Piggy?
 
IDisME
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Absolutely excellent blast from the past.  Thanks subby!

(It's one of those things that's always in the back of my mind and I never end up looking it up.  Everything is now downloaded to my phone)
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: SpectroBoy: The original movie is one of my top ten.

Action, comedy, world class musicians, this movie has everything.

/Rubber biscuit

It is the best musical ever. AFI's list can get farked.


Word.

That movie never gets old.

"Car's got a lot of pickup"
 
Spaceballer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They broke my watch!
 
bughunter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: The movie also features the most realistic car chase ever filmed!

[Fark user image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 280x158] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 640x360] [View Full Size image _x_]



I worked for a startup rocket company in 1989, whose president was George Koopman.

George's career included, among diverse other things, being the film's producer in charge of practical effects.

Which meant his job was to negotiate with the City of Chicago to destroy dozens of cop cars on the city's streets...  including dropping a station wagon over Lake Shore Drive.

/yes, cocaine was involved
//allegedly
///rip george
 
Uzzah
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Bought the eight track.  "Keep proper and duck dive!" bros.  (probably names of band members)


"Steve Cropper and Duck Dunn," the band's rhythm guitarist and bass player respectively.  Steve "the Colonel" Crocker and Donald "Duck" Dunn were part of the in-house band and major songwriters for Memphis' Stax Recrords in the 1960s and 70s, responsible for working with Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, Isaac Hayes and many, many others.

From a soul and blues perspective, the Blues Brothers Band was like if you put Jimmy Page, Paul McCartney, Keith Moon, Elton John, and the horn section from Chicago together, then had Bruce Willis and Russell Crowe want to sing.  It was crazy and audacious and it shouldn't have worked at all, but it worked fantastically instead.
 
Displayed 50 of 77 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.