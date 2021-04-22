 Skip to content
 
(Al Jazeera)   The pandemic work-from-home boom has raised US worker productivity by five percent, partly due to savings on commute time, and partly by not having to deal with Marcia blocking the coffee pot and talking about her goddamn kids all the goddamn time   (aljazeera.com) divider line
•       •       •

NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sweet, so you're saying we could work a little harder and get to a 10% improvement?"

--America, collectively
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a well-known fact that productivity is inversely proportional to wearing pants.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiting for it to trickle down.


/waiting.....
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why wouldn't dealing with a little bit less malarkey right before work; not make you a little bit more productive?
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, you people actually entertain the office chatterboxes? All you've gotta do it offend them once or twice and they give you the cold shoulder.

It's like loaning someone unreliable $20, a small investment will make them avoid you forever.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but Marcia has a nice ass.  I miss looking at that every day.  But I will sacrifice Marcia's ass in favor of no commuting and better coffee.
 
farker99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that matches the 5% raise I just got.
Nice working for a company that understands the employee.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This doesn't surprise me. The more comfortable you are, the more you can do. I would never be out of my comfy jammies.
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking forward to going back to work.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You guys are really slipping. I mean how many posts in?? 7-8 ish? 
OK, FINE, *I'll* do it.....
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElecricalPast: [Fark user image image 434x655]


They are straining harder than that
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spot on headline, subby.
And fark Marcia.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: It's a well-known fact that productivity is inversely proportional to wearing pants.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


That explains why Scottsmen are so angry at the English, they made them wear pants.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, good for someone.

Not me, but someone.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And cutting ourselves off from human interaction has only made us all friendlier and MORE interesting! Worth it!
 
belgianguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Middle management starting to sweat for this upcoming video call with these two gentlemen called Bob.
 
pmdgrwr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The best part of work from home is that companies have seen that it can be done. Even better is that companies will offshore that work to Korea and India for the cheap labor pool. Those working from home will not find that so great and will have wished work from home never exsisted.
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Michael J Faux: And cutting ourselves off from human interaction has only made us all friendlier and MORE interesting! Worth it!


I interacted with a human once. It was awful.
 
jso2897
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If you work hard enough, your boss will be able to afford to give you another pay cut.
 
handsome boy model
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
For me it wasn't Marcia, it was Helen who didn't just block the coffee pot, she blocked the escalator, hallway, offices, copier, and anyone anywhere to talk incessantly about her kids.

She once stood outside her office and announced loudly (at the same volume used by Michael Scott declaring bankruptcy) the flavors of yogurt her kids liked and didn't like.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm sure homicide for microwaving fish has gone down too?
 
Malenfant [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

handsome boy model: For me it wasn't Marcia, it was Helen who didn't just block the coffee pot, she blocked the escalator, hallway, offices, copier, and anyone anywhere to talk incessantly about her kids.

She once stood outside her office and announced loudly (at the same volume used by Michael Scott declaring bankruptcy) the flavors of yogurt her kids liked and didn't like.


How old are you? Helen was my grandmother's name, but she went by Honey because the name Helen was already so dated back then.
 
Malenfant [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Yeah, but Marcia has a nice ass.  I miss looking at that every day.  But I will sacrifice Marcia's ass in favor of no commuting and better coffee.


Considering how many kids she's had, it's pretty impressive.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've said it before in these threads. I was a hundred times more productive working from home. I'm a morning person anyway but I would get up at like 4am and could answer emails from people in Europe or wherever. I was willing to answer emails later or be on late calls at night for the Asia branches etc... They loved it cause there wasn't that 24 hour delay to get answers they needed.

Then I got a new manager. One of those "you have to be in the office" people. I made my case, he didn't care. I just had to be there for reasons and all of that went away. If I have to be in the office, then I only work in the office during those hours.

They also moved our office so now my commute was 52 miles each way. I used to spend those 3 hours actually working, instead I spent them sitting in traffic. I also did a rough estimate and figured that between gas, tolls and the bump up in my insurance it was costing me about $450 a month just to commute to work.

Even the people I was working with overseas complained that they liked things the way they were. Here didn't care. He made his decision and that was it. He was also the kind of person that, despite knowing people left at 4pm, he would schedule an in person meeting for 4pm. He couldn't make it a con-call for reasons.

He was also the kind of guy you had to sneak out on. If he saw you with your laptop bag on your shoulder heading out it was guaranteed he would stop you to talk about some pointless shiat for 15 minutes that could have waited until the next morning. He got off on making people come to the office and then keeping them there as long as possible as some kind of power play.

He was a farking asshole. He's since left and moved to Florida. I hope some bath salts zombie eats his face off.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

handsome boy model: For me it wasn't Marcia, it was Helen who didn't just block the coffee pot, she blocked the escalator, hallway, offices, copier, and anyone anywhere to talk incessantly about her kids.

She once stood outside her office and announced loudly (at the same volume used by Michael Scott declaring bankruptcy) the flavors of yogurt her kids liked and didn't like.


But, did she ever offer you yogurt cultured from her yeast?
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

farker99: And that matches the 5% raise I just got.
Nice working for a company that understands the employee.


5%? nice. I showed up to work every day of the pandemic to keep things functioning, worked my ass off to scrounge enough equipment, laptops, desktops, hotspots, etc together to allow most of our employees to work from home, spent way too many hours solving problem after problem because those folks were working from home to keep the business going, and had to take a week of unpaid furlough on top of that. and I got a 1.3% "raise" this year while the walking embarrassment we call a CEO took home - including his bonus - $7 million.

/starting to look for a new job
 
DrWhy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Marcia Marcia Marcia!

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: You guys are really slipping. I mean how many posts in?? 7-8 ish? 
OK, FINE, *I'll* do it.....
[media2.giphy.com image 272x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


Dagnabit!
 
DrWhy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

pueblonative: I'm sure homicide for microwaving fish has gone down too?


As someone whose only animal protein intake comes from fish (and other sea life), I can tell you there are ways to prepare fish and to nuke fish in the work microwave that greatly reduces or eliminates the smell issue.  One trick is to have other dishes (vegetables, etc.) covering the fish in a large bowl.  With the fish buried on the bottom the smell caused by nuking it is virtually eliminated.  Putting a good solid cover (with some small open spaces for venting) over the dish helps too.  You should also be careful not to overdo the time in the microwave.  Time it so the meal is just warm enough to eat and no more.  Also, don't *cook* fish in the microwave -- only use it to reheat an already cooked fish meal.  There are also recipes that use combinations of spices and sauces that greatly reduce the overall fishy smell.
 
Headso
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
partly due to savings on commute time, and partly by not having to deal with Marcia blocking the coffee pot

...and mostly due to companies using the pandemic as an excuse to lay people off while the remaining employees picked up the workload.
 
Phins [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

daffy: This doesn't surprise me. The more comfortable you are, the more you can do. I would never be out of my comfy jammies.


But it's important that you dress up in uncomfortable clothes to go to work. It shows you're competent and serious about your job.

Or so I've been told.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

One side effect will be that the rich get richer as the biggest companies will get the pick of the remote litter.
 
