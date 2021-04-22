 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(PC Gamer)   Tech company Razer announces plastic-free, single-use, bamboo toilet paper, which honestly raises more questions than it answers   (pcgamer.com) divider line
67
    More: Scary, Recycling, Sustainability, Investment, Renewable energy, Sustainable development, Water, Toilet paper, Paper  
•       •       •

1092 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 22 Apr 2021 at 1:01 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



67 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Curious about stubby's multiple use toilet paper. Does it require a bucket to rinse out?
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ummm.   Isn't all toilet paper single use?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Single use toilet paper?  That's really a thing?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean they put some kind of chip in it to prevent me from re-using it!?!? Like printer ink or k-cups?

What a ripoff.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But where will the RGBs go?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normally you have to rinse off the bamboo after wiping.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like this they are belatedly jumping in on the big toilet paper craze of 2020.

Also, how much plastic is in your typical roll of Charmin?
 
SirGunslinger [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Razer brand toilet paper! Wipe up AND eliminate those pesky hemorrhoids at the same time!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Razer Toilet Paper?  No thank you.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After having several defective Razer products, I have to say that Razer knows shiat.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they meant single ply. At least I hope so.

Bamboo sheets are a thing and are nice and soft, so maybe this is a reasonable idea. Bamboo is cheap and grows fast.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's eco-friendly, but anyone who uses this is likely to have trouble, however, when the razer hits his anus.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bamboo is already used to make toilet paper and paper towels.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: I feel like this they are belatedly jumping in on the big toilet paper craze of 2020.

Also, how much plastic is in your typical roll of Charmin?


Guessing they mean the packaging.  Scott is the only name brand I can think of that is available in paper-based packaging, and I think that's only when sold by the individual roll.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: Ummm.   Isn't all toilet paper single use?


You know it has two sides, right?

I'm glad my dad didn't realize that.
 
v2micca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't Quilted Northern already make this joke years ago?

Quilted Northern Rustic Weave | Artisanal Toilet Paper
Youtube BpXtAhiKHBE
 
JZDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who knew we needed LED-studded toilet paper?
 
Konowalchuk22
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plastic free?

Is plastic in toilet paper and I never knew it?  Or is this a marketing thing, like saying steak is gluten free?

Subby is right....this only raises further questions.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Razer doesn't make the shiat you buy, it makes the shiat you buy shiattier.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally! I've been wiping my ass with Tupperware lids for years.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make a better toilet paper, the world will beat a path to your bathroom door.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it gluten free? Vegan? Organic? Low carb? Preservative free?  Important things to know when choosing toiler paper.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

v2micca: Didn't Quilted Northern already make this joke years ago?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/BpXtAhiK​HBE?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Extra points for the penny farthing near the end.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Single use toilet paper? God, I hope so.

The Romans used sponges on a stick. I imagine that in emergencies, some moderns have also used bath spongs, probably on ropes or sticks.

There's a chapter in Rabelais' Gargantua or Pantagruel where one of the giants experiments with different substitutes for TP (which wasn't invented yet). These include kittens and the sleeve of his lady's gown.

Rabelais was a dirty old bugger, but about as modern and funny as they come provided you can read Medieval French. It loses something in most translations, except maybe the very earliest where it is translated into Middle English.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Razer for your butt gets things smooth.
(Razer, feel free to reach out if you want to license this.)
 
Kraig57
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Single use toilet paper?  That's really a thing?


Dual use toilet paper ended when they stopped printing the Sears Roebuck Catalog.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Mad_Radhu: I feel like this they are belatedly jumping in on the big toilet paper craze of 2020.

Also, how much plastic is in your typical roll of Charmin?

Guessing they mean the packaging.  Scott is the only name brand I can think of that is available in paper-based packaging, and I think that's only when sold by the individual roll.


I have some Cottonelle in commercial packaging that is all paper/cardboard, purchased during the shortage. It is not as good as the residential stuff, so I am keeping it as the emergency supply.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Razer Toilet Paper?  No thank you.


It does have a sliver of a ring to it.
 
Dadoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife and I have a big box of bamboo-based toilet paper delivered to us, every month:

https://us.whogivesacrap.org/

It's not as soft as something like Charmin, but it's certainly better than anything I've ever used in a public restroom.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dadoo: My wife and I have a big box of bamboo-based toilet paper delivered to us, every month:

https://us.whogivesacrap.org/

It's not as soft as something like Charmin, but it's certainly better than anything I've ever used in a public restroom.


I've got some 40 grit sandpaper that's better than public restroom TP.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: The Romans used sponges on a stick. I imagine that in emergencies, some moderns have also used bath spongs, probably on ropes or sticks.


Corn cobbs were quite popular in the US in the 19th century.  They were replaced by the Sears catalog.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much plastic is my toilet paper supposed to have?

Have been getting ripped off?
 
xcheopis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Mad_Radhu: I feel like this they are belatedly jumping in on the big toilet paper craze of 2020.

Also, how much plastic is in your typical roll of Charmin?

Guessing they mean the packaging.  Scott is the only name brand I can think of that is available in paper-based packaging, and I think that's only when sold by the individual roll.


Natural Value has single-rolls wrapped in paper.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: [Fark user image 425x425]


i see you are in the know about the fine vegetarian foodstuffs coming to us from Abbatoir Rd.!   :)
 
argylez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've been using bamboo toilet paper for a couple of months now.  Ours comes wrapped in plastic, so IDK how they plan on distributing it without that.

I'm all about ECO stuff, but wasn't even sure of how bamboo was better than regular stuff.  Less water, and less carbon.

/don't think ours is Razer TP
//I am the great cornholio!
///couldn't resist
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[COMMERCIAL BREAK]

Introducing a new name in bathroom tissue...

Razer

That's right. The Brand you've come to love for cutting edge design and aesthetics in PC accessories brings you that same cutting edge in bathroom tissue.

Unlike other bathroom tissue companies who rely on a century old design and material that is substandard and harsh on the environment to grow, Razer brings you the next level of bathroom tissue.

Our bathroom tissue is made from the softest, sillkiest and smoothest bamboo and is plastic and BPA free.

Razer doesn't just bring the cutting edge to production materials, Razer bathroom tissue offers 24 unique design options and 64 color variations.

Here's just a sample of some of the cutting edge designs you will find in Razer Bathroom Tissue:

Carbon Fiber
Circuit Board
Matrix Code (Official)
Cat Girl
Fox Girl
Senpai Sheik
Hentai Freak
Stealth Fighter
Chrome Cutter
Viper
Formula 1ne
... And more!

Get your Razer Bathroom Tissue at Target or Microcenter today!

(Disclaimer: Razer Bathroom Tissue should always be wiped up or down, never side to side. Misuse of Razer Bathroom Tissue may result in injuries or permanent scarring. Razer not responsible for damages incurred from misuse of their products.)
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Using bamboo toilet paper really raises the risk of being mauled by a panda while taking a dump.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: After having several defective Razer products, I have to say that Razer knows shiat.


Defective or defecative?
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image 401x238]


That's the Fairsley difference!

Mr Show - Gibbons Markets vs Fairsley Foods
Youtube eT6N-X8bTC8
 
Salmon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I thought they made lame scooters for people without enough coordination to skate.

/Thunders
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


"Bought some bamboo toilet paper. Came home one day and a panda was sitting on my toilet, eating."
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Butt, the bidet is becoming a popular option, increasing water usage anyway.
Heck, y'all put one in the wipehouse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Razer Toilet Paper?  No thank you.


miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This should definitely offset the cubic miles of plastic gamer trash they produce each year.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A few points since most of you didn't read the article.

1. It will NOT be branded Razer
2. Razer is investing in a company that already exists to help get it infused with capital
3. Bamboo toilet paper is far more environmentally friendly to produce (uses less water and carbon)
4. Not to mention bamboo grows extremely fast and we don't need to cut down any trees for the wood pulp normally used to make toilet paper

There's no really good argument to not do this. It makes sense and kudos to Razer for using some of their filthy lucre to do something good.
 
Displayed 50 of 67 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.