(CNBC)   For those of you who still can't pay your rent because of the pandemic, there is someone who rented a house in the Hamptons for $2 million for the summer. Something about supply and demand   (cnbc.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"$2 million for the summer"

Not $2 million per month for the summer; this is apparently for all 3 months of the season.

The monthly rent is actually $666,666.666...

I wonder who rented it?

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've stayed at a lot of Hampton Inns but they NEVER cost me that much.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There are always going to be those, who by virtue of their birth or their labor, have more. Why waste life comparing yourself?
 
Snort
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Supply and demand.  How does it work?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And this is why you're supposed to tax the rich otherwise they waste money on stupid shiat
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good for them.

I'd send the spouse and kids away for a couple of months a year for some peace and quiet if I could too.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: There are always going to be those, who by virtue of their birth or their labor, have more. Why waste life comparing yourself?


Because at some point guillotines should become involved.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: "$2 million for the summer"

Not $2 million per month for the summer; this is apparently for all 3 months of the season.

The monthly rent is actually $666,666.666...

I wonder who rented it?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1050]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yeah if that person can pay their rent then you should certainly be able to.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dr.Fey: Iwonder who rented it?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: There are always going to be those, who by virtue of their birth or their labor, have more. Why waste life comparing yourself?


Just flipped through the latest Forbes magazine. A new billionaire was added every 17 hours last year. Bezos and Musk saw their fortunes double.

In that same time, how many tens, or hundreds, of thousands fell into poverty they're unlikely to climb out of? How many in the US saw their hard-earned net worth wiped out by a virus that put them in the hospital for a month, with complications that will linger for months or years?

It's not comparisons, but recognizing that such disparity - not just of wealth but of all the things that contribute to wealth - is not ethical, moral, or sustainable.

The fall will be unprecedented in human history.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Honestly, I would rather see rich people exchange money between themselves than hold on to it. At least that way we can tax the transaction.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What a bunch of nouveau riche.  The real elite have had compounds in the Hamptons, or on Martha's Vineyard, or Cape Cod for at least 5 generations.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Honestly, I would rather see rich people exchange money between themselves than hold on to it. At least that way we can tax the transaction.


Yeah that doesn't happen to rich people dude
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Never been to the Hamptons. What is there that's so desirable? Is it the beach? Are there good restaurants? Is it just dick wagging? What's there that makes it worth $2M for a few months?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Never been to the Hamptons. What is there that's so desirable? Is it the beach? Are there good restaurants? Is it just dick wagging? What's there that makes it worth $2M for a few months?


Close enough to Manhattan that you can get back to the office in a hurry if you need to.

Otherwise, it's just a positional good.  It's fashionable because it's always been fashionable, and it stays fashionable because it's expensive and exclusive.
 
Abox
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Never been to the Hamptons. What is there that's so desirable? Is it the beach? Are there good restaurants? Is it just dick wagging? What's there that makes it worth $2M for a few months?


Boobs, lobsters, and shrinkage.  And ugly babies.
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The super rich have done an amazing job making the poor hate themselves.

We have a tiny handful of sociopaths who worship money and for some reason the rest of us have been made to feel that if we dont also then theres something wrong with us.

And we vastly outnumber them. And own most of the guns.
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Abox: abhorrent1: Never been to the Hamptons. What is there that's so desirable? Is it the beach? Are there good restaurants? Is it just dick wagging? What's there that makes it worth $2M for a few months?

Boobs, lobsters, and shrinkage.  And ugly babies.


YO YO MA.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Dr.Fey: Iwonder who rented it?

[Fark user image 432x360]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pmdgrwr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
indy_kid: Somaticasual: There are always going to be those, who by virtue of their birth or their labor, have more. Why waste life comparing yourself?

Just flipped through the latest Forbes magazine. A new billionaire was added every 17 hours last year. Bezos and Musk saw their fortunes double.  Both operate sucessful businesses and they worked at i too. They both deserve their worth. So did the other new billionaires.

In that same time, how many tens, or hundreds, of thousands fell into poverty they're unlikely to climb out of? How many in the US saw their hard-earned net worth wiped out by a virus that put them in the hospital for a month, with complications that will linger for months or years? If they fell into poverty why can't they climb out? Does someone who lost their life savings to cancer deserve anymore than those who lost it to being sick with covid? Who else shall we make whole and for what cause?

It's not comparisons, but recognizing that such disparity - not just of wealth but of all the things that contribute to wealth - is not ethical, moral, or sustainable. Yes it is sustainable and there is more room for others to join the club of having wealth. This disaprity you speak of, who are they? Are skilled?educated workers somehow losing out or  is it the no or low skilled worker that was affected by businesses being forced to shut down?

The fall will be unprecedented in human history. No it won't, Those without skills need marketable skills, people either have the drive to succeed or they don't. If you don't it is your fault only.
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

pmdgrwr: Who else shall we make whole and for what cause?


You sound like a total psycho.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Never been to the Hamptons. What is there that's so desirable? Is it the beach? Are there good restaurants? Is it just dick wagging? What's there that makes it worth $2M for a few months?


It's popular simply because you (the little people) can't live there and you never will. That's about it. The beaches are the same beaches as Montauk State Park. 

It's a club for those who are in the club and membership is basically invite only - like owning an NFL franchise. Not even Trump was able to get in that club.
 
parasol
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

pmdgrwr: indy_kid: Somaticasual: There are always going to be those, who by virtue of their birth or their labor, have more. Why waste life comparing yourself?

Just flipped through the latest Forbes magazine. A new billionaire was added every 17 hours last year. Bezos and Musk saw their fortunes double.  Both operate sucessful businesses and they worked at i too. They both deserve their worth. So did the other new billionaires.

In that same time, how many tens, or hundreds, of thousands fell into poverty they're unlikely to climb out of? How many in the US saw their hard-earned net worth wiped out by a virus that put them in the hospital for a month, with complications that will linger for months or years? If they fell into poverty why can't they climb out? Does someone who lost their life savings to cancer deserve anymore than those who lost it to being sick with covid? Who else shall we make whole and for what cause?

It's not comparisons, but recognizing that such disparity - not just of wealth but of all the things that contribute to wealth - is not ethical, moral, or sustainable. Yes it is sustainable and there is more room for others to join the club of having wealth. This disaprity you speak of, who are they? Are skilled?educated workers somehow losing out or  is it the no or low skilled worker that was affected by businesses being forced to shut down?

The fall will be unprecedented in human history. No it won't, Those without skills need marketable skills, people either have the drive to succeed or they don't. If you don't it is your fault only.


Sometimes people need a swift, sharp kick in the shins.
This is your time.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Never been to the Hamptons. What is there that's so desirable? Is it the beach? Are there good restaurants? Is it just dick wagging? What's there that makes it worth $2M for a few months?


Exclusivity, basically.

It's a bunch of rich knobs that only want to be around other rich knobs so they can feel like rich knobs.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pmdgrwr: indy_kid: Somaticasual: There are always going to be those, who by virtue of their birth or their labor, have more. Why waste life comparing yourself?

Just flipped through the latest Forbes magazine. A new billionaire was added every 17 hours last year. Bezos and Musk saw their fortunes double.  Both operate sucessful businesses and they worked at i too. They both deserve their worth. So did the other new billionaires.

In that same time, how many tens, or hundreds, of thousands fell into poverty they're unlikely to climb out of? How many in the US saw their hard-earned net worth wiped out by a virus that put them in the hospital for a month, with complications that will linger for months or years? If they fell into poverty why can't they climb out? Does someone who lost their life savings to cancer deserve anymore than those who lost it to being sick with covid? Who else shall we make whole and for what cause?

It's not comparisons, but recognizing that such disparity - not just of wealth but of all the things that contribute to wealth - is not ethical, moral, or sustainable. Yes it is sustainable and there is more room for others to join the club of having wealth. This disaprity you speak of, who are they? Are skilled?educated workers somehow losing out or  is it the no or low skilled worker that was affected by businesses being forced to shut down?

The fall will be unprecedented in human history. No it won't, Those without skills need marketable skills, people either have the drive to succeed or they don't. If you don't it is your fault only.


Using dumb-dumb logic, Bezos (worth $200 billion) works approximately 200 times harder than just a regular billionaire. Why are regular billionaires so dumb and lazy?
 
