(NBC Washington)   Japanese animation shows what happens when 10 naked people stand closely around a table and start vomiting on each other. Subby didn't watch until the end but assumes that tentacles and used panties became involved at some point   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
    United States, Supercomputer Shows Coronavirus Spread  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's just the initiation. Wait till you see the Soggy Biscuit Date Party. It's a banger.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the penetration is all blurry?
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that headline as "If you don't want to be scared for life, don't click this link".
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sexy.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scared, scarred. Really both can apply.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if it's two girls in a tub?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SFW Bukkake research
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to hear more about their nude dinner parties.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any headline that starts off with "Japanese animation shows what happens when..." is automatically not safe for your sanity...
 
frieque
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ten androgenous humans, zero cups.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh......family guy did it first.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I want to hear more about their nude dinner parties.


mostly pixelated
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Gorgor returns!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Gorgor returns!


Summon not he who must not be named!
 
dopirt [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Mega Steve: Gorgor returns!

Summon not he who must not be named!


I miss the guy.  He could summon up some of the most amazing things.  Disgustingly, can't look away, amazing things. My favorite was this wall...
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wow Covid can spread through the air just like lots of other diseases guess I'd better be afraid forever.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
False advertising.

I clicked TFA and saw no nudity or vomiting.

0 out of 5 stars. Totally not kinky.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's my fetish
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's ok, Barbara Bush will be there to clean everything up with a big napkin.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Wow Covid can spread through the air just like lots of other diseases guess I'd better be afraid forever.


Sure sounds like you already are.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Bukovid is my new search term.
 
JZDave
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I can't fap to that.
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Mega Steve: Gorgor returns!

Summon not he who must not be named!


Mournful drone of babbling fail?

GWAR - Gor-Gor (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
Youtube 30TQ-zSfwgs
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

JZDave: I can't fap to that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I_Came.jpg
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Peejay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
eatthis.comView Full Size
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Wow Covid can spread through the air just like lots of other diseases guess I'd better be afraid forever.


Most other airborne diseases don't have a >30% death rate in unvaccinated people over age 65.

Just how high would the fatality rate have to be for you to take SARS-CoV-2 seriously?  100%?
 
fngoofy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Said it before, saying it again.

You drop an atomic bomb on a people and you are going to get some weird culture out of what's left.
-Godzilla (easier to say a lizard erased the city than the round eyes did it)
-Karaoke
-this
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: RTOGUY: Wow Covid can spread through the air just like lots of other diseases guess I'd better be afraid forever.

Most other airborne diseases don't have a >30% death rate in unvaccinated people over age 65.

Just how high would the fatality rate have to be for you to take SARS-CoV-2 seriously?  100%?


Doesn't matter.  Their glorious bloated former leader delcared it a political issue so facts are no longer a factor.
 
