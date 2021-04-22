 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NextGov)   Army Research Laboratory working on giving robots living muscle tissue. Why is the leading edge research always terminators?   (nextgov.com) divider line
7
    More: Misc, HTTP cookie, Army uses, types of cookies, Dr. Dean Culver, Necessary, muscle tissue, Army Research Laboratory scientists, such items  
•       •       •

76 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 22 Apr 2021 at 8:26 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But there's an issue, according to Culver, who noted that researchers are reaching a point where they're experiencing diminishing returns in the design of these robots with wheels as their primary locomotor, and batteries as their centralized power system.

Meanwhile, Boston Robotics is literally selling legged-robots which have no such limitations.
 
SometimesItsTuesday
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So we're inside 50 years from myomer bundles and Battlemechs, right?

Dibs on the first Mackie.
 
soze [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hi, actual roboticist here.

Until we solve the energy density problem you have nothing to fear from robotics.  After that, carry pocket gravel.

Now, dumbass military guys hooking up poorly trained neural nets to systems that can end people's lives... that's a real problem.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SometimesItsTuesday: So we're inside 50 years from myomer bundles and Battlemechs, right?

Dibs on the first Mackie.


If we're lucky.  If not, like subby said... terminators
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wait until they design a SkyNet...

Oh... no!
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

foo monkey: But there's an issue, according to Culver, who noted that researchers are reaching a point where they're experiencing diminishing returns in the design of these robots with wheels as their primary locomotor, and batteries as their centralized power system.

Meanwhile, Boston Robotics is literally selling legged-robots which have no such limitations.


Cilia, flagella, tails (snake and fish) should be compatible with gear systems. I wonder what the dminishing returns are? I wonder why muscles aren't useful for bicycle-gear systems. Heck, I wonder how these muscles grow and repair, and which muscle paradigms in a gear system tire out the fastest.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Mind your own business, Mr. Spock! I'm sick of your half-breed interference, do you hear?
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.