(KUCI)   Today's 2 hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Oingo Boingo, The Replacements, The Damned, and Japan. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #211. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
16
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess I'll got get gas for the mower now
headphones are charging
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...

/for the moment, anyway
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Greetings and salutations
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hello, all.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
g'day one and all
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oooh look, I survived unpacking!!!

/barely
//good to be back
///what did I miss?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Oooh look, I survived unpacking!!!

/barely
//good to be back
///what did I miss?


a new show on the pregame. don't believe me? go listen.
 
xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sitting by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: thespindrifter: Oooh look, I survived unpacking!!!

/barely
//good to be back
///what did I miss?

a new show on the pregame. don't believe me? go listen.


blog.huView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: thespindrifter: Oooh look, I survived unpacking!!!

/barely
//good to be back
///what did I miss?

a new show on the pregame. don't believe me? go listen.

[blog.hu image 850x478]


Six minutes to go, and she hasn't veered off into a review of Soul. I'm starting to believe this is legit.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
IMAX!


Drink!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: [media.giphy.com image 338x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


that cat looks like how i feel.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oooohh I like all 4 of those bands :)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
