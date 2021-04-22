 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Morning Call)   "RV explosion blows dog through windshield at Schuylkill County campground, severely burns woman in her 70s" - FTFA: Both woman and dog alive, no hint on how you're supposed to pronounce 'Schuylkill'   (mcall.com) divider line
48
    More: Scary, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, Virginia woman, Pennsylvania, state park, Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, Ryan Township firefighters, Capt. Matt Morgan, Lehigh Valley burn center  
•       •       •

386 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2021 at 12:19 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Skookul
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiatter was full
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
School-kill
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like it's spelled subby
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 The dogs are OK, and that's all that matters.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Skookle
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Throat-Warbler Mangrove"
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So neither the dog or the woman were named Schuyl.
 
Wanton Pearl Clutchery [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If it's the county:  Skoo Kill
If it's the 'river':  Sure Kill
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Skookilroony
 
Frizbone
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The "Skook".
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I guess her propane alarm was broke.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
shiathill?
 
neglogon [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sky-kill?
 
scalpod
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If you're a kid in this modern world, even just going to school'll kill ya.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sue-kill
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Chewy-kill
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Usually when I hear about a flaming dog shooting an old lady, I think of Oakland.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I live in and am surrounded by "name-kill" places.  Kill means creek in Dutch.
 
Salmon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Skull kill!

/finish him
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Shoy-kill

/I don't think an English keyboard can properly render the vowel
//I'm not sure my anglophone mouth can properly render it either
 
hughesrep
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Scoogle
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There's something about this country that makes me smirk when none of us can agree how to pronounce a proper name.

Also holy F I am amazed the dog and the lady lived.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've never been blown through a window, but I did once get blown through the stall partition at this one gas station truck stop.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
to get Schuylkill'd is to think you will arrive early only to get stuck in an hour long back up for no reason between Coshy and Manayunk.

"we made great time on the Turnpike, then we got Schuylkill'd."

everyone nods and understands.
 
ifky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
At least she got flown out of Schuykill County.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

offacue: Skookul


Yep.  Had a brief moment of embarrassment with living history because I didn't know how to pronounce Dutch words.  And the major supplier of materials at the Western forts was the Schuylkill Arsenal.
 
ArkPanda
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Wanton Pearl Clutchery: If it's the county:  Skoo Kill
If it's the 'river':  Sure Kill


I remember pronouncing the River and the expressway the first way.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

asciibaron: to get Schuylkill'd is to think you will arrive early only to get stuck in an hour long back up for no reason between Coshy and Manayunk.

"we made great time on the Turnpike, then we got Schuylkill'd."

everyone nods and understands.


I've been stuck in traffic on the Schuylkill at 3am, how is that even possible?
 
JRoo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Look!
Up in the sky!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: asciibaron: to get Schuylkill'd is to think you will arrive early only to get stuck in an hour long back up for no reason between Coshy and Manayunk.

"we made great time on the Turnpike, then we got Schuylkill'd."

everyone nods and understands.

I've been stuck in traffic on the Schuylkill at 3am, how is that even possible?


Poor life choices.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ahh.  The gateway to Appalachia.
 
EL EM
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Throat-wobbler mangrove.
 
I know a guy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Duh. It's pronounced just like it's spelled.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

make me some tea: School-kill


That's what I thought, but in reality it leans a bit towards skook, rhymes with spok and kill is a bit briefer than kill. The k migrates to the first syllable because it is accented.Politicians and residents know how to pronounce schuylkill.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5YU5Y​n​ukdKY

SKOOK-ill

Always glad to be useful and educational.

I have a lot of New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey ancestors of Dutch and German origin, who can be found well into New Jersey (Monmouth County) as well and even as far as Connecticut, so I have to pay attention to Dutch and German pronunciation. Yiddish pronunciation, of course, always has three forms. The right one, the way you pronounced it, and a spare in case you use the right one. People who speak a bit of Yiddish are very proud of there accomplishment but never agree on the same pronunciation. Irish, Welsh, Cornish and Scottish are also like that:  there's your pronounciation and whatever your interlocuter thinks is right.

There's an old Jewish joke about two Jews marooned on a desert island who have founded three synagogues.

If you understand that, you get what I am saying about German, Dutch and Yiddish pronunciation and won't call me anti-semitic or racists except if you really want to.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Next on "Words only Pennsylvanians know how to say": Wilkes-Barre.
 
eKonk
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Back when I was in the Core, the fellas from that region pronounced it "Skwoo-EE-kile"

/You can trust me, I'm posting on the internet
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

asciibaron: to get Schuylkill'd is to think you will arrive early only to get stuck in an hour long back up for no reason between Coshy and Manayunk.

"we made great time on the Turnpike, then we got Schuylkill'd."

everyone nods and understands.


That's Conshy.
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Next on "Words only Pennsylvanians know how to say": Wilkes-Barre.


It's pronounced "Lower Scranton."
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: asciibaron: to get Schuylkill'd is to think you will arrive early only to get stuck in an hour long back up for no reason between Coshy and Manayunk.

"we made great time on the Turnpike, then we got Schuylkill'd."

everyone nods and understands.

I've been stuck in traffic on the Schuylkill at 3am, how is that even possible?


I'm going to guess 1) farmers planting by the light of the Moon, 2)  smugglers of moonshine, or 3) people returning from honky tonks and bars over 40 miles away.

Once you know one rural area, you know them all to some extent. Everything is different in each village and county, perhaps, but always the same old, same old.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Wanton Pearl Clutchery: If it's the county:  Skoo Kill
If it's the 'river':  Sure Kill


If it's the expressway: Sure Kill as well
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Watching the video of Schuylkill. They put giant poles in the middle of the road.

This is probably to keep motorists awake at night. Either that, or the peculiarly Dutch form of linearity and economy. The road's a straight line and not covered in trees and brush. Might as well run the telephone and electricity down the middle.
 
sleze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Funny enough, the Schuylkill River runs through Conshohocken.
 
InvisibleInsane [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wojciehowicz. Also, what kind of dog? A real size dog like a Labrador or a bedroom-slipper dog like a Yorkie?
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Throat warbler mango
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Hubris Boy: Solty Dog: Next on "Words only Pennsylvanians know how to say": Wilkes-Barre.

It's pronounced "Lower Scranton."


Did Biden mention his youth in Scranton yet? His Father was uncommonly sensical.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I assumed this thread would be full of pronunciation goodness and Fark didn't disappoint. LOL
 
Frizbone
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: asciibaron: to get Schuylkill'd is to think you will arrive early only to get stuck in an hour long back up for no reason between Coshy and Manayunk.

"we made great time on the Turnpike, then we got Schuylkill'd."

everyone nods and understands.

I've been stuck in traffic on the Schuylkill at 3am, how is that even possible?


When a truck gets wedged under the Rt. 183 railroad bridge in Cressona.
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.