"'God-Awful Blast' That Rocked NH Towns Was Gender Reveal Explosion"
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
_nobody_ cares what crotch your crotchfruit has
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A large blow a few months ago would have nipped this problem in the bud.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
7pm on a Tuesday?
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
....rocked by a mysterious explosion
y.yarn.coView Full Size
"They dont know what it is but its upsetting all the buffalo!"
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Can we stop all this gender reveal nonsense? You're waking me up at this godforsaken hour with your personal bullshiat.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Did everyone yell "Boy!" after it happened or "What a biatch"?
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Was Chipotle catering the event?
 
aseras
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've heard and felt some pretty big tannerite booms from dumbasses trying to kill themselves by packing it into a washing machine. Break windows and piss off the dogs, yeah, maybe. But not crack foundations.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Stop blowing things up because you're excited about your son's penis.
 
ifky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Of course it was.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, when I hold gender reveals, I end up with restraining orders.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


It's a girl!
 
aseras
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Can we stop all this gender reveal nonsense? You're waking me up at this godforsaken hour with your personal bullshiat.


The nice thing about living where I do is I can fly over their house and drop 1,000 count cases of forks out of the plane into their yard practically silently. We refer to this as "fork you". takes forever to clean up.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [i.kym-cdn.com image 694x530]


Nothing from the Deck 6 jerks?
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
These will be looked back on by historians. "By 2021, American society had become so indulgent, so un-serious, that many couples threw extravagant parties to reveal the gender on their yet-to-be-born child. These parties were often the source of localized damage - or even death - due to the use of explosives, fireworks and the like. The great irony was that there is not a single documented case of anyone besides the parents giving a single f*ck about the gender. Not very close friends nor even those soon-to-be grandparents gave any f*cks about the child's gender."
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GRCooper: _nobody_ cares what crotch your crotchfruit has


Well, priests, college footballl coaches, boyscout troop leaders, youth pastors, Republican legislators, and members of NAMBLA might care a little.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Did everyone yell "Boy!" after it happened or "What a biatch"?


Probably just "WHAT?", as they were deafened.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
These events reveal that your child will grow up to be a hillbilly.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's really a sex reveal
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [i.kym-cdn.com image 694x530]


That won't stop Riker.
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If you really have to announce the fact that you had unprotected sex with someone why don't you just fill a Super Soaker with mayonnaise then run around shooting people in the face.

It would be just as subtle as these fark-witted gender reveal parties.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Normally possession of an explosive devise is not legal.  Why is it different with Tannerite?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
> "We heard this god-awful blast,"

> Some claimed it was an earthquake


New England confirmed.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Normally possession of an explosive devise is not legal.  Why is it different with Tannerite?


It's a two part compound. Neither part is explosive itself, it's only explosive when mixed.

Also from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ta​nnerit​e :

"In the United States, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives advises: "Persons manufacturing explosives for their own personal, non-business use only (e.g., personal target practice) are not required to have a Federal explosives license or permit." However, "persons falling into certain categories are prohibited from possessing explosive materials". Those prohibited from possessing explosives include most non-citizens, unlawful drug users and addicts, those convicted or indicted for serious crimes, fugitives, and those who have been officially declared mentally defective or have been committed to a mental institution. Restrictions imposed at the state and local level also apply. In California in particular, a permit may be required to use or possess the product."
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Normally possession of an explosive devise is not legal.  Why is it different with Tannerite?


It makes it easier to track the idiots. Need to find a budding domestic terrorist? Monitor all tannerite sales.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
lol earthquake
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: It's really a sex reveal


I don't even think they have quarter operated peep shows anymore
 
Cheron
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What is up with people nowadays. In my day we would cut the heads off a box of matches and cram them into a paper tube from a hanger.
 
Orallo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This shiat has GOT to stop.

Really...
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Gender-Reveal parties are becoming the new Farmer's Market for preventable disasters
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Tannerite isn't all that dangerous when used properly but this was like using 3000 gallons of gasoline to start a BBQ there is no end to the damage unsupervised idiots can do.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Welcome, Welcome everybody to our gender reveal party.  Before we begin I'd like to thank everyone for coming.  A special thanks to everyone who made this day possible, Mom?, Dad? stand up and take a bow.   Everyone lets give them a round of applause.

Alright, now that that is out of the way I'd like to get down to business.  The moment you've all been waiting for,  and reveal gender.

You see gender isn't something that can be determined prenatally.  Sex can, but gender cannot.  To foolishly  and presumptuously assign our new bundle of joy a gender based on their sex would be a fools errand.

Anyway thank you for coming.  I'd invite you a sex reveal party, but frankly, that sounds revolting."
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Normally possession of an explosive devise is not legal.  Why is it different with Tannerite?


it's not difficult to fill out the paperwork to possess and transport many types of explosives.  Not pre-9/11 go down to the Coop and buy a box of shaped charges and detonators, but it is still a simple process.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Live free or die indeed.
 
marleymaniac
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, the concussion of the explosion caused a miscarriage.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Saw a fun one on Reddit.  They made it seem like a glitter gun would reveal the gender. Instead after nothing happened grandma pulled off her hat and revealed a blue wig. It was cute!
 
ThreadSinger
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [i.kym-cdn.com image 694x530]


I love that scene, because I think the redshirt in top right frame really gave it his all when he threw himself into the corner, and it looks like Patrick Stewart actually glances out of concern as opposed to in-character. Makes me laugh every time.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Normally possession of an explosive devise is not legal.  Why is it different with Tannerite?


I have some neighbors that blow up the world from time to time using it. Seriously, the first time it happened, I thought someone either nuked Dallas or it was a small earthquake.

I happened to be living directly under the path of where the space shuttle blew up. The tannerite was a slightly bigger house shaker than the space shuttle, so you can see why I immediately thought something really bad had just happened.

I still find it amazing that tannerite is legal.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


loDHom! Qapla'!
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"It cracked foundations of our neighbors' [homes]," Matt Taglieri said. "I don't know how that's right."

Good luck proving that.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
