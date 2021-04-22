 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   You can let it all hang out at Burning Man, but you best have a shot card, man   (wearecentralpa.com)
    Burning Man, Black Rock Desert, festival organizers, Man CEO Marian Goodell, Nevada, civic responsibility, Vaccination, Nevada desert  
669 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2021 at 2:32 PM



Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Burning Man CEO...."

My god, what have they done to that once proud festival?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Raging herpes cases still welcome.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing fake cards aren't available everywhere, Hell there was a greenlight here recently saying how a pharmacist was even selling them.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burning Man has become exactly what it was created to evade.

/the quickest way to kill an artist is by giving them a lot of money. Figuratively and sometimes literally.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about not having that stupid vanity party?  For once?
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Radical self reliance" LMAO. Can't have the Facebook junior executives that go there get sick when they bang an E-tard thot.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Good thing fake cards aren't available everywhere, Hell there was a greenlight here recently saying how a pharmacist was even selling them.


You want a card? I can get ya a card. Believe me there are ways dude, you don't even wanna know about em believe me. Hell I can get ya a card by three o'clock this afternoon, with ink.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All are welcome at the Gathering of Juggalos, irregardless of vaccination status.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burning Man has become gentrified? I'm shocked, SHOCKED! Okay, maybe not that shocked.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We are weighing the gravity of what that does," Goodell said. "And we know that challenges the concept of 'radical inclusion.'"

This guy is so high
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burning Man is just a thing. They (principals investing) bought a monster ranch ´sky ranch´ years ago. Just money colliding with greed.
But while that is somewhat the uber-truth folks there have a great festival then clean up (after a bit) and continue on.
If you like the desert and culture it is a blast. If you hate it well you will not. Breathing dirt is hard.


https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2​0​16/jun/10/burning-man-festival-permane​nt-location-nevada-desert

/they ain´t shootin up any Food Lions just breathing air with some smoke in it
 
MaxMorgan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burning Man had jumped the shark so many years ago, that the saying "jumped the shark", is passé
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlHarris31: "Radical self reliance" LMAO. Can't have the Facebook junior executives that go there get sick when they bang an E-tard thot.

E-tard Thot is the name of my Kitty, Hole mash up cover band.


E-tard Thot is the name of my Kitty, Hole mash up cover band.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The desert is meant for contemplation
Kyuss - Whitewater
Youtube KcY3UF6_IaM
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

assalon5: Burning Man is just a thing. They (principals investing) bought a monster ranch ´sky ranch´ years ago. Just money colliding with greed.
But while that is somewhat the uber-truth folks there have a great festival then clean up (after a bit) and continue on.
If you like the desert and culture it is a blast. If you hate it well you will not. Breathing dirt is hard.



Sounds like they privatized and monetized a Rainbow Gathering and bought land in the desert because it's cheap.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

assalon5: Burning Man is just a thing. They (principals investing) bought a monster ranch ´sky ranch´ years ago. Just money colliding with greed.
But while that is somewhat the uber-truth folks there have a great festival then clean up (after a bit) and continue on.
If you like the desert and culture it is a blast. If you hate it well you will not. Breathing dirt is hard.


https://www.theguardian.com/culture/20​16/jun/10/burning-man-festival-permane​nt-location-nevada-desert

/they ain´t shootin up any Food Lions just breathing air with some smoke in it


I went once, right around 2000 (maybe 01) at the time it was awesome. I loved it, and had a total blast. But i was like 19.

If I went now.... well, I can't really conceive of why that would happen. But I'm sure I'd be complaining loudly about the dust.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Non Sequitur Man: assalon5: Burning Man is just a thing. They (principals investing) bought a monster ranch ´sky ranch´ years ago. Just money colliding with greed.
But while that is somewhat the uber-truth folks there have a great festival then clean up (after a bit) and continue on.
If you like the desert and culture it is a blast. If you hate it well you will not. Breathing dirt is hard.


Sounds like they privatized and monetized a Rainbow Gathering and bought land in the desert because it's cheap.


Business hippies.
 
Skwrl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Raging herpes cases still welcome.


We've told you before, and we'll tell you again: no, you're not.
 
Skwrl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaxMorgan: Burning Man had jumped the shark so many years ago, that the saying "jumped the shark", is passé


Maybe.  Was still fine the last time I went though (2014-2017).   I'm sure you'll tell us how it was so much better when you went, though.
 
Skwrl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skwrl: MaxMorgan: Burning Man had jumped the shark so many years ago, that the saying "jumped the shark", is passé

Maybe.  Was still fine the last time I went though (2014-2017).   I'm sure you'll tell us how it was so much better when you went, though.


*fun, not fine.
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: assalon5: Burning Man is just a thing. They (principals investing) bought a monster ranch ´sky ranch´ years ago. Just money colliding with greed.
But while that is somewhat the uber-truth folks there have a great festival then clean up (after a bit) and continue on.
If you like the desert and culture it is a blast. If you hate it well you will not. Breathing dirt is hard.


https://www.theguardian.com/culture/20​16/jun/10/burning-man-festival-permane​nt-location-nevada-desert

/they ain´t shootin up any Food Lions just breathing air with some smoke in it

I went once, right around 2000 (maybe 01) at the time it was awesome. I loved it, and had a total blast. But i was like 19.

If I went now.... well, I can't really conceive of why that would happen. But I'm sure I'd be complaining loudly about the dust.

Non Sequitur Man....


My story... my kids WERE going, so MOM decided I was going to be chaperone.  Oh man  you guys don´t know me but well bad move due to incidents well... next year she came to supervise.... well it was a shaitshow but such fun oh my. We had 10 kids in that RV oh and that damn kid music \o/
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Non Sequitur Man: assalon5: Burning Man is just a thing. They (principals investing) bought a monster ranch ´sky ranch´ years ago. Just money colliding with greed.
But while that is somewhat the uber-truth folks there have a great festival then clean up (after a bit) and continue on.
If you like the desert and culture it is a blast. If you hate it well you will not. Breathing dirt is hard.


Sounds like they privatized and monetized a Rainbow Gathering and bought land in the desert because it's cheap.

Business hippies.


I'm gonna call them Bippies, because reasons.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reading about Burning Man makes me understand why the Fyre Festival guy did it.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Reading about Burning Man makes me understand why the Fyre Festival guy did it.

Right?


Right?
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Skwrl: dothemath: Raging herpes cases still welcome.

We've told you before, and we'll tell you again: no, you're not.


Skwrl: MaxMorgan: Burning Man had jumped the shark so many years ago, that the saying "jumped the shark", is passé

Maybe.  Was still fine the last time I went though (2014-2017).   I'm sure you'll tell us how it was so much better when you went, though.


Skwrl: Skwrl: MaxMorgan: Burning Man had jumped the shark so many years ago, that the saying "jumped the shark", is passé

Maybe.  Was still fine the last time I went though (2014-2017).   I'm sure you'll tell us how it was so much better when you went, though.

*fun, not fine.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: assalon5: Burning Man is just a thing. They (principals investing) bought a monster ranch ´sky ranch´ years ago. Just money colliding with greed.
But while that is somewhat the uber-truth folks there have a great festival then clean up (after a bit) and continue on.
If you like the desert and culture it is a blast. If you hate it well you will not. Breathing dirt is hard.


https://www.theguardian.com/culture/20​16/jun/10/burning-man-festival-permane​nt-location-nevada-desert

/they ain´t shootin up any Food Lions just breathing air with some smoke in it

I went once, right around 2000 (maybe 01) at the time it was awesome. I loved it, and had a total blast. But i was like 19.

If I went now.... well, I can't really conceive of why that would happen. But I'm sure I'd be complaining loudly about the dust.


I haven't been since like 2013 or so... but my first time out, I was putting together a car port as a shade structure and the guy camping next to me just randomly walked up, recognized it as a Costco canopy and helped me put it up. Saved me the trouble of taking out the directions and a useful extra pair of hands to fight the wind while setting up. He was there with his retiree dad. They had been going together for several years. There's stuff there for different ages. Your schedule and the activities you hit are different. I mean, even if you aren't older but have hit the fest a few times, your schedule and activities are different. My first time out, I was hitting every party in sight. By the third time, I was taking a lot of "days off" where I just chilled around camp, drinking beer with my friends. Even if you don't hit a party on a particular day, you are still at the burn if you lounge around your base camp.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
it's dead Jim
 
MaxMorgan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Skwrl

Burning Man had jumped the shark so many years ago, that the saying "jumped the shark", is passé

Maybe.  Was still fine the last time I went though (2014-2017).   I'm sure you'll tell us how it was so much better when you went, though.

I went there a few times in the early 90's. Yes, it was so much better, before all the rich people in their $200,000 motorhomes invaded. Corporate jets didn't fly into near by airports and the passengers didn't ride in a limo to the desert.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Burningman organization needs to decide soon so east coast attendees can start their journey.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I can't even believe they still have that. It's just a place for rich idiots to try to experience Woodstock. Which it can never be. It is so irrelevant they should just be merciful and end it.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hopefully every event over 100 people begins to do this.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Non Sequitur Man: Natalie Portmanteau: Non Sequitur Man: assalon5: Burning Man is just a thing. They (principals investing) bought a monster ranch ´sky ranch´ years ago. Just money colliding with greed.
But while that is somewhat the uber-truth folks there have a great festival then clean up (after a bit) and continue on.
If you like the desert and culture it is a blast. If you hate it well you will not. Breathing dirt is hard.


Sounds like they privatized and monetized a Rainbow Gathering and bought land in the desert because it's cheap.

Business hippies.

I'm gonna call them Bippies, because reasons.


You bet.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: The Burningman organization needs to decide soon so east coast attendees can start their journey.

Even Cowgirls Strike Back?

[Fark user image 500x580][Fark user image 400x544]


Even Cowgirls Strike Back?
 
slimebarfer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The last year I went was the first year they put up a fence.   It was a blast in the 90's when it was still relatively obscure.  I only bought a ticket that last time, before then we'd just drive around the greeters and set up a camp.  Granted, it was total vehicle anarchy and people did get hurt - one guy was run over in his tent, another was riding on a car hood and fell under it (a shrooming doctor helped him).  They had a drive-by shooting range and one of the targets was Barney, so guns were prevalent too.  I wouldn't want to be in a crowd that large without being vaccinated, they should require it.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.