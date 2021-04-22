 Skip to content
 
(Decider)   Yesterday was historic because: A. We hit 200 million vaccination.s B. Biden announced a global climate meeting. C. Two people spun $1 on The Price Is Right   (decider.com) divider line
13
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is bad news, for Biden!
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Americans continue to misunderstand probability.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The ODDS of spinning $1 twice on a The Price Is Right episode are inconceivable!
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Then they get all excited and they blow it in the showcase showdown.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Price is Right : Three $1.00 Big Wheel Spins in one segment
Youtube R6x1Pg7cOxw
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A: Subby, they have entertainment repoters. News agencies don't just have one lone dude trying to decide which news is important.

B: They hit $1 twice, each of them. One person just equaled a dollar for their first spins, and hit the dollar again, getting the $25,000. The other person hit natural 1s both times. I'd call that pretty significant.
 
Crypto Dentist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dear god what is on Drew Carey's face?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Then they get all excited and they blow it in the showcase showdown.


Or subby's mom...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: The ODDS of spinning $1 twice on a The Price Is Right episode are inconceivable!


I believe it's 1 in 400 (1/20*1/20) if done in one spin.  I'm not sure if that changes if you need two spins to get to $1.
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTA:  "Yesterday's shows literally went down in history, marking the first time ever in The Price Is Rightthat contestants took home a $26,000 Big Wheel bonus during the same day. Unfortunately, Zager's luck was short-lived. While he earned the rare bonus, he overbid when it was time for his showcase, missing the mark by just $32.
Thomas had better luck with a successful bid, ending her day of victory with a  Miami vacation, plus a new car. In total, she left Wheel of Fortuneflush with $54,549 in prizes."

That's some fine proofreading there, Lou.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: AirForceVet: The ODDS of spinning $1 twice on a The Price Is Right episode are inconceivable!

I believe it's 1 in 400 (1/20*1/20) if done in one spin.  I'm not sure if that changes if you need two spins to get to $1.


I'd be interested in how you calculate odds like that... They'd change based on what number you were on when you started the spin. And IIRC, you just start wherever, right? They don't start the spin on the $1, right?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
To be fair, C. is the most interesting.

A. looks cool in base ten, and is arbitrary among those kinds of numbers
B. won't produce a sufficient solution, since americans are still unwilling to be global leaders in this critical fight

/sorry to debbie downer the joint, but them's the breaks
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
  I read it as "the Prince is right." Not that one. Our one from Minnesota. And he's never wrong.
 
