(Above the Law)   "But we know that someone thought it was acceptable to appear in court with their clothes off getting an injection. And that says to me both 'Florida' and 'Man' better than almost anything"   (abovethelaw.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would bet a lot of gay porn is made in Florida, enough that "South Beach Butt Injection" is a cliche, by now.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let he who has not had a butt injection of camera while court was in session cast the first of many, many stones.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a Chuck Tingle book?
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "...Miami is the classy part of the state."

thatsthejoke.jpg
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we should actually realize that the way we did things before was kind of silly why is it everything else requires us to mold our time around it when it's us they've got shiat to do in sometimes if we got to do at the same time we got to do it the same time
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Maybe we should actually realize that the way we did things before was kind of silly why is it everything else requires us to mold our time around it when it's us they've got shiat to do in sometimes if we got to do at the same time we got to do it the same time


yes, i believe you have completelied the whole thing.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this naked day and nobody told me?

Put your clothes back on.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did he have to be naked to get an injection?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rainbowbutter: waxbeans: Maybe we should actually realize that the way we did things before was kind of silly why is it everything else requires us to mold our time around it when it's us they've got shiat to do in sometimes if we got to do at the same time we got to do it the same time

yes, i believe you have completelied the whole thing.


Hey if some heifer can pull out her boobie and feed her baby why not?
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
let he who is without sin cast the first needle
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: waxbeans: Maybe we should actually realize that the way we did things before was kind of silly why is it everything else requires us to mold our time around it when it's us they've got shiat to do in sometimes if we got to do at the same time we got to do it the same time

yes, i believe you have completelied the whole thing.


I can't believe I the whole thing!
 
fredsnake
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
only a foolish moran would get their eugenics vaccine
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Is this a Chuck Tingle book?


Naw, he only got poked, not pounded.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you're going to show up to Zoom Court naked, the trick is to have your webcam super zoomed in.

On your face, of course.
 
