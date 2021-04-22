 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Maybe they should relocate the shipyard? Just sayin', but I don't speak freaky-deaky Dutch   (cnn.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTA: The photographer was particularly keen to document this journey, as he believes it may be the last time a vessel of this size is transported along this route.
Feadship opened a new facility in Amsterdam that has the capacity to build superyachts up to 160 meters long.

Ahh crap I read the article.. Sorry.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
She's going to sea and she will never come back again

No refunds, no returns.
 
Uranus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Tugboat due to absence of Dutch rudder?
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Who the hell are the people who can afford those things?! And why would you even want one?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Seems like a missed opportunity to make a pretty amazing one of these:

Travel from Rotterdam to Amsterdam in 10 minutes by boat: a 4k timelapse
Youtube HfPCdJapIXA
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You gotta have a crew of 57 just to sail over to your friend's house to pick him up so you can go fishing.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"This seems like a good spot for a shipyard." - the Dutch

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ostentatious waste but at least people are employed by wealthy egos being satisfied temporarily. My lazy view is the more stuff you own, the more stuff you gotta do & pay for.
 
