SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There is a camera in every cell at the facility and the footage is continuously monitored by corrections officers


Golly, I hope he doesn't get Jeffrey Epstein-ed.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: There is a camera in every cell at the facility and the footage is continuously monitored by corrections officers


Golly, I hope he doesn't get Jeffrey Epstein-ed.


I can't even imagine the horror of solitary for 23 hours a day.
In that environment I would believe he hung himself.

I'm not saying he doesn't deserve it, just observing the horror of solitary.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It seems like there should be something between "gen pop" and "solitary" for protecting at risk prisoners. Like an area of cells with bars where they can't reach each other but could at least have a conversation or watch a little tv.

I mean, in chauvin's case MEH. But sometimes less evil people need jail protective custody too.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still better than George Floyd's "new forever home"
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:

Oak Park Heights, a 'level five' prison officially known as Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights, was built in 1982.

Home to up to 473 inmates, it houses some of Mississippi's most dangerous criminals and "operates at the highest custody level".


Ok. So where the f*ck is it located?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oak Park Heights, a 'level five' prison officially known as Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights, was built in 1982.
Home to up to 473 inmates, it houses some of Mississippi's most dangerous criminals and "operates at the highest custody level".

Huh?
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't even imagine solitary confinement with no books, magazines, TV, or exposure to the outdoors. That's got to be hell.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not exactly the airport Hilton but compared to the soul shattering isolation of ADX Florence its still pretty cush.
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: FTA:

Oak Park Heights, a 'level five' prison officially known as Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights, was built in 1982.

Home to up to 473 inmates, it houses some of Mississippi's most dangerous criminals and "operates at the highest custody level".


Ok. So where the f*ck is it located?


Somewhere in the US, TFA is from a Brit publication. Don't get picky.

/s
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: FTA:

Oak Park Heights, a 'level five' prison officially known as Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights, was built in 1982.

Home to up to 473 inmates, it houses some of Mississippi's most dangerous criminals and "operates at the highest custody level".


Ok. So where the f*ck is it located?


Missouri
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: FTA:

Oak Park Heights, a 'level five' prison officially known as Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights, was built in 1982.

Home to up to 473 inmates, it houses some of Mississippi's most dangerous criminals and "operates at the highest custody level".


Ok. So where the f*ck is it located?


That's quite a prisoner exchange program.
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just came here to give the following prediction: Derek Chauvin did kill himself.
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

menschenfresser: Still better than George Floyd's "new forever home"


yep.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dukeblue219: I can't even imagine solitary confinement with no books, magazines, TV, or exposure to the outdoors. That's got to be hell.


I'd prefer death to that
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dukeblue219: I can't even imagine solitary confinement with no books, magazines, TV, or exposure to the outdoors. That's got to be hell.


I imagine its slightly preferable to being slowly choked to death.

But yeah, no TV sucks.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That space would got for like $700 a month in my city.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: FTA:

Oak Park Heights, a 'level five' prison officially known as Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights, was built in 1982.

Home to up to 473 inmates, it houses some of Mississippi's most dangerous criminals and "operates at the highest custody level".


Ok. So where the f*ck is it located?


It's in Minnesota, just east of the Twin Cities proper. That's just a type-o.

I mean, some of our rural counties have become drastically more conservative thanks to RWNJ media, but they aren't quite Mississippi yet. Wisconsin, on the other hand, has become a pretty good contender for 'Mississippi of the North Woods'.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dukeblue219: I can't even imagine solitary confinement with no books, magazines, TV, or exposure to the outdoors. That's got to be hell.


I don't think being held in protective isolation is true solitary. I believe they still get books and such.  And they do get to go outside for an hour most days.

Solitary (as an added punishment) is exactly what you're picturing. Though I think they're still supposed to take you outside for an hour a day.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That metal toilet seat is gonna make you jump when you sit on it on a cold January Minnesota morning.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Malenfant [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Badmoodman: There is a camera in every cell at the facility and the footage is continuously monitored by corrections officers


Golly, I hope he doesn't get Jeffrey Epstein-ed.

I can't even imagine the horror of solitary for 23 hours a day.
In that environment I would believe he hung himself.

I'm not saying he doesn't deserve it, just observing the horror of solitary.


I've been in solitary for most of the past year. It's pretty nice.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Not exactly the airport Hilton but compared to the soul shattering isolation of ADX Florence its still pretty cush.


It has its own shower. Technically it's nicer than my freshman dorm room.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big deal, he'll be out in 6 months.
I could do that standing on my head.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let him out to the gen pop.

Let's the proper justice take place.
/or is to much for you mods?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vilesithknight: That space would got for like $700 a month in my city.


It costs the federal government a hell of a lot more, if I'm not mistaken...
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hmmm.... I'll wait until sentencing to see if this will keep him off the streets.

In Chicago, Jason Van Dyke was found Guilty of 2nd Degree Murder (20 years max) as well as 16 counts of Aggravated Battery while using a Firearm (25 years for EACH COUNT because the victim died).  Everyone said he was going away forever but during sentencing the Judge gave him 6 years 9 months for the 2nd degree murder (hey, first offender!) and he completely disregarded the 16 counts of Aggravated Battery while using a Firearm DESPITE the fact that by law a minimum of 25 years was supposed to be ADDED to whatever the sentence was.

I remember hearing the verdict read for each Bullet he fired.  Over and over, sixteen times. And it was all for nothing.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Malenfant: SpectroBoy: Badmoodman: There is a camera in every cell at the facility and the footage is continuously monitored by corrections officers


Golly, I hope he doesn't get Jeffrey Epstein-ed.

I can't even imagine the horror of solitary for 23 hours a day.
In that environment I would believe he hung himself.

I'm not saying he doesn't deserve it, just observing the horror of solitary.

I've been in solitary for most of the past year. It's pretty nice.


WHAT?!?? How the hell are you posting on Far......ohhhhhhhh
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That photo needs a theme song:
Metallica - The Unforgiven - 7 String Classical Guitar Arrangement
Youtube 84HX890jEuY
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I visited this facility during a college course in the 1990's on criminal justice on a group tour.

As a bunch of college kids, both male and female, we must have looked like filet mignon the very few times we were in contact with or in view from the population.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Badmoodman: There is a camera in every cell at the facility and the footage is continuously monitored by corrections officers


Golly, I hope he doesn't get Jeffrey Epstein-ed.

I can't even imagine the horror of solitary for 23 hours a day.
In that environment I would believe he hung himself.

I'm not saying he doesn't deserve it, just observing the horror of solitary.


As a latchkey kid. I don't get it. Even during this past year. Seems like everyone is a bit needy. JFC. You don't need a farking hug ladies and gentlemen get over yourself. 🙄😛😂😔🤕😭👿
 
DrunkenIrishOD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: FTA:

Oak Park Heights, a 'level five' prison officially known as Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights, was built in 1982.

Home to up to 473 inmates, it houses some of Mississippi's most dangerous criminals and "operates at the highest custody level".


Ok. So where the f*ck is it located?


Stillwater
 
DrunkenIrishOD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Badmoodman: There is a camera in every cell at the facility and the footage is continuously monitored by corrections officers


Golly, I hope he doesn't get Jeffrey Epstein-ed.

I can't even imagine the horror of solitary for 23 hours a day.
In that environment I would believe he hung himself.

I'm not saying he doesn't deserve it, just observing the horror of solitary.


He can't be in general population, maybe he'll go to one of the old guy low security prisons in 20 years but he's a cop, people will try to kill him just because of the that. That's why he tried to plead guilty and go to federal prison where he would of been safer.
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.amazon.com/Big-House-Insi​d​e-Supermax-Security-ebook/dp/B004QTPX1​C

Written by one of the first wardens at the Supermax in Oak Park Heights.  He delivered a lecture in one of my criminology classes in college, and his book is a pretty quick read.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DaWormyPimpsta: Just came here to give the following prediction: Derek Chauvin did kill himself.


Geez...it might be for only 40 yrs.  No need to get hysterical.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DaWormyPimpsta: Just came here to give the following prediction: Derek Chauvin did kill himself.


The guys are entitled power mad fark wad people like that don't kill themselves they're too assured of their eventual victory
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

menschenfresser: It's in Minnesota, just east of the Twin Cities proper. That's just a type-o.


That's not a typo, that is completely the wrong state, and it's especially unforgivable because they used the correct state earlier in the article.

I know the Daily Mirror isn't exactly the New York Times, but that is truly clownshoes.

All someone had to do was read the article before they posted it.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: dukeblue219: I can't even imagine solitary confinement with no books, magazines, TV, or exposure to the outdoors. That's got to be hell.

I imagine its slightly preferable to being slowly choked to death.

But yeah, no TV sucks.


No beer either.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The disgraced cop - who knelt on Mr Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes - is said to have been placed on suicide watch.

Oh please. Let him off himself. It will save the state a bunch of money.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vilesithknight: That space would got for like $700 a month in my city.


Same. My apartment is only slightly bigger by about 6 square feet
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

menschenfresser: Still better than George Floyd's "new forever home"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mudesi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jackandwater: DaWormyPimpsta: Just came here to give the following prediction: Derek Chauvin did kill himself.

Geez...it might be for only 40 yrs.  No need to get hysterical.


Sadly, he'll probably be out in 5 years or so.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still better facilities than most unhoused citizens get
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

X-Geek: dothemath: dukeblue219: I can't even imagine solitary confinement with no books, magazines, TV, or exposure to the outdoors. That's got to be hell.

I imagine its slightly preferable to being slowly choked to death.

But yeah, no TV sucks.

No beer either.


If you think alcohol and drugs aren't available in prison you're sadly mistaken.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jackandwater: DaWormyPimpsta: Just came here to give the following prediction: Derek Chauvin did kill himself.

Geez...it might be for only 40 yrs.  No need to get hysterical.


It'll probably be more like 10 years give or take
 
Generation_D
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He 'd be among peers in general population for the racists, but a totally marked man for the cop-haters. Which culture in prison would win?

Guess we don't get to find out.

And unlike Epstein, Chauvin has no secrets about pedo ex Presidents or members of the Royal Family, so theres no reason for his monitor cameras to all quit working on the same night the guards don't check on him on the same night he kills himself using a makeshift rope that shows no evidence of having been used for suicide by hanging.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jackandwater: DaWormyPimpsta: Just came here to give the following prediction: Derek Chauvin did kill himself.

Geez...it might be for only 40 yrs.  No need to get hysterical.


Actually potentially far less.

If sentencing guidelines are followed, and the sentences are concurrent, then as little as 12 years.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: There is a camera in every cell at the facility and the footage is continuously monitored by corrections officers


Golly, I hope he doesn't get Jeffrey Epstein-ed.


God, I cringe at thinking how much masturbation those officers witness.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Oak Park Heights, a 'level five' prison officially known as Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights, was built in 1982.
Home to up to 473 inmates, it houses some of Mississippi's most dangerous criminals and "operates at the highest custody level".

Huh?


Something, something...interstate commerce....share the wealth......federal property......taxes.....5G........anus stretching.....soap........
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sword and Shield: God, I cringe at thinking how much masturbation those officers witness.


Half of those guys probably aren't even being discreet, but blatantly putting on a show for the camera.

Gross.
 
