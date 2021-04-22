 Skip to content
(American Chemical Society)   They found a way to use their grant money to drink beer, that's gotta be a heartfelt hero tag   (acs.org) divider line
    More: Hero, Carbon dioxide, Beer, Science, Alcoholic beverage, Scientific method, ACS Omega, CO2Bubbles, Academic publishing  
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i would also like some money to research beer
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I see my dues are going to a good cause
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i would also like some money to research beer


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I thought the headline said, "grant monkey to drink beer" and got all excited.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Then, high-speed photographs showed that the bubbles grew in volume as they floated to the surface, capturing and transporting additional dissolved gas to the air above the drink

Sure some of that is due to reduced head pressure from the column of liquid above the bubblet causing it to expand as it ascends the column.

Bonzo_1116: I see my dues are going to a good cause

The authors acknowledge funding from the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS).


ACS dues go to getting everyone drunk at the national meetings.

/and to flying me out for two days before the meeting starts so I can play improv games
//and that one time in Indianapolis when I got to see the opening keynote because Alan Alda was telling everyone how cool I was
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Most grants involve some level of beer.
 
Yoeman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If you're counting bubbles, you're not drinking your beer fast enough.
The answer is 1.
 
Yoeman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And it's atop my noggin.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Not exactly new.  I knew dozens of people in college that blew their grants on beer, Also, they were ahead of the curve, as they spent probably just us much on weed.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Yoeman: If you're counting bubbles, you're not drinking your beer fast enough.
The answer is 1.


The effect of carbonation in the use of a rudimentary beer-bong.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bondith: ACS dues go to getting everyone drunk at the national meetings.


My worst hostel experience was in Boston at an ACS meeting. Midsummer heatwave, AC broken, everyone was plastered, total nightmare. Better living through chemistry indeed.
 
