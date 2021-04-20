 Skip to content
(Page Six)   No, you can't have a pony. Not yours. Unless you're Lady Louise. Then you get ponies   (pagesix.com) divider line
17
    More: Sappy, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Prince Philip, 17-year-old granddaughter Lady Louise, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, daughter of his youngest son, beloved ponies, Prince Edward  
•       •       •

kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please remember your pony training, Lady Louise.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Before the mlp shiat, some delicious looking ponies from iceland
 
gar1013
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 583x526]

Before the mlp shiat, some delicious looking ponies from iceland


Bronies are a step below weebs.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Freddy Krueger is unimpressed with this new origin story. The "Glove of Phillip" is a real no show
pagesix.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KwameKilstrawberry
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I won a custom made guitar once in a raffle . It was made from reclaimed wood from the old Cadillac plant in Detroit.

In the days before the pandemic, there used to free concerts on the Detroit River sponsored by the Riverfront Conservancy. The guitar was signed by all the acts who played on the River that year. Eddie Money, Grand Funk Railroad, Styx, Chicago, Doobie Brothers, .38 Special.

I don't play guitar, but I'm leaving it my grandson, whether he plays guitar or not. I think it may greatly exceed its $2k selling price at some point due to the autographs and never-played condition.

Okay, he played it a couple of times

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Seems like a smart choice, Philip. Camilla would have just forced them to fight over the apples.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

The horses always hated her, anyway.
 
Mock26
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Pony Remark - Seinfeld
Youtube z3ik4qJBoPk
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gar1013: leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 583x526]

Before the mlp shiat, some delicious looking ponies from iceland

Bronies are a step below weebs.


I'm not sure how to respond to this.
 
gar1013
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: gar1013: leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 583x526]

Before the mlp shiat, some delicious looking ponies from iceland

Bronies are a step below weebs.

I'm not sure how to respond to this.


Just nod sagely and sip a nice brandy.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gar1013: leeksfromchichis: gar1013: leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 583x526]

Before the mlp shiat, some delicious looking ponies from iceland

Bronies are a step below weebs.

I'm not sure how to respond to this.

Just nod sagely and sip a nice brandy.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Nope, it's Toruh as a pony.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 583x526]

Before the mlp shiat, some delicious looking ponies from iceland


. delicious looking

* paging that Farker that ate Shergar to thread #11354682 *
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But its what goes on in the stables is why she loves them so much.
 
get real
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is there any farkers from 20 years ago still here?
 
