(Some Guy)   Illinois legislature concerned about releasing too many balloons in to the air. Point to the documentary "Up" as evidence   (mystateline.com) divider line
69
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's essentially littering a bunch of rubber or plastic onto the ground... eventually.

(It's also wasteful of helium.)
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah careful with that shiat. Could lead to nuclear Armageddon.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What? No Lawn Chair Larry?
The Day Larry Walters Became "Lawn Chair Larry" (feat. Colin Hanks) - Drunk History
Youtube q3j2WccGwwU
 
Advernaut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wasn't that outlawed like 30 years ago?
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No officer, I wasn't littering, I was throwing this greasy Mc Donald's bag out the car window in memory of Uncle Steve.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Katerchen: Yeah careful with that shiat. Could lead to nuclear Armageddon.


Only if there are 99 of them.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No one wants a repeat of this:  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/​Balloonf​est_'86
 
Headso
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Politicians are car dealerships love balloons, between the two groups they probably use 80% of the balloon supply.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There is some precedent for outlawing too many balloons being released into the air:

The Doomed Cleveland Balloonfest of '86
Youtube n0CT8zrw6lw
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

abb3w: It's essentially littering a bunch of rubber or plastic onto the ground... eventually.

(It's also wasteful of helium.)


Yes, but I can't see where it lands.  Therefore, it is not littering.  It is hypothetical littering.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Advernaut: Wasn't that outlawed like 30 years ago?


For the sake of the whales or something?
 
hammettman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No more than 99?

NENA | 99 Luftballons
Youtube 7aLiT3wXko0
 
RadicalMiddle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I would have thought this would have been passed 35 years ago.

Some may be too young to understand why, but Balloonfest is already in the thread, Read up.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
VA passed a similar law. It's like a 25 dollar fine per balloon released by anyone over the age of 16 or for any adult who directs a minor to release one.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Glad to see they fixed that whole pension issue
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Are we supposed to send them back to Ballonia and have them apply for citizenship?

Many years ago on Max X, there was a video of a couple that got married at a radio station.  To celebrate, they released a bunch of Mylar balloons that flew right in to the nearby power lines and knocked the radio station off the air.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We banned CFCs, why not helium-filled balloons?  Should have been decades ago, for many reasons.
 
keldaria
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

RadicalMiddle: I would have thought this would have been passed 35 years ago.

Some may be too young to understand why, but Balloonfest is already in the thread, Read up.


Yeah, but that's Cleveland. They also thought 5 cent beer night at a baseball game with no limits was a good idea. Several streaking mobs and 1 riot later...
 
peterquince
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Saiga410: Glad to see they fixed that whole pension issue


Just because something else is also important doesn't mean all of the other things are foolish.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Helium is a scarce resource we will need it to make fission happen. We should fritter it away with balloons. This includes airships. Use Hydrogen it is more plentiful and can be engineered to be safe. Maybe not for party balloons but it could be spectacular.
 
keldaria
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

keldaria: RadicalMiddle: I would have thought this would have been passed 35 years ago.

Some may be too young to understand why, but Balloonfest is already in the thread, Read up.

Yeah, but that's Cleveland. They also thought 5 cent beer night at a baseball game with no limits was a good idea. Several streaking mobs and 1 riot later...


Excuse me, 10 cent beer night.
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: There is some precedent for outlawing too many balloons being released into the air:

[YouTube video: The Doomed Cleveland Balloonfest of '86]

Columbus. Cincinnati. Cleveland. Toledo. Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony. Then, everything changed when the Cleveland attacked.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is the kind of crazy liberal shiat that really drives conservatives crazy.

Good thing Illinois doesn't have anything else to worry about... How many people died over the weekend in Chicago from gang violence? What's the homicide clearance rate again? How's that unfunded pension doing? No no. Let's outlaw releasing balloons. That's what the people want.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dollar Tree lobby is going to blow up over this.  Over inflated laws and too many strings attached.  Lobbyist Lee... possibly stated, or said.  Well he; Lee, um, had things to say about it.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: We banned CFCs, why not helium-filled balloons?  Should have been decades ago, for many reasons.


Fine. But you'll have to pry my hydrogen filled balloons from my cold dead hands.
 
Muta
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Launch a million balloons.  Don't worry about what happened in Cleveland.
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My school did a balloon launch in the 80's. The balloons had cards with each student's name and the number of the school. The idea was to give the student whose balloon went the farthest a prize but it was instead a BIG MISTAKE. They must have drifted into an environmentalist enclave or something because two days later the school was flooded with calls from pissed off people. Needless to say we never did that again.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: There is some precedent for outlawing too many balloons being released into the air:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/n0CT8zrw​6lw]


Came to post that.  People here are laughing, but that video shows that this is no farking joke.  People were hurt, damage was done.  Don't recall offhand if anyone actually died, but the potential was certainly there.
 
RadicalMiddle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Destructor: This is the kind of crazy liberal shiat that really drives conservatives crazy.

Good thing Illinois doesn't have anything else to worry about... How many people died over the weekend in Chicago from gang violence? What's the homicide clearance rate again? How's that unfunded pension doing? No no. Let's outlaw releasing balloons. That's what the people want.


Have you bothered to read why this is an issue, or is ideology absolute without nasty things like precedent to worry about.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: Helium is a scarce resource; we will need it to make fission fusion happen. We should not fritter it away with balloons. This includes airships. Use Hydrogen it is more plentiful and can be engineered to be safe. Maybe not for party balloons but it could be spectacular.


FTFY

/Hydrogen?  Really?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: There is some precedent for outlawing too many balloons being released into the air:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/n0CT8zrw​6lw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


That was rather mesmerizing to watch, though...
 
JamesSirBensonMum
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
grumpycatgood.jpg

/ you know what, the actually calls for grumpycatgood.gif
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Destructor: This is the kind of crazy liberal shiat that really drives conservatives crazy.

Good thing Illinois doesn't have anything else to worry about... How many people died over the weekend in Chicago from gang violence? What's the homicide clearance rate again? How's that unfunded pension doing? No no. Let's outlaw releasing balloons. That's what the people want.


I live in Missouri.

As messed up as Illinois politics is, it could always be worse.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

abb3w: It's essentially littering a bunch of rubber or plastic onto the ground... eventually.

(It's also wasteful of helium.)


But with luck the littering would be in IN.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Destructor: GoldSpider: We banned CFCs, why not helium-filled balloons?  Should have been decades ago, for many reasons.

Fine. But you'll have to pry my hydrogen filled balloons from my cold dead hands.


Self-correcting problem right there.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: There is some precedent for outlawing too many balloons being released into the air:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/n0CT8zrw​6lw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I can't believe I did not know about that.
 
peterquince
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Destructor: This is the kind of crazy liberal shiat that really drives conservatives crazy.

Good thing Illinois doesn't have anything else to worry about... How many people died over the weekend in Chicago from gang violence? What's the homicide clearance rate again? How's that unfunded pension doing? No no. Let's outlaw releasing balloons. That's what the people want.


Just because something else is also important doesn't mean all of the other things are foolish.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Destructor: This is the kind of crazy liberal shiat that really drives conservatives crazy.

Good thing Illinois doesn't have anything else to worry about... How many people died over the weekend in Chicago from gang violence? What's the homicide clearance rate again? How's that unfunded pension doing? No no. Let's outlaw releasing balloons. That's what the people want.


Yeah why don't they outlaw Homicide?  Crazy Libs.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Destructor: This is the kind of crazy liberal shiat that really drives conservatives crazy.

Good thing Illinois doesn't have anything else to worry about... How many people died over the weekend in Chicago from gang violence? What's the homicide clearance rate again? How's that unfunded pension doing? No no. Let's outlaw releasing balloons. That's what the people want.


You realize that multiple issues can be worked on at once and that some things are trivial to pass, and have long reaching effect.  Like a ban on releasing balloons.

Others, such as crime and gin control are much more complicated but no less important this they will take longer to fix, if ever because a small number if monies interests have a stake in selling guns.


I suppose you knew all of that but decided to hit the submit button on your edge Lord post anyway.
 
MBooda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My buddies in Galena, IL might have an opinion about that.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Destructor: This is the kind of crazy liberal shiat that really drives conservatives ignorant assholes crazy.

Good thing Illinois doesn't have anything else to worry about... How many people died over the weekend in Chicago from gang violence? What's the homicide clearance rate again? How's that unfunded pension doing? No no. Let's outlaw releasing balloons. That's what the people want.


FTFY
 
RubberBandMan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Latex balloons will quickly degrade, Mylar not.
Helium in them will be forever lost.
 
eKonk
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Destructor: This is the kind of crazy liberal shiat that really drives conservatives crazy.

Good thing Illinois doesn't have anything else to worry about... How many people died over the weekend in Chicago from gang violence? What's the homicide clearance rate again? How's that unfunded pension doing? No no. Let's outlaw releasing balloons. That's what the people want.


What's crazy about it? This just clarifies that this form of littering is also illegal.

Yes, they have other problems that they need to address. Those are time consuming and face a lot of conflicting perspectives and are difficult to pass.  This is simple, straight-forward, and doesn't require lengthy debate - why shouldn't they enact such laws?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Destructor: This is the kind of crazy liberal shiat that really drives conservatives crazy.


Exactly! Nice to see my home state Ds finally get it. Do crazy straws next.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: Helium is a scarce resource we will need it to make fission happen. We should fritter it away with balloons. This includes airships. Use Hydrogen it is more plentiful and can be engineered to be safe. Maybe not for party balloons but it could be spectacular.


Sure, a 2:1 combo of hydrogen gas and oxygen makes it safe
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In case you didn't know there's a finite amount of helium available on earth.  We shouldn't be stuffing it into balloons for a temporary decoration.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Saiga410: bigdog1960: Helium is a scarce resource we will need it to make fission happen. We should fritter it away with balloons. This includes airships. Use Hydrogen it is more plentiful and can be engineered to be safe. Maybe not for party balloons but it could be spectacular.

Sure, a 2:1 combo of hydrogen gas and oxygen makes it safe


Ummm...
 
stuffy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Aw you lost your balloon? Well here's a nice fine for you.
 
gar1013
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Given all their other problems, this isn't fiddling while Rome burns...it's them spanking it with a fist up their asses as they watch Nancy Pelosi take a watery poo on Chuck Schumer's chest while Joe Biden kicks back and smokes a fatty.
 
