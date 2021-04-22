 Skip to content
(CBC)   Hallucinations, changes in behaviour, sleep disturbances, visual coordination problems, severe muscle/brain atrophy, and death are just some of the symptoms you can expect from a mysterious brain disease going around in Canada for over a month now   (cbc.ca) divider line
24
24 Comments     (+0 »)
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Brunswick? Maine's scarier cousin? It's probably Kuru. Food supplies were interrupted by the pandemic, so long pig was on the menu.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"What's wrong with you?"

"I don't feel good."
 
Modified Cornstarch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something in me wants this to break out and go after the people who don't believe in masks and social distancing.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Political Conservatism?

(DNRTFA)
=Smidge=
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: New Brunswick? Maine's scarier cousin? It's probably Kuru. Food supplies were interrupted by the pandemic, so long pig was on the menu.


Already dismissed prions. My guess is fungal.  Likely growing in homes where people have been spending more time due to the pandemic.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is uncontrollable rage one of the changes in behavior? Are the infected biting people?
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Modified Cornstarch: Something in me wants this to break out and go after the people who don't believe in masks and social distancing.


read the article.  It has nothing to do with Covid.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It sounds like the symptoms related to Total Fark...check their browser histories.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: Modified Cornstarch: Something in me wants this to break out and go after the people who don't believe in masks and social distancing.

read the article.  It has nothing to do with Covid.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


I bet it does. A mild COVID infection can open gateways for pre-existing or environmental issues. I'll bet there's some local environmental prion source in the food chain and COVID is making it more noticeable.
 
Modified Cornstarch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: Modified Cornstarch: Something in me wants this to break out and go after the people who don't believe in masks and social distancing.

read the article.  It has nothing to do with Covid.


I didn't say anything about Covid.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just to get this out of the way...

New Brunswick.  They're basically Newfies.  How can you even tell if they are suffering from brain atrophy?

/I'll see myself out to the express handbasket downwards...
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Numberlady2: Modified Cornstarch: Something in me wants this to break out and go after the people who don't believe in masks and social distancing.

read the article.  It has nothing to do with Covid.

[Fark user image image 403x750]
[Fark user image image 425x476]

I bet it does. A mild COVID infection can open gateways for pre-existing or environmental issues. I'll bet there's some local environmental prion source in the food chain and COVID is making it more noticeable.


I've seen statistics that say that 75% of humans are infected with toxoplasma gondii, and with 1/3 of post-Covid infected persons showing signs of neurological issues who can say what the trigger is? Sudden onset toxoplasmosis would explain a lot of Republicans; I've been convinced that this is at least half of what's wrong with the Boomers lately, with the other half maybe being lead poisoning.
 
Trik
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Subacute Canadian Spongiform Encephalopathy
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Smidge204: Political Conservatism?

(DNRTFA)
=Smidge=


Gott damn I normally hate your posts if not just because of your signature but boy did this make me chuckle.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hallucinations, changes in behavior, sleep disturbances, visual coordination problems, severe muscle/brain atrophy, and death

In other-words, A normal day at FARK.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
jab
 
fredsnake
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
wake up folks they are killing us off
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: thealgorerhythm: Numberlady2: Modified Cornstarch: Something in me wants this to break out and go after the people who don't believe in masks and social distancing.

read the article.  It has nothing to do with Covid.

[Fark user image image 403x750]
[Fark user image image 425x476]

I bet it does. A mild COVID infection can open gateways for pre-existing or environmental issues. I'll bet there's some local environmental prion source in the food chain and COVID is making it more noticeable.

I've seen statistics that say that 75% of humans are infected with toxoplasma gondii, and with 1/3 of post-Covid infected persons showing signs of neurological issues who can say what the trigger is? Sudden onset toxoplasmosis would explain a lot of Republicans; I've been convinced that this is at least half of what's wrong with the Boomers lately, with the other half maybe being lead poisoning.


Fark user imageView Full Size

media-amazon.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Welp ...
 
Masakyst
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Modified Cornstarch: Numberlady2: Modified Cornstarch: Something in me wants this to break out and go after the people who don't believe in masks and social distancing.

read the article.  It has nothing to do with Covid.

I didn't say anything about Covid.


But it did mention that some people have had symptoms going back several years. This mystery disease has been around longer than covid has.
 
Masakyst
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Masakyst: Modified Cornstarch: Numberlady2: Modified Cornstarch: Something in me wants this to break out and go after the people who don't believe in masks and social distancing.

read the article.  It has nothing to do with Covid.

I didn't say anything about Covid.

But it did mention that some people have had symptoms going back several years. This mystery disease has been around longer than covid has.


whoops I replied to the wrong message, apologies friend
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hold on... I've seen this movie before...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Extreme poutine poisoning.
 
genner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Modified Cornstarch: Something in me wants this to break out and go after the people who don't believe in masks and social distancing.


It's clearly a side affect of the Bill gates chips in the vaccine getting the blue screen of death.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Numberlady2: Modified Cornstarch: Something in me wants this to break out and go after the people who don't believe in masks and social distancing.

read the article.  It has nothing to do with Covid.

[Fark user image image 403x750]
[Fark user image image 425x476]

I bet it does. A mild COVID infection can open gateways for pre-existing or environmental issues. I'll bet there's some local environmental prion source in the food chain and COVID is making it more noticeable.


Fark user image
 
