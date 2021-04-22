 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Good news for folks who regularly decry BMI as a weight index because it doesn't correctly account for a powerful 6'4" build with 260 pounds of pure muscle: Doctors are going back to measuring waistlines again   (cnn.com) divider line
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BMI is kinda crap. It's okay as a guide, about when you should be concerned, but it isn't a good index for some people. But it was fashionable.

Body fat, muscle weight, blood pressure, etc. Are probably more important, but those require interaction with actual health care, but 'Murica can't do that because socialisms.
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Perhaps you misunderstood me. My t-shirt size is extra-medium, not large! - Mercan
 
Koodz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
IIRC BMI was supposed to help you figure out if a population was undergoing a famine. It wasn't intended for individuals at all.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I  have very large abs.

/this is still what peak performance looks like
 
NkThrasher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
BMI is a helpful metric for populations, it is an unhelpful metric for individuals.

Populations average out the body builder or tall skinny person with dense bones who break BMI individually.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm a Size 8 at Ann Taylor, but a Size 6 at The Gap.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Let me finish up this 12 pack of Dunkin then Ill be back to tell ya'll why I aint fat just big boned.

/kidding, I can't eat donuts, they make me physically ill a half hour later.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: BMI is kinda crap. It's okay as a guide, about when you should be concerned, but it isn't a good index for some people. But it was fashionable.

Body fat, muscle weight, blood pressure, etc. Are probably more important, but those require interaction with actual health care, but 'Murica can't do that because socialisms.


Because no one in this country has insurance or a doctor.
 
wild9
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Last time I saw a chart it showed something like 5'10" I should be in the 170 range....the last time I weighed that, people around me thought I had cancer (had other health issues). I'm 220 with a 34 waist, it's just natural muscle and a powerlifter build.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Finally! We massive mountains of muscular mass can catch a break.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When the Army started this, there was a Somoan.  Massive guy.  Of course he's overweight for his height so they break out the measuring tape.  Massive neck threw the BMI out of whack.  You get measured neck, chest and weight.  Three times.

If the guy wanted to give you a break, he'd just call out numbers that were close enough to get you to 24%.

At my last physical, there was a guy who BMI'd in the 30's and they waivered him through.  Dunlap disease.
 
farker99
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FTFA: men with a waist larger than 40 inches
Then I'm good, I just went from a 38 to a 36 over the last 3 years.
 
dericwater
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sanjay Gupta's PSA in the article is completely true. Exercise, while good, does not help much to burn excess weight. The only it could do that is if one is exercising for Olympics-level competition. Running a marathon every day will certainly burn off the fat.

The number one way to reduce weight is to eat less. The simplest way to do that is to eat "one serving" portions for each meal. For breakfast, have one serving of whatever it is: cereal with milk; bacon and eggs; whatever. Don't double up and having one serving of cereal with milk PLUS one serving of bacon and eggs. For lunch, one serving of a sandwich or whatever one eats for lunch. For dinner, one serving. For snack, one serving. If people did that, they will lose weight down to their proper weight level (and then it will stay there).

What this means, of course, is not eating at restaurants so often. A typical dish from a restaurant, for dinner, say, is probably 2.5 to 3 servings' worth of food. A burrito for lunch is packing in 2x the calories recommended for lunchtime consumption.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The problem was morons (doctors in this case) applying population stats to individuals. It's pure laziness. Instead of assessing someone's obesity they could make two easy measurements and a magic number was supposed to tell them something.
 
JesseL
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

farker99: FTFA: men with a waist larger than 40 inches
Then I'm good, I just went from a 38 to a 36 over the last 3 years.


FYI, the number on your pants probably isn't a real measure in inches.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: When the Army started this, there was a Somoan.  Massive guy.  Of course he's overweight for his height so they break out the measuring tape.  Massive neck threw the BMI out of whack.  You get measured neck, chest and weight.  Three times.

If the guy wanted to give you a break, he'd just call out numbers that were close enough to get you to 24%.

At my last physical, there was a guy who BMI'd in the 30's and they waivered him through.  Dunlap disease.


The Air Force had this problem, too. It favored the rail-thin males, and was completely thrown off by muscular guys and most females.

They measured a weird spot above my waist, but I remember losing points somehow. Never-mind the fact I weighed 130 and was above the 90th percentile for the fitness test.

/that was over 15 years ago. Remembering those details are fuzzy.
 
ryant123
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Dunlap disease.


Now there's a reference.
 
blasterz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Per BMI, I'm 7 pounds overweight. I've got 48" shoulders and a 32" waist with 10% body fat. "Ideal" body fat for men my age is 18-22%. If I lose those 7 pounds, a decent portion of it will be muscle. Proponents of BMI for individual assessment can take a flying fark at a rolling donut.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Last time I had my H&P taken, the nurse wrote down my stats and walked over to a board to get my BMI.  "27", I blurted out.   She replied, "what?".   27.  My BMI is 27.  She confirmed it was accurate and was awestruck that I knew that.
 
goodncold
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: I  have very large abs.

/this is still what peak performance looks like


Its not a six pack...its a keg!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Waistline, like where the pants and belt sit?  Florida old man style, or assless chubby trucker style?  Because I am 38 inches there, but my gut is larger than that but above the belt and pants.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
BMI, as others have correctly pointed out, was meant for population analysis, it was never an individual diagnostic tool.
Making it worse, they changed the formula in 1997 to make people score higher (declare more people fat), which was great for diet and insurance companies, but made for some weird results. For example, the BMI with the lowest incidence of medical issues isn't 25, it's around 26.5 (overweight).

It's past time to do away with BMI, so Doctors going back to waist measurements is Great news.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Let me finish up this 12 pack of Dunkin then Ill be back to tell ya'll why I aint fat just big boned.

/kidding, I can't eat donuts, they make me physically ill a half hour later.


I tell ya, these crullers go straight to my femurs.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
BMI works as one of many measures of a healthy weight, especially as an average for large groups of people, but not as the sole, definitive indicator. Also, BMI should certainly not be the sole measure for any individual's health. It's sad to think a lazy or negligent doctor would simply jot down a patient's BMI and conclude the physical.

More data = accurate assessment.
 
radiovox [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My uh, "generous" BMI is why I was able to get my Covid shot a little earlier than the rest of my peer group.

I'm not fat, I'm just big boned.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Imagine this: for a bank to provide you with a loan they require your income. So they ask you your age and education level and then use a formula to determine your income based on overall population stats. That's how bad BMI is on an individual basis.
 
Arbitrator
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I forgot everyone is a bodybuilder on Fark.

BMI identifies fat people accurately more often than it does not.

Also, to the guys who say they look like a POW at 25 BMI, I submit this is conditioning of how we have normalized fatness. 75% of Americans are overweight, and IIRC half are obese. Let's not pretend we need sophisticated measures to reflect the obvious.
 
Koodz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dericwater: Sanjay Gupta's PSA in the article is completely true. Exercise, while good, does not help much to burn excess weight. The only it could do that is if one is exercising for Olympics-level competition. Running a marathon every day will certainly burn off the fat.

The number one way to reduce weight is to eat less. The simplest way to do that is to eat "one serving" portions for each meal. For breakfast, have one serving of whatever it is: cereal with milk; bacon and eggs; whatever. Don't double up and having one serving of cereal with milk PLUS one serving of bacon and eggs. For lunch, one serving of a sandwich or whatever one eats for lunch. For dinner, one serving. For snack, one serving. If people did that, they will lose weight down to their proper weight level (and then it will stay there).

What this means, of course, is not eating at restaurants so often. A typical dish from a restaurant, for dinner, say, is probably 2.5 to 3 servings' worth of food. A burrito for lunch is packing in 2x the calories recommended for lunchtime consumption.


I think people who completely discount the concept of exercise go too far. I've certainly never seen anyone with an enviable physique who didn't work out.

The difference for me in this last year has been the exercise. I used to go to the gym every weekday before work and then the gym closed. I have a decent set of kettlebells but nothing really heavy and I run in the park when the weather is good but it's not as regular and my legs can't really take the impact every day. The ellipticals in the gym let me burn more calories and didn't beat me up as much.

I buy the same groceries I always have and haven't been eating out more.

I'm up about 15 pounds since this time last year and I'll be pretty disappointed if I don't return to my regular size when I resume my regular level of activity. I got the second Pfizer shot on the 10th so I plan on reactivating my YMCA membership next week.
 
Arbitrator
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Arbitrator: 75% of Americans are overweight, and IIRC half are obese.


Correction: 2/3s are overweight (including obese). 33% are obese.

BMI shouldn't be used for things like health insurance, but if you're wondering at home, "Should I lose weight (body fat)?", BMI can very likely tell you the answer.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What? My apple-shaped figure is bad?

/not exactly news
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Arbitrator: I forgot everyone is a bodybuilder on Fark.

BMI identifies fat people accurately more often than it does not.

Also, to the guys who say they look like a POW at 25 BMI, I submit this is conditioning of how we have normalized fatness. 75% of Americans are overweight, and IIRC half are obese. Let's not pretend we need sophisticated measures to reflect the obvious.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Arbitrator: I forgot everyone is a bodybuilder on Fark.

BMI identifies fat people accurately more often than it does not.

Also, to the guys who say they look like a POW at 25 BMI, I submit this is conditioning of how we have normalized fatness. 75% of Americans are overweight, and IIRC half are obese. Let's not pretend we need sophisticated measures to reflect the obvious.


Before BMI , the excuse used to be "I'm big boned".

If you sweat when you eat and have a high BMI, I don't want to hear about how you have the same BMI as an NFL linebacker
 
Totally Legitimate Businessman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

radiovox: My uh, "generous" BMI is why I was able to get my Covid shot a little earlier than the rest of my peer group.

I'm not fat, I'm just big boned.


I was able to get a free covid test. My buddies paid $140 for theirs. Score one for the husky fella.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Arbitrator: I forgot everyone is a bodybuilder on Fark.

BMI identifies fat people accurately more often than it does not.

Also, to the guys who say they look like a POW at 25 BMI, I submit this is conditioning of how we have normalized fatness. 75% of Americans are overweight, and IIRC half are obese. Let's not pretend we need sophisticated measures to reflect the obvious.


Identifying something 'more often than not' is the high standard we've come to expect in the medical community.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
DadBod is healthy and normal.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm 5ft 2inches. I weigh about 140-145lbs after losing 20lbs. I probably need to lose 5lbs but the BMI wants me to be 120 or less, if I remember correctly.  I remember when I was that thin and I was, well, thin! And I don't think I could lose 20 more pounds and be healthy. My doctors have said I'm fine. So I'll stick with what they say.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My BMI is abnormally high because my skull is made of depleted uranium. And because the men in my family are built like the mighty tankbull.

/ my lifelong devotion to sloth and gluttony might be a small part of it, too...
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A health trend that turned out to be mostly bullshiat? The hell you say.

Next thing you'll try to convince me that eating pounds of bacon a week is not a great idea. You'll have to pry the delicious bacon from my cold, dead, greasy hand! Soon. It'll probably be soon.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
BMI is a good goal for underweight people.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dericwater: Sanjay Gupta's PSA in the article is completely true. Exercise, while good, does not help much to burn excess weight. The only it could do that is if one is exercising for Olympics-level competition. Running a marathon every day will certainly burn off the fat.

The number one way to reduce weight is to eat less. The simplest way to do that is to eat "one serving" portions for each meal. For breakfast, have one serving of whatever it is: cereal with milk; bacon and eggs; whatever. Don't double up and having one serving of cereal with milk PLUS one serving of bacon and eggs. For lunch, one serving of a sandwich or whatever one eats for lunch. For dinner, one serving. For snack, one serving. If people did that, they will lose weight down to their proper weight level (and then it will stay there).

What this means, of course, is not eating at restaurants so often. A typical dish from a restaurant, for dinner, say, is probably 2.5 to 3 servings' worth of food. A burrito for lunch is packing in 2x the calories recommended for lunchtime consumption.


A good trick for restaurants is to take half of whatever you order home for another meal. You're probably still eating more than a meal's worth each time, but each half is closer to 1 meal than 2.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I'm a Size 8 at Ann Taylor, but a Size 6 at The Gap.


That must have been a long walk!
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
CSB: when I was on active duty I went to the clinic for my annual physical. The guy in front of me waiting for the scale was one of the body builder types. He got weighed and height taken and corpsman went to write down the BMI and he lost his mind. "Don't you dare write 30% and obese!!" *pulls up his shirt* "Does that look like fat to you? Does it look like I'm nearly a 1/3 of fat?!" Bonus: corpsman was a rolly polly that probably DID rate the 30% //CSB
 
whosits_112
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: I  have very large abs.

/this is still what peak performance looks like


Six-pack abs? That's for pussies. Real men have keg abs.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ less than a minute ago  

swahnhennessy: What? My apple-shaped figure is bad?

/not exactly news


Goodness no, have you seen how thin the new iMacs are?
 
