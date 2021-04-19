 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   Why yes. I *am* an amateur radio operator who Tweets public alerts about natural disasters, examines satellite imagery to identify and track local wildfires, and has a hobby of looking for the remote spots where photos are taken. Why do you ask?   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
10
    More: Hero, Hiking, Rene Compean, Amateur radio, Angeles National Forest, surrounding area, Trail, sheriff's department, Aerial photography  
•       •       •

402 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2021 at 9:46 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they're not chasing fire trucks or ambulances.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I refuse to subscribe to your site subby.  So i am going to assume this is about orbital peeping toms.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This site doesn't want me to read this article.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ditty?
 
phenn
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Shame I couldn't read the article. Oh well...
 
browntimmy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Thanks for linking an article that 95% of us won't be able to read.
 
mudesi
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You all REALLY need to learn how to turn Javascript off in your browsers
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
https://www.eastbaytimes.com/2021/04/​1​9/missing-hiker-found-in-bobcat-fire-b​urn-area-is-investigated/
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well that was certainly a nice article, and the guy is a hero.

/has a WaPo subscription
 
overzelus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I've followed ai6yr for years. Best source of latest info during fire season in Ventura
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.