 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Register)   Do you think kids living on planets orbiting Proxima Centauri like Nick Cage and collecting smooth black stones?   (theregister.com) divider line
9
    More: Scary, Sun, International Space Station, Binary star, Star, Flare star, Alpha Centauri, Proxima Centauri, Light-year  
•       •       •

355 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 22 Apr 2021 at 5:09 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Apparently, not any more.
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
1021 light bulbs

I think thats a single pack at Walmart.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, there's no life there now.
 
Muta
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Does anyone on Earth like Nick Cage?
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We didn't really have high-radioactive zones on Earth until Chernobyl's meltdown--even Hiroshima and Nagasaki recovered quickly enough to prevent that--but once we did, we saw extremophile bacteria start growing and feeding off the radiation. Bearing in mind that this is imagery from several thousand years in the past...yeah, TFA is ignoring plenty of things to be dramatic.

/Sure, it won't look like us great ape-based life forms, but 'not humanoid' doesn't mean 'not intelligent life'.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
10.0 x10^23
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

It'sMorphin'Time: We didn't really have high-radioactive zones on Earth until Chernobyl's meltdown--even Hiroshima and Nagasaki recovered quickly enough to prevent that--but once we did, we saw extremophile bacteria start growing and feeding off the radiation. Bearing in mind that this is imagery from several thousand years in the past...yeah, TFA is ignoring plenty of things to be dramatic.

/Sure, it won't look like us great ape-based life forms, but 'not humanoid' doesn't mean 'not intelligent life'.


Not several thousand years in the past. They saw it in 2019, and Proxima is only about 4 ly away, so it happened in 2015.
 
bughunter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Benjamin Gibbard - Proxima B (Official Audio)
Youtube wqWsHqXJb0c
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.