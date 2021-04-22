 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Police Department in Massachusetts would like to apologize for the anti-George Floyd post that went up on their Facebook page, says the officer who posted it actually meant to put it on his personal page. Because that's so much better   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This also wouldn't have happened if Lincoln hadn't ended slavery, so there's that.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just adding to the future lawsuit payout. which, with cops like that, you know it's gonna happen.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fall River? Where's Lizzie Borden when you need her?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I must have missed it. When was Floyd convicted?
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Investigate every racist social media posting police department and officer

The motto is to serve and protect, not to serve and protect only white people
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Chauvin immediately stood and calmly placed his hands behind his back" after the verdict, read the since-deleted post, the Herald News reported. "Imagine where we'd be if George had done the same."

Uh...he still would have been murdered. He was already in cuffs.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paraphrased from TFA since WaPo breaks my browser. "Chauvin immediately stood and placed his hands behind his back.  Imagine where George Floyd would be if he had done the same."

Chauvin knows what happens to people who don't comply...
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Number 216: Investigate every racist social media posting police department and officer

The motto is to serve and protect, not to serve and protect only white people


You're talking about including Boston cops in that. That would be 100% of the department.

/Gonna need a bigger Internal Affairs division
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, it would be better if he'd put it on his personal page as intended. That one would be a personal opinion, which even cops are allowed to have.
 
GrinzGrimly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Resisting arrest plays a central role in so many of these controversial shootings. Pointing that out should not be grounds for cancellation, but yeah, it doesn't belong in the department's page at all.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
see that i'm late to call for 40 whacks.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrinzGrimly: Resisting arrest plays a central role in so many of these controversial shootings. Pointing that out should not be grounds for cancellation, but yeah, it doesn't belong in the department's page at all.


Maybe they should stop arresting so many people.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrinzGrimly: Resisting arrest plays a central role in so many of these controversial shootings. Pointing that out should not be grounds for cancellation, but yeah, it doesn't belong in the department's page at all.


Floyd was essentially strangled to death while he was already in custody. Remember?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Several police officers across the country have been suspended or faced discipline for sharing opinions about Floyd since his death last May.'

Good. Now states can see which cops are crying about it, and monitor their every move and social media post. If they're offended by by the verdict they should quit law enforcement permanently.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Number 216: Investigate every racist social media posting police department and officer

The motto is to serve and protect, not to serve and protect only white people


That's not the motto for every police dept. In my town it's "Professionalism with Pride."
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bertuccio: Paraphrased from TFA since WaPo breaks my browser. "Chauvin immediately stood and placed his hands behind his back.  Imagine where George Floyd would be if he had done the same."

Chauvin knows what happens to people who don't comply...


Or, ya know, we could discuss the actions of the guy that killed somebody...like we always do unless we are discussing pigs and the actions of pigs.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny queso: see that i'm late to call for 40 whacks.


But since that job is neatly done you can give her father 41.
 
Ktonos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's the thing:

After decades of putting all police officers up on pedestals and offering up all sorts of hero worship on them, decades of all sorts of copaganda TV shows showing them as "he's a cop who always solves the case, even if the rules have to be broken" and portraying them as having no consequences other than maybe a brief tongue-lashing by their chief, decades of real-life cops suffering no consequences for illegal actions, constant portrayals in the media of "there are cops and civilians," giving them all sorts of military equipment which they neither need nor should have, and continuing to heap praise on them, giving cops all sorts of icons to use like the Punisher logo and Thin Blue Line flag, is it any wonder so damn many cops have inflated opinions of themselves? Is there any wonder so many want to have a bonafide police state with them in charge?

I'm not surprised in the least bit. In the end, it is a job, albeit with potential perils, but to needs to be treated as a job - one where you do have to follow a certain code of conduct or you suffer painful consequences. I am doing code of conduct training at my work - something we do annually - and I know if I step out of line that causes serious harm, I am out on my ass. Maybe we should do what Camden, NJ did:

https://www.politico.com/news/magazin​e​/2020/06/12/camden-policing-reforms-31​3750

Cops work for us, the people, not the other way around and it's high time they be reminded of that. Chauvin's conviction is a step in the right direction, just just that, a step. Enough with the hero worship and tell the white supremacists f*cks still in the police force to pound sand.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad that it takes the threat of pain (eg, losing one's job) to make people act decently. But enough about mainstream religion.
 
GrinzGrimly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: GrinzGrimly: Resisting arrest plays a central role in so many of these controversial shootings. Pointing that out should not be grounds for cancellation, but yeah, it doesn't belong in the department's page at all.

Floyd was essentially strangled to death while he was already in custody. Remember?


And he could have been sitting alone in the back of a squad car but chose to force his way out and then asked to be placed on the ground instead. Remember?

Like so many others, if he would have just cooperated with the police who were rightly arresting him, he'd be alive today (probably, considering he'd overdosed on fentanyl only two months beforehand and had enough to kill a normal person 3 times over in his blood the day he dies, there is no telling how long he actually had left in this world.)
 
SwayzeCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrinzGrimly: Resisting arrest plays a central role in so many of these controversial shootings. Pointing that out should not be grounds for cancellation, but yeah, it doesn't belong in the department's page at all.


... or as a cop you could read the room and not be a d-bag. If your reaction to someone in custody being murdered is, "yeah but..." then it's guaranteed you as a cop abuse your authority on a regular basis. Perhaps not to the level of chauvin but that cop definitely contributes to a culture of no accountability that leads to chauvin's actions.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrinzGrimly: Resisting arrest plays a central role in so many of these controversial shootings. Pointing that out should not be grounds for cancellation, but yeah, it doesn't belong in the department's page at all.


These facts may come as a shock to you, but:

1) Resisting arrest is still not a death penalty offense.
2) An arresting officer is neither judge, jury, nor executioner, so even if resisting arrest were punishable by death, the verdict, sentencing, and execution of a person so convicted is beyond the arresting officer's authority.
3) Relabeling the consequences of a blatantly racist post on social media as "cancellation" is not a good look.

Opinion: Your comment leads me to think of you as even more of a sneering bigot than I already did, and that surprises me.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Fall River? Where's Lizzie Borden when you need her?


I'll aks her.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dark brew: GrinzGrimly: Resisting arrest plays a central role in so many of these controversial shootings. Pointing that out should not be grounds for cancellation, but yeah, it doesn't belong in the department's page at all.

Maybe they should stop arresting so many people.


And they definitely need to stop murdering people.
 
SwayzeCrazy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: HotWingConspiracy: GrinzGrimly: Resisting arrest plays a central role in so many of these controversial shootings. Pointing that out should not be grounds for cancellation, but yeah, it doesn't belong in the department's page at all.

Floyd was essentially strangled to death while he was already in custody. Remember?

And he could have been sitting alone in the back of a squad car but chose to force his way out and then asked to be placed on the ground instead. Remember?

Like so many others, if he would have just cooperated with the police who were rightly arresting him, he'd be alive today (probably, considering he'd overdosed on fentanyl only two months beforehand and had enough to kill a normal person 3 times over in his blood the day he dies, there is no telling how long he actually had left in this world.)


Actually the cops weren't "rightly arresting him" as they never verified that the 20$ was fake, they simply decided to take the clerks word for it to go escalate a situation to the point of stupidity.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Can't use Facebook right but supposed to be able to understand Miranda and tell the difference between a taser and a gun ...
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: "Chauvin immediately stood and calmly placed his hands behind his back" after the verdict, read the since-deleted post, the Herald News reported. "Imagine where we'd be if George had done the same."

Uh...he still would have been murdered. He was already in cuffs.


Imagine where we'd be if Botham hadn't been eating ice cream like he owned the place.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: Resisting arrest plays a central role in so many of these controversial shootings.


Like Daniel Shaver?
Like Philando Castile?
Like Tamir Rice?
Like Charles Kinsey?
Like Ryan Whitaker?
Like Botham Jean?
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MikeBoomshadow: Opinion: Your comment leads me to think of you as even more of a sneering bigot than I already did, and that surprises me.


It does?
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Walker: Fall River? Where's Lizzie Borden when you need her?

I'll aks her.


Please do, chop chop.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: HotWingConspiracy: GrinzGrimly: Resisting arrest plays a central role in so many of these controversial shootings. Pointing that out should not be grounds for cancellation, but yeah, it doesn't belong in the department's page at all.

Floyd was essentially strangled to death while he was already in custody. Remember?

And he could have been sitting alone in the back of a squad car but chose to force his way out and then asked to be placed on the ground instead. Remember?


So he was in custody and was murdered. Nothing you're saying changes that.

Like so many others, if he would have just cooperated with the police who were rightly arresting him, he'd be alive today

He was murdered while in custody, so it's obvious that cooperation wouldn't have solved anything.

(probably, considering he'd overdosed on fentanyl only two months beforehand and had enough to kill a normal person 3 times over in his blood the day he dies, there is no telling how long he actually had left in this world.)

You're going to die soon too, is it ok if I just go ahead and murder you now?
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: HotWingConspiracy: GrinzGrimly: Resisting arrest plays a central role in so many of these controversial shootings. Pointing that out should not be grounds for cancellation, but yeah, it doesn't belong in the department's page at all.

Floyd was essentially strangled to death while he was already in custody. Remember?

And he could have been sitting alone in the back of a squad car but chose to force his way out and then asked to be placed on the ground instead. Remember?

Like so many others, if he would have just cooperated with the police who were rightly arresting him, he'd be alive today (probably, considering he'd overdosed on fentanyl only two months beforehand and had enough to kill a normal person 3 times over in his blood the day he dies, there is no telling how long he actually had left in this world.)


Yeah, if you comply, nothing bad will happen. Oh, wait.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dark brew: GrinzGrimly: Resisting arrest plays a central role in so many of these controversial shootings. Pointing that out should not be grounds for cancellation, but yeah, it doesn't belong in the department's page at all.

Maybe they should stop arresting so many people.


Maybe people should stop commenting crimes.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: GrinzGrimly: Resisting arrest plays a central role in so many of these controversial shootings.

Like Daniel Shaver?
Like Philando Castile?
Like Tamir Rice?
Like Charles Kinsey?
Like Ryan Whitaker?
Like Botham Jean?


You're a police office who just murdered somebody.

Your victim was a distance: They charged you with an object in their hand, looked like a weapon.

Your victim was adjacent to you: They resisted arrest

Your victim was in physical contact with you: They attempted to grab your gun
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh it's FALL River.  I hear them and always think of it as FOAL Rivah.  Because the mean people there like to throw baby horses into Battleship Cove.

/ And yes, according to their Police FB Page, murder minorities
 
mudesi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: HotWingConspiracy: GrinzGrimly: Resisting arrest plays a central role in so many of these controversial shootings. Pointing that out should not be grounds for cancellation, but yeah, it doesn't belong in the department's page at all.

Floyd was essentially strangled to death while he was already in custody. Remember?

And he could have been sitting alone in the back of a squad car but chose to force his way out and then asked to be placed on the ground instead. Remember?

Like so many others, if he would have just cooperated with the police who were rightly arresting him, he'd be alive today (probably, considering he'd overdosed on fentanyl only two months beforehand and had enough to kill a normal person 3 times over in his blood the day he dies, there is no telling how long he actually had left in this world.)


Jesus Christ dude.  This is the hill you've decided to die on?
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: Bertuccio: Paraphrased from TFA since WaPo breaks my browser. "Chauvin immediately stood and placed his hands behind his back.  Imagine where George Floyd would be if he had done the same."

Chauvin knows what happens to people who don't comply...

Or, ya know, we could discuss the actions of the guy that killed somebody...like we always do unless we are discussing pigs and the actions of pigs.


Are you aware that Chauvin is the guy that killed somebody?
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"It is with regret that the Fall River Police Department's Facebook page was accessed by personnel who inadvertently re-posted an opinion that was meant for their own personal account,"

Why do you employ people who hold opinions that are antithetical to your organizations mission?  Would a hospital employ a doctor who publicly calls germ theory a conspiracy?  Would a fire department employ a firefighter who was privately a pyromaniac?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: dark brew: GrinzGrimly: Resisting arrest plays a central role in so many of these controversial shootings. Pointing that out should not be grounds for cancellation, but yeah, it doesn't belong in the department's page at all.

Maybe they should stop arresting so many people.

Maybe people should stop commenting crimes.


Delete your account
 
NevynFox
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: GrinzGrimly: Resisting arrest plays a central role in so many of these controversial shootings. Pointing that out should not be grounds for cancellation, but yeah, it doesn't belong in the department's page at all.

Floyd was essentially strangled to death while he was already in custody. Remember?


Stupid people don't remember. Or remember accurately for the most part.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's OK to admit that Derek Chauvin was a murdering racist employed by the government, even if you also believe George Floyd wasn't an angel. Both can be true.
 
GrinzGrimly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SwayzeCrazy: GrinzGrimly: Resisting arrest plays a central role in so many of these controversial shootings. Pointing that out should not be grounds for cancellation, but yeah, it doesn't belong in the department's page at all.

... or as a cop you could read the room and not be a d-bag. If your reaction to someone in custody being murdered is, "yeah but..." then it's guaranteed you as a cop abuse your authority on a regular basis. Perhaps not to the level of chauvin but that cop definitely contributes to a culture of no accountability that leads to chauvin's actions.


When does the conversation turn to accountability for the public? Although not acting in ways that warrants a death sentence, that great majority of people killed by police were acting a straight f*cking fool at the time.  They were the principal architects of the danger and chaos that led to their deaths.  I mean the latest narrative surrounds a 16 year old attacking another with a knife. That shiat gets you shot by the police - end of farking story. Imagine if she had your daughter pinned against a car reared back ready to thrust a knife into her chest, in that moment would you be thinking about deescalation and the safety of the person about to kill your daughter?
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: MikeBoomshadow: Opinion: Your comment leads me to think of you as even more of a sneering bigot than I already did, and that surprises me.

It does?


In my defense, my opinion of GrinzGrimly was already really low.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: Number 216: Investigate every racist social media posting police department and officer

The motto is to serve and protect, not to serve and protect only white people

That's not the motto for every police dept. In my town it's "Professionalism with Pride."


We talking six colors rainbow pride or one blend of all colors pride?
 
SwayzeCrazy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: SwayzeCrazy: GrinzGrimly: Resisting arrest plays a central role in so many of these controversial shootings. Pointing that out should not be grounds for cancellation, but yeah, it doesn't belong in the department's page at all.

... or as a cop you could read the room and not be a d-bag. If your reaction to someone in custody being murdered is, "yeah but..." then it's guaranteed you as a cop abuse your authority on a regular basis. Perhaps not to the level of chauvin but that cop definitely contributes to a culture of no accountability that leads to chauvin's actions.

When does the conversation turn to accountability for the public? Although not acting in ways that warrants a death sentence, that great majority of people killed by police were acting a straight f*cking fool at the time.  They were the principal architects of the danger and chaos that led to their deaths.  I mean the latest narrative surrounds a 16 year old attacking another with a knife. That shiat gets you shot by the police - end of farking story. Imagine if she had your daughter pinned against a car reared back ready to thrust a knife into her chest, in that moment would you be thinking about deescalation and the safety of the person about to kill your daughter?


I'm not here for bad faith discussions of "what if". I will discuss the stupidity of the police in the article and its relation to the murder of George Floyd however.
 
Valacirca
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: SwayzeCrazy: GrinzGrimly: Resisting arrest plays a central role in so many of these controversial shootings. Pointing that out should not be grounds for cancellation, but yeah, it doesn't belong in the department's page at all.

... or as a cop you could read the room and not be a d-bag. If your reaction to someone in custody being murdered is, "yeah but..." then it's guaranteed you as a cop abuse your authority on a regular basis. Perhaps not to the level of chauvin but that cop definitely contributes to a culture of no accountability that leads to chauvin's actions.

When does the conversation turn to accountability for the public? Although not acting in ways that warrants a death sentence, that great majority of people killed by police were acting a straight f*cking fool at the time.  They were the principal architects of the danger and chaos that led to their deaths.  I mean the latest narrative surrounds a 16 year old attacking another with a knife. That shiat gets you shot by the police - end of farking story. Imagine if she had your daughter pinned against a car reared back ready to thrust a knife into her chest, in that moment would you be thinking about deescalation and the safety of the person about to kill your daughter?


Eat shiat murder apologizer.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: SwayzeCrazy: GrinzGrimly: Resisting arrest plays a central role in so many of these controversial shootings. Pointing that out should not be grounds for cancellation, but yeah, it doesn't belong in the department's page at all.

... or as a cop you could read the room and not be a d-bag. If your reaction to someone in custody being murdered is, "yeah but..." then it's guaranteed you as a cop abuse your authority on a regular basis. Perhaps not to the level of chauvin but that cop definitely contributes to a culture of no accountability that leads to chauvin's actions.

When does the conversation turn to accountability for the public? Although not acting in ways that warrants a death sentence, that great majority of people killed by police were acting a straight f*cking fool at the time.  They were the principal architects of the danger and chaos that led to their deaths.  I mean the latest narrative surrounds a 16 year old attacking another with a knife. That shiat gets you shot by the police - end of farking story. Imagine if she had your daughter pinned against a car reared back ready to thrust a knife into her chest, in that moment would you be thinking about deescalation and the safety of the person about to kill your daughter?


Do the boots you lick taste more like the polish or the leather?
 
mudesi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: SwayzeCrazy: GrinzGrimly: Resisting arrest plays a central role in so many of these controversial shootings. Pointing that out should not be grounds for cancellation, but yeah, it doesn't belong in the department's page at all.

... or as a cop you could read the room and not be a d-bag. If your reaction to someone in custody being murdered is, "yeah but..." then it's guaranteed you as a cop abuse your authority on a regular basis. Perhaps not to the level of chauvin but that cop definitely contributes to a culture of no accountability that leads to chauvin's actions.

When does the conversation turn to accountability for the public? Although not acting in ways that warrants a death sentence, that great majority of people killed by police were acting a straight f*cking fool at the time.  They were the principal architects of the danger and chaos that led to their deaths.  I mean the latest narrative surrounds a 16 year old attacking another with a knife. That shiat gets you shot by the police - end of farking story. Imagine if she had your daughter pinned against a car reared back ready to thrust a knife into her chest, in that moment would you be thinking about deescalation and the safety of the person about to kill your daughter?


Here is what YOU wrote:

Although not acting in ways that warrants a death sentence, that great majority of people killed by police were acting a straight f*cking fool at the time.

Although NOT acting in ways that warrants a death sentence.   Yet they are still killed.

The GREAT MAJORITY.  So a nonzero minority are still killed.

If you're trying to make a point, you need to try again.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
GrinzGrimly:
When does the conversation turn to accountability for the public? Although not acting in ways that warrants a death sentence, that great majority of people killed by police were acting a straight f*cking fool at the time.  They were the principal architects of the danger and chaos that led to their deaths.

Hey, it's the old "she passed out at a frat party, so the rape was kind of her fault" logic. I mean, okay, that was a bad idea, but the rapist is the real problem here.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: SwayzeCrazy: GrinzGrimly: Resisting arrest plays a central role in so many of these controversial shootings. Pointing that out should not be grounds for cancellation, but yeah, it doesn't belong in the department's page at all.

... or as a cop you could read the room and not be a d-bag. If your reaction to someone in custody being murdered is, "yeah but..." then it's guaranteed you as a cop abuse your authority on a regular basis. Perhaps not to the level of chauvin but that cop definitely contributes to a culture of no accountability that leads to chauvin's actions.

When does the conversation turn to accountability for the public? Although not acting in ways that warrants a death sentence, that great majority of people killed by police were acting a straight f*cking fool at the time.  They were the principal architects of the danger and chaos that led to their deaths.  I mean the latest narrative surrounds a 16 year old attacking another with a knife. That shiat gets you shot by the police - end of farking story. Imagine if she had your daughter pinned against a car reared back ready to thrust a knife into her chest, in that moment would you be thinking about deescalation and the safety of the person about to kill your daughter?


You know, in many instances, police arrest people who may or may not have committed a crime.  And all without killing someone.  They go through this whole wacky prosecution and ,if needed, a corrections phase.  And those things don't usually end in death.  You should read things.  It's super cool, dude.  Hey, thanks for joining us!
 
