(Politico)   "What is that weapon?" asked Tom, energetically   (politico.com) divider line
24
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+1 headline Subby.
 
kozlo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...what sort of energy?  It's not like there's some glowy "thing" that energy is.  It's just a shorthand way of saying "ability to do work".
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tom Swift? And what about his ship?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But I think Trump said Russia was innocent of this. I'm not totally sure what Trump said exactly cause his mouth was full of Putin's <blank> at the time. Someone correct me if I'm not remembering right.
 
Al!
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: ...what sort of energy?  It's not like there's some glowy "thing" that energy is.  It's just a shorthand way of saying "ability to do work".


FTFA:

A directed-energy attack uses highly concentrated electromagnetic energy, including high-powered radio frequency or microwave devices and particle beams, to harm a target.

You're right, but to most people the word "energy" in the context of a weapon means "photons."
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We already have Tom A. Swift's Electric Rifle.
AKA the Taser.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You'd think the military would issue badges. I'm sure they have them for particular environments to measure exposure levels. Although exposure badges might prove troublesome for the military if there aren't any Russians around to blame for the exposures.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Loucifer: But I think Trump said Russia was innocent of this. I'm not totally sure what Trump said exactly cause his mouth was full of Putin's <blank> at the time. Someone correct me if I'm not remembering right.


It wasn't Putin's <blank> it was his COCK!!

/corrected
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Tom Swift? And what about his ship?


No, Phil Swift, and it's just a boat made entirely of chicken wire and Flex Seal!
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"A simple blaster"
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We cannot let the Russia just do this to the US.  The Putin only understands power.  Nuke moscow and show the Putin that we will not take it in the butt anymore.  Time to end the russian threat to our country.
 
starsrift
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm gonna laugh when they figure out "Havana syndrome" was caused by some kind of mold or other natural thing. Leaping to advanced invisible weapons with extreme presumed large energy draws and are somehow quite portable is rather improbable.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The investigation includes one incident in Syria in the fall of 2020 in which several troops developed flu-like symptoms, two people familiar with the Pentagon probe said.

What if, and I am just spitballing here, but what if that was caused by, you know, the flu?
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Al!: RogueWallEnthusiast: ...what sort of energy?  It's not like there's some glowy "thing" that energy is.  It's just a shorthand way of saying "ability to do work".

FTFA:

A directed-energy attack uses highly concentrated electromagnetic energy, including high-powered radio frequency or microwave devices and particle beams, to harm a target.

You're right, but to most people the word "energy" in the context of a weapon means "photons." "pew-pew-pew!"
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: The investigation includes one incident in Syria in the fall of 2020 in which several troops developed flu-like symptoms, two people familiar with the Pentagon probe said.

What if, and I am just spitballing here, but what if that was caused by, you know, the flu?


The flu didn't exist in 2020.
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: The investigation includes one incident in Syria in the fall of 2020 in which several troops developed flu-like symptoms, two people familiar with the Pentagon probe said.

What if, and I am just spitballing here, but what if that was caused by, you know, the flu?


No. We need a far more unlikely explanation.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Does anyone have a plausible explanation for this. I'm going with focused gamma-ray beacons pulsating in synchrony to
Dschinghis Khan - Moskau 1979
Youtube NvS351QKFV4
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
On one hand, we all want to think that the USA's science and tech staff are trustworthy sources of information. On the other hand, what has been proven over the last 4 years is that promotion in the USA is not tied to STEM literacy or accurate results, so much as it is tied to budgets and cliquish gladhanding. So stuff like this quite probably actually is some 5G phone, WiFi wave alelrgy nonsense running up and down the chain of command:

FTA:
"The problem is - and I think we saw this at the embassy in Cuba, but honestly with a lot of these stories over the years - it's just really hard to know why people are getting sick unless you have the weapon or some technical means of knowing if there's a particular beam being focused on a place," he said.
"We still have no idea what the hell is going on at the embassy in Cuba," he added. "Those people have been reporting all those symptoms for years and the question is, are they being targeted? Is this some eavesdropping equipment that's having an effect on them? You just don't know."
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Destructor: Prank Call of Cthulhu: The investigation includes one incident in Syria in the fall of 2020 in which several troops developed flu-like symptoms, two people familiar with the Pentagon probe said.

What if, and I am just spitballing here, but what if that was caused by, you know, the flu?

No. We need a far more unlikely explanation.


It's obviously caused by Russian psychics doing psionic attacks.

This directed energy nonsense is just a smoke screen.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Bennie Crabtree:

Since when are scientists trustworthy sources of information?

The entire point of science is to question everything rigorously and indepently and record the results so others can do the same to you.
 
