(Axios)   As of April 13, the CDC had tracked just 5,814 reports of "breakthrough" infections, out of 75 million fully vaccinated Americans   (axios.com) divider line
39
39 Comments     (+0 »)
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know the spike opens the cell, cell makes RNA.
Tried to run, tried to hide, break on through to the other side.
 
db2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I like those odds.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
5,814! What's the point of getting vaccinated if I'm just going to catch it anyway?

/ People actually think this.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And probably 5,812 of them had been infected before receiving the vaccine.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A woman who recently married into my family won't shut up on social media about how more than 5,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID after getting the vaccine. I don't know who makes me angrier: Her, or my cousin who married her.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

db2: I like those odds.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well bye
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You mean I microchipped myself for nothing?  Damn you, Bill G...
*processing: inappropriate thought......reprogramming*
I love you, Bill Gates
 
Mattix
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: 5,814! What's the point of getting vaccinated if I'm just going to catch it anyway?

/ People actually think this.


Yes they do. People don't understand "big numbers," and click bait headlines do not help. Every headline should be "Vaccine shown to be 99.992% effective, with just .007% chance of a breakthrough infection."  But then people think that they will win the lottery too...
 
Bowen
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
18 residents who had been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine were infected in the outbreak. Six became symptomatic. two were hospitalized and one died.

That means the Pfizer vaccine ended up being roughly 66% effective at preventing infection and 94% effective at preventing hospitalization and death.

100% the fault of staff members who were able to be vaccinated but refused. But congratulations! You're free!
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
yay masks off by this summer?
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And 1% of those cases end in death so vaccines don't work and masks are a dangerous lie. The mesh of a mask is way too coarse to stop viruses while still being too fine to allow CO2 to escape causing a dangerous buildup that ends in brain damage. Also Dingo Bigfoot ate my baby. And 5G things.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
LOL, just wait until Bill Gates turns on the 5G and all the vaccinated people's heads explode and then they bring in Jews to replace them and then the Jews steal all the kids and squeeze adrenochrome out of their organs and sell it and then use the money to give reparations to black people and give the rest to the Chinese Communist Party, and if you don't like it then you get space lasered. Q has proof.

/This message paid for by MTG
 
robodog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: LOL, just wait until Bill Gates turns on the 5G and all the vaccinated people's heads explode and then they bring in Jews to replace them and then the Jews steal all the kids and squeeze adrenochrome out of their organs and sell it and then use the money to give reparations to black people and give the rest to the Chinese Communist Party, and if you don't like it then you get space lasered. Q has proof.

/This message paid for by MTG


I was thinking brought to you by Thorazine.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: A woman who recently married into my family won't shut up on social media about how more than 5,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID after getting the vaccine. I don't know who makes me angrier: Her, or my cousin who married her.


Their divorce proceedings are going to be memorable, that's a certainty.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I can't believe this still needs to be posted EVERY farkING YEAR!!!!
Penn and Teller on Vaccinations
Youtube RfdZTZQvuCo
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

flucto: The mesh of a mask is way too coarse to stop viruses while still being too fine to allow CO2 to escape


This is why people stopped hanging laundry outside. See, you stand upwind so the sheets don't keep blowing against you as you try to hang them up, but then it builds up dangerous amounts of CO2 behind it. LAH (laundry-associated-hypoxia) was one of the leading causes of death among housewives prior to the invention of the dryer. It is known.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DaMoGan [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Woohoo, I'm getting my first jab this afternoon, so I'm getting a kick.

/DNRTFA, how many of those were serious/fatal?
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The big picture: As of April 13, the CDC had tracked just 5,814 reports of "breakthrough" infections, out of 75 million fully vaccinated Americans.

So "the big picture" goes in the last line of the "article", and the 18 cases goes to the top.

OK, journalism.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

db2: I like those odds.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fredsnake
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
jab kills
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: 5,814! What's the point of getting vaccinated if I'm just going to catch it anyway?

/ People actually think this.


Those people should be cast off to sea on a garbage can lid, then scuttled by the US Navy.
 
Tiberius Gracchus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: You mean I microchipped myself for nothing?  Damn you, Bill G...
*processing: inappropriate thought......reprogramming*
I love you, Bill Gates


You know, the best part of Office 365 is how it seamlessly integrates your necessary work programs like word and excel with your email, and calendar. For an easy subscription process you won't even need to think about you'll always have the most up to date work flow system!
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: A woman who recently married into my family won't shut up on social media about how more than 5,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID after getting the vaccine. I don't know who makes me angrier: Her, or my cousin who married her.


You should punch them.
 
bbcard1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I really hate to post something serious on Fark, but the powers that be really shanked the J&J vaccine suspension. The occurrences of blood clots were literally one in a million and had only occurred in women 18-48. They should have just kept giving it, but only to men. Pulling one of the vaccines for such a remote chance when they could have just kept giving it to men undermines trust in the process and the only people who have not yet gotten the vaccine or in a line to (at least in the US) already are having trust issues and this just exacerbates it.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
they need to know
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Couldn't they have come up with a better term than "breakthrough?"

Breakthrough is usually a positive, happy word. Scientific breakthrough. Medical breakthrough and so forth.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sooooo, we can finally go maskless, right? We can end the Covid restrictions for those who have been vaccinated, right?

Good. Perfect. Glad we finally agree.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Day 13 since J&J vaccine...

/Breaking on through!
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mattix: Madman drummers bummers: 5,814! What's the point of getting vaccinated if I'm just going to catch it anyway?

/ People actually think this.

Yes they do. People don't understand "big numbers," and click bait headlines do not help. Every headline should be "Vaccine shown to be 99.992% effective, with just .007% chance of a breakthrough infection."  But then people think that they will win the lottery too...


it's all connected
-0.007%is the failure rate.
-007 is james bond's "licensed to kill" designation.
-The FDA (Federal Department of Atheists, amiright!) issued licenses to big pharma to make the vaccines therefore the FDA is licensed to kill.
-The FDA is killing people to feed to their lizard-man Illuminati overlords. The microchips in the "vaccine" are actually GPS beacon so they know where to find the bodies.

WAKE UP SHEEPLE!!!! IT'S SO OBVIOUS!!!!
 
jake3988
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mattix: Madman drummers bummers: 5,814! What's the point of getting vaccinated if I'm just going to catch it anyway?

/ People actually think this.

Yes they do. People don't understand "big numbers," and click bait headlines do not help. Every headline should be "Vaccine shown to be 99.992% effective, with just .007% chance of a breakthrough infection."  But then people think that they will win the lottery too...


Well that would be a lie.

THAT'S NOT HOW VACCINE EFFECTIVENESS WORKS.

You'd have to compare the numbers to a 75 million person slice of unvaccinated people and compare.

Remember when conservative gasbags last April were crowing 'Ugh, 99.8% of the population hasn't been infected.  This isn't a big deal.  Why are we doing all this for .2% of the population?"  You're doing the same thing with vaccinated people.

The reason so very few fully vaccinated people have been infected is because the vast majority of fully vaccinated people haven't been vaccinated for very long.  That number will go way up.  In order to qualify how good it is, you have to compare it against those who aren't vaccinated.

For example if we're looking at 75 million fully vaccinated people (is that how many people are fully vaccinated as of today?  In which case, this is already based on a lie) and then look at 75 million unvaccinated people in that same time frame.  If there's 5814 amongst fully vaccinated people but, say, 100,000 amongst 75 million unvaccinated people... THEN you can draw conclusions.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My phone never had that 5G symbol on it before I got the vaccine. Also

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mattix: Madman drummers bummers: 5,814! What's the point of getting vaccinated if I'm just going to catch it anyway?

/ People actually think this.

Yes they do. People don't understand "big numbers," and click bait headlines do not help. Every headline should be "Vaccine shown to be 99.992% effective, with just .007% chance of a breakthrough infection."  But then people think that they will win the lottery too...


Look at this guy, rounding down to make the numbers look better. You actually have a 0.008% shot at catching covid after being vaccinated. If you have to lie to make your point, it's not worth making. Be better.
 
jake3988
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jake3988: Mattix: Madman drummers bummers: 5,814! What's the point of getting vaccinated if I'm just going to catch it anyway?

/ People actually think this.

Yes they do. People don't understand "big numbers," and click bait headlines do not help. Every headline should be "Vaccine shown to be 99.992% effective, with just .007% chance of a breakthrough infection."  But then people think that they will win the lottery too...

Well that would be a lie.

THAT'S NOT HOW VACCINE EFFECTIVENESS WORKS.

You'd have to compare the numbers to a 75 million person slice of unvaccinated people and compare.

Remember when conservative gasbags last April were crowing 'Ugh, 99.8% of the population hasn't been infected.  This isn't a big deal.  Why are we doing all this for .2% of the population?"  You're doing the same thing with vaccinated people.

The reason so very few fully vaccinated people have been infected is because the vast majority of fully vaccinated people haven't been vaccinated for very long.  That number will go way up.  In order to qualify how good it is, you have to compare it against those who aren't vaccinated.

For example if we're looking at 75 million fully vaccinated people (is that how many people are fully vaccinated as of today?  In which case, this is already based on a lie) and then look at 75 million unvaccinated people in that same time frame.  If there's 5814 amongst fully vaccinated people but, say, 100,000 amongst 75 million unvaccinated people... THEN you can draw conclusions.


I accidentally hit enter too soon.  In this hypothetical example... you'd have 5814/100000 -> 94.2% effectiveness.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
jab killed ju enjoy
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: A woman who recently married into my family won't shut up on social media about how more than 5,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID after getting the vaccine. I don't know who makes me angrier: Her, or my cousin who married her.


I'm from such a rural family that I have 50-something first cousins.  You read that correctly.  First cousins and so many I lose count when I do it by memory.

If I had to be angry over something one of my cousins or their dumb spouses said then I'd be angry all day.  One of my cousins, who is a researcher at a national laboratory so you think he'd know better, is not getting vaccinated because his wife said not to because Jesus and reasons (but really it's about allegiance to Trump).

Just last week one of my cousins got high on something and knocked over three telephone poles that deliver electricity to the trailer he's living in because he's on meth or opiates or drunk or whatever.
 
Uncle Bester
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Declassify Issue: Day 13 since J&J vaccine...

/Breaking on through!


Day 14 for me!
Yeehaw!
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ less than a minute ago  

nobody11155: And probably 5,812 of them had been infected before receiving the vaccine.


Tell her that the breakthrough infections are occurring where vaccinated individuals are sharing enclosed spaces with unvaccinated, infected individuals.  Humoral immunity is finite.  One S-protein antibody neutralizes one spike protein-overwhelm the supply of neutralizing antibodies and the vessel acquires the infection.
 
Mattix
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bbcard1: I really hate to post something serious on Fark, but the powers that be really shanked the J&J vaccine suspension. The occurrences of blood clots were literally one in a million and had only occurred in women 18-48. They should have just kept giving it, but only to men. Pulling one of the vaccines for such a remote chance when they could have just kept giving it to men undermines trust in the process and the only people who have not yet gotten the vaccine or in a line to (at least in the US) already are having trust issues and this just exacerbates it.


The bulletins that my daughter received through the hospitals and nursing channels correlate the clotting issue  to women on birth control. Since the J&J show is the one that has the highest interest among college students and "young people" they are also the most likely to be on BC. They should just make all of that public, and let people choose.... that being said.. they don't really know "why" it is doing that, so that scares the bejezus out of anyone in the medical community. That and the quality issues in manufacturing lead it to doubt. And with the much much higher chance of a breakthrough infection (78% effective vs. 95%+) it seems better to encourage one of the others. I could also see the US doing the "good thing" and giving away vaccines to "poor countries"... but they are all J&J once production is ramped up and they figure out the issues. It could have been an opportunity to BUILD trust (see... we are paying attention and will fix these issues)... but the general tone and theme of all of the media (left/right/center, etc)... is all about click-bait .. so they highlight the FUD and not the positives.. since FUD and conflict brings in that sweet, sweet ad money.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

