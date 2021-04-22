 Skip to content
(Sydney Morning Herald)   In Australia refusing to get vaccinated is a quick way to enjoy unemployment   (smh.com.au) divider line
18
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking good.  Plague Rat is not a protected class
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We should do that here.
 
sniderman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
See?!? THAT'S how you do it! No vaccy, no worky, no restauranty, no movie-y. Stay the fark homey.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good.  Shun the dopes.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nice.
 
neongoats
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good on them. The refuse to be vaccinated crowd should be treated like the filthy pariahs they are. I wish they'd go one step further and have UNCLEAN shouted at them as well.
 
patrick767
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good.
Here in the US, I'm baffled that a high resistance to vaccination by nursing home employees is causing problems because so many unvaccinated people are going to work in the homes. Why the flying fark is this an option for them? They work with old, sick people constantly. This should be very simple. Get the vaccination or you're fired.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Murican here - my opinion is that if you refuse vaccination then you refuse the job.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Australia has only vaccinated 3.3% of their population. Step up your game mates.

https://graphics.reuters.com/world-co​r​onavirus-tracker-and-maps/countries-an​d-territories/australia/
 
stuffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Farking good.  Plague Rat is not a protected class


Even they are laughing at you.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

neongoats: Good on them. The refuse to be vaccinated crowd should be treated like the filthy pariahs they are. I wish they'd go one step further and have UNCLEAN shouted at them as well.


Or sick the roos on them.

Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

neongoats: Good on them. The refuse to be vaccinated crowd should be treated like the filthy pariahs they are. I wish they'd go one step further and have UNCLEAN shouted at them as well.


I do that already. Unfortunately too many of them just enjoy the conflict and will never change
 
dustman81
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

patrick767: Good.
Here in the US, I'm baffled that a high resistance to vaccination by nursing home employees is causing problems because so many unvaccinated people are going to work in the homes. Why the flying fark is this an option for them? They work with old, sick people constantly. This should be very simple. Get the vaccination or you're fired.


40% of Cleveland Clinic employees have not been vaccinated. How the fark are you able to work at a hospital if you're not vaccinated?

https://www.wkyc.com/article/news/inv​e​stigations/40-percent-of-cleveland-cli​nic-employees-refuse-coronavirus-vacci​ne/95-cd4aa6a2-731d-4187-99a8-169dc06c​6294
 
orbister
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

patrick767: Here in the US, I'm baffled that a high resistance to vaccination by nursing home employees is causing problems because so many unvaccinated people are going to work in the homes. Why the flying fark is this an option for them? They work with old, sick people constantly. This should be very simple. Get the vaccination or you're fired.


Here in the UK care workers were one of the very first groups to be offered vaccines - along with the oldest residents of care homes - and overwhelmingly accepted the offer. This suggests that mercifully few of them have fallen prey to "naturopaths" telling them they have "sensitive immune systems".
 
M-G
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dustman81: 40% of Cleveland Clinic employees have not been vaccinated. How the fark are you able to work at a hospital if you're not vaccinated?


My IANAL understanding is that because the COVID vaccine is being used under an emergency authorization, any requirement on the part of the employer would likely result in litigation.  Once regular approval is granted, however, it should become no different than a hospital requiring flu shots.

Personally, I think the refusers should be followed by someone with a vaccine-tipped blow dart, but reality ends up complicating things like this.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

M-G: My IANAL understanding is that because the COVID vaccine is being used under an emergency authorization, any requirement on the part of the employer would likely result in litigation.


That's a good point.  I believe that is why the military can't order troops to get the shot yet (short of a presidential directive)
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

patrick767: Good.
Here in the US, I'm baffled that a high resistance to vaccination by nursing home employees is causing problems because so many unvaccinated people are going to work in the homes. Why the flying fark is this an option for them? They work with old, sick people constantly. This should be very simple. Get the vaccination or you're fired.


Like many things in America, half the stuff that you would would think is a public service is a private company. Necause everyone needs to make a dime off of someone's bad situation.

Couple that with people, for some reason, not wanting to get paid $14 an hour to get screamed, hit, yelled at, pooped on, etc means no one wants to work, unemployment, bah humbug!

So what does an employer do? Anything not illegal. And if you can legally employ a plague rat, they will just to keep staffing profitable and clients happy enough to not go somewhere else or report them to some agency.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In before (and you dolts obviously have a problem with reading comprehension) 

flu ≠ Covid 19
 
