(Reuters)   India beats the US record for most new coronavirus infections in one day   (reuters.com) divider line
39
    More: Sick, Narendra Modi, Public health, India, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Vaccination, Health care, Bharatiya Janata Party, Biocon  
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meh. They have 4 times the population of the U.S., so they have a way to go to break Orange Julius Caesar's per capita record.

/USA! USA! USA!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need a new one of these.
Corona race meme (covid-19 growth by country)
Youtube ZRI-mIT3Xk8
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're #2!!   We're #2!!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As soon as this virus looked really serious in early '20 I was highly concerned about India. I'm surprised it actually took this long to explode
 
dascott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What took so long?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would think a country with such rigid public hygiene standards would be doing great.
 
deanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I would think a country with such rigid public hygiene standards would be doing great.


But enough about the USA
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm fairly confident that the U.S. never had the record at any point along the way, but rather India's upstairs neighbor did/does.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All US records on covid were probably broken weeks ago if not months ago... if India wasnt India and kept legit statistics on their population and did enough tests/had legit tests/didnt have covid deniers in power.

India is #1 in deaths and infections for sure... China is probably #2.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scariest part?
You know India is under testing. The true numbers are Way worse.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: I'm fairly confident that the U.S. never had the record at any point along the way, but rather India's upstairs neighbor did/does.


Oh no! Is Nepal gone?!
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deanis: dothemath: I would think a country with such rigid public hygiene standards would be doing great.

But enough about the USA


You've never been to India, got it.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: As soon as this virus looked really serious in early '20 I was highly concerned about India. I'm surprised it actually took this long to explode


I remember early last year when people were saying that we hadn't heard from India yet and there was some surprise that there wasn't a lot of news coming from there. I don't think they "exploded"just now. I think they exploded when everybody else did and they just couldn't keep a lid on it anymore.
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dascott: What took so long?


Corrupt ass government under reporting the cases, I would imagine.

India is a shiathole.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm really toasted right now, so you all want an orange julius and a hot dog?
 
buckybear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The government does not give a Damn about the Dalit population.  I spent three months in Calcutta years ago working at a school for street kids.  I saw a lot of good and more than a few things that would scar you for life.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: As soon as this virus looked really serious in early '20 I was highly concerned about India. I'm surprised it actually took this long to explode


Especially as this is how they sent migrant workers back home.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The great thing is the massive case number of new infections will make it far more likely new and exciting variants will show up. What's the worst that could happen?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This tweet of hers from last April aged as well as unvaccinated child
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: We're #2!!   We're #2!!


We certainly are.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dascott: What took so long?


media1.tenor.comView Full Size

The new kid had to level-grind for a while before it could compete with the native talent.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nicoffeine: I'm really toasted right now, so you all want an orange julius and a hot dog?


Orange Julius is still around??
Yes please. Thanks.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Algebrat: Dr Jack Badofsky: I'm fairly confident that the U.S. never had the record at any point along the way, but rather India's upstairs neighbor did/does.

Oh no! Is Nepal gone?!


Laugh it up, fuzzball.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure Ayurvedic medicine, cow urine, and bathing in the Ganges will make it disappear in a week or two
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: Badafuco: We're #2!!   We're #2!!

We certainly are.


Hey, there's always the option of moving to a place that coronavirus doesn't touch, like China.
 
FreakFactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if this has anything to do with it...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't get me wrong, I am all for "people gotta do what they gotta do" and this is survival at its ultimate.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Scariest part?
You know India is under testing. The true numbers are Way worse.


Indeed. Better keep that testing gooood and sloooow, otherwise they could have a real tragedy on their hands.

/Shoves self down stairs
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigKaboom: nicoffeine: I'm really toasted right now, so you all want an orange julius and a hot dog?

Orange Julius is still around??
Yes please. Thanks.


Find thee a Dairy Queen.

/dammit, now I want a strawberry Julius
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I mean, everyone is like wiping their ass with their hands. Quite frankly it's about time.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

berylman: As soon as this virus looked really serious in early '20 I was highly concerned about India. I'm surprised it actually took this long to explode


Same old same old. Action in the early days held it in check, but then - with vaccines moving out - everyone decided it was too hard, and kids needed to be in school, and we have to hold the big religious festival and political rallies, of course. The result?

Fark user imageView Full Size


And now, the dying has begun. One thing that has held true is that the peak of deaths is about 21 days after the peak of cases. But the cases per day are running ahead of the seven day moving average. They haven't peaked in cases per day - they have accelerating cases per day.

And these are the cases they know about. Positivity percentage per day is climbing (pushing 20% now) and that implies that a lot of cases are being missed. Deaths are completely mist racked, and it's easy to see - you see the recorded number of deaths, and average deaths per day historically is know, yet they're cremating 10x that number. 1x is "normal deaths", 1x is recorded COVID-19 deaths, but 8x the normal number are being cremated, and even then, even with crematoria expanding to literally pyres in the parking lot, the backlog is increasing.

And it is NOWHERE near the end. Worse, with oxygen supplies about to collapse, hospital beds become much less useful. Now people who could have been saved die, and people who could have survived other things die or have other worse outcomes.

This. THIS. THIS is why we were talking about social isolation, masks, keeping out of crowds, closing schools and offices, all of that. This was the reason. It wasn't because we hated a politician. It wasn't because we hated bars and restaurants. It wasn't because we wanted to hinder the education of children, or the profitability of business. It was to keep a gigantic tragedy at bay - the tragedy when your hospital resource fail and this disease is spreading wildly.

India didn't believe. Now?

Now the dying.
 
ENS
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

buckybear: The government does not give a Damn about the Dalit population.  I spent three months in Calcutta years ago working at a school for street kids.  I saw a lot of good and more than a few things that would scar you for life.


Just finished "Caste" by Isabel Wilkerson and it really helped this ugly American have an appreciation for just how awful the Dalits are treated in their society.

"Behind the beautiful forevers" is a good read in the same lane.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You know should have never let this happen? Donald Jesus Trump, that's who.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: You know should have never let this happen? Donald Jesus Trump, that's who.


Would
 
deanis
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dothemath: deanis: dothemath: I would think a country with such rigid public hygiene standards would be doing great.

But enough about the USA

You've never been to India, got it.


You don't have to travel to India to know America had the worst response to Covid bar none.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Are we going to take this, America?! Second place?

FIGHT FOR FIRST!
FIGHT FOR FIRST!
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

berylman: As soon as this virus looked really serious in early '20 I was highly concerned about India. I'm surprised it actually took this long to explode


First COVID had to defeat all the other horrible diseases that wreak havoc in India. Only then could it concentrate on humans.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

deanis: dothemath: deanis: dothemath: I would think a country with such rigid public hygiene standards would be doing great.

But enough about the USA

You've never been to India, got it.

You don't have to travel to India to know America had the worst response to Covid bar none.


That's an odd way to spell "Brazil".
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: I mean, everyone is like wiping their ass with their hands. Quite frankly it's about time.


Not everyone but like 30%.

If you were born in india, you're kind of farked. Its like living in haiti but with 50 times more people.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


2.71%! We're almost there!*,**

*if we dont get vaccine evading variants
**if people get real vaccines that work, not that chinese, russian bullshiat
 
