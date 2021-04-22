 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   U.S. sees unprecedented drop in vaccinations over past week   (msn.com) divider line
27
    More: Sick, Vaccination, vaccine takers, Vaccine, health care, vaccine dose, Scores of counties, Patrick T. Fallon, Daily coronavirus vaccinations  
•       •       •

453 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2021 at 11:20 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And it coincides with the pause last week of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is under review by a panel of experts following a handful of cases of severe blood clotting.

And still at 3 million per day.

Let's not start panicking about each other's dicks yet.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dear Slate,
My dick is panicking. What do?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We're never gonna get to herd immunity unless jobs start requiring them for their employees, and children under 16 are allowed to get them.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Dear Slate,
My dick is panicking. What do?


Dear Nadie_AZ,
Tell your dick to calm your tits.
 
My Brain Hurts
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've been trying to get vaccinated in my area since it was released to the general public.  I was told by our state vaccination hotline people that there was no available doses in our area for the next two weeks.  This was last Thursday.  Heh.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Now that everyone can get one there's no exclusivity and thus no demand anymore.

Fix: Tell everyone it's impossible to get one again while filling the news with stories about rich people and politicians hopping in front of the line over poor orphans with respiratory diseases.  When people start calling frantically again manage to squeeze them into an appointment next week, just don't tell anyone else.

/Getting Pfizer 2 next Tuesday.  Too bad 5G reception around here is nonexistent.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Walker: We're never gonna get to herd immunity unless jobs start requiring them for their employees, and children under 16 are allowed to get them.


So long as the right wing noise machine continues to tell people that listen to them that it's all a scam and a hoax, we're not going to reach it.

Unless businesses and employers start demanding that employees and those who frequent their businesses be vaccinated, we're just going to muddle along with new and interesting variants cropping up over the next year or so.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hmm. Factors that are not PANIK

A significant number of people are vaccinated or are waiting for second doses.

J&J vaccine on hold means a number of people who would have been vaccinated are not

It's Slate

Factors that are PANIK

People are dumb

Facebook exists
 
uksocal [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

edmo: And it coincides with the pause last week of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is under review by a panel of experts following a handful of cases of severe blood clotting.

And still at 3 million per day.

Let's not start panicking about each other's dicks yet.


There were fewer vaccines available because they paused using one of the 3... The author is SO close to getting the point.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I got my second dose yesterday!   Waiting for it to kick my ass...
 
NINEv2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

edmo: And it coincides with the pause last week of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is under review by a panel of experts following a handful of cases of severe blood clotting.

And still at 3 million per day.

Let's not start panicking about each other's dicks yet.


There's an article in the pioneer about vax rates starting to wane. And the Brazilian variant was just ID'd in Pennington Co. I think a little nervous turgidity may be called for.

/nergidity?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Dear Slate,
My dick is panicking. What do?


Dear Slate,
After I was vaccinated, Bill Gates is appearing in my dreams.  What does it mean?
 
Coach McGirk [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm getting my first shot in about an hour.

*fingers crossed *
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As long as most of the people I'm likely to encounter when I'm out and about have been vaccinated.

I'm good with that. On one hand I felt for a while herd immunity was being overrated.

On the other hand something Mighty may rise out of India

I love these new mRNA vaccines. Gives me hope keeping up through these last few years.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

edmo: And it coincides with the pause last week of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is under review by a panel of experts following a handful of cases of severe blood clotting.

And still at 3 million per day.

Let's not start panicking about each other's dicks yet.


Uh, is your dick ok?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Future years not past years
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Embden.Meyerhof: I got my second dose yesterday!   Waiting for it to kick my ass...


I'm going to get my second dose in about an hour.   Just glad to get it done.   My husband was a week ahead of me.  His first dose kicked his ass, the second didn't phase him.

My first dose just gave me a really sore arm.   We'll see what the second does, but it will be worth it.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I blame the media tizzy of J&J clotting risk.

Oooh, 6 people had clots out of almost 7 million and one died. This is normal for a vaccine and the media made people think that the vaccines were going to kill them. Every farking year around ten people die from getting a flu shot. This is normal. The odds of dying from the flu are far far far higher. Most people don't understand that so much of modern medicine is statistics. It baffles me that people get bent out of shape over the negligible vaccine risk, but don't even think twice about getting in the car and going out on the highway which is far far more likely to kill you.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
sick will be if they get it
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Dear Slate,
My dick is panicking. What do?


Butt stuff?
 
hershy799
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I know there's a lot of factors involved in the drop-off in demand, but for the places where vaccine hesitancy is high, just bribe people. A $15 coupon to Waffle House will have the entire state of Alabama vaccinated by the end of May.
 
Fano
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Nadie_AZ: Dear Slate,
My dick is panicking. What do?

Dear Nadie_AZ,
Tell your dick to calm your tits.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Unprecedented?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I think we've reached the key point where the people who were overly eager to the point of falsifying information and those legitimately eligible have received it versus the collective of those hesitant or entirely unwilling. It just became entirely wide open for any and all over 16 on Monday this week so the new rollout just started
 
freakdiablo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Huh, that explains it.  Was able to get an appointment for my first dose this afternoon after weeks of reloading the vaccination page.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hershy799: I know there's a lot of factors involved in the drop-off in demand, but for the places where vaccine hesitancy is high, just bribe people. A $15 coupon to Waffle House will have the entire state of Alabama vaccinated by the end of May.


Coupon for 1 free domestic six-pack of beer
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.