dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 Sack up, man. I've spilled coffee on my nuts. Did it hurt? Oh yeah. Nothing meriting a lawsuit because it was own fault. This wasn't the McDonalds case, as the coffee was at normal temp.

Have also dropped a cigarette in a top-down Jeep which somehow made it to my balls (wearing shorts, commando). What I'm trying to say is that if you have testicles you need to be more careful than I've been.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dickfreckle: Sack up, man. I've spilled coffee on my nuts. Did it hurt? Oh yeah. Nothing meriting a lawsuit because it was own fault. This wasn't the McDonalds case, as the coffee was at normal temp.

Have also dropped a cigarette in a top-down Jeep which somehow made it to my balls (wearing shorts, commando). What I'm trying to say is that if you have testicles you need to be more careful than I've been.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh boy. We get to tell a gazillion people why they're wrong about the McDonalds case... again.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dickfreckle: Sack up, man. I've spilled coffee on my nuts. Did it hurt? Oh yeah. Nothing meriting a lawsuit because it was own fault. This wasn't the McDonalds case, as the coffee was at normal temp.

Have also dropped a cigarette in a top-down Jeep which somehow made it to my balls (wearing shorts, commando). What I'm trying to say is that if you have testicles you need to be more careful than I've been.


username sorta checks out?

I drive my car with a slatted chair instead of a regular car seat, for the excitement
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What did you expect? Nuts... dunked... it's right there in the name.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dickfreckle: Sack up, man. I've spilled coffee on my nuts. Did it hurt? Oh yeah. Nothing meriting a lawsuit because it was own fault. This wasn't the McDonalds case, as the coffee was at normal temp.

Have also dropped a cigarette in a top-down Jeep which somehow made it to my balls (wearing shorts, commando). What I'm trying to say is that if you have testicles you need to be more careful than I've been.


That's not a "freckle", is it?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Oh boy. We get to tell a gazillion people why they're wrong about the McDonalds case... again.


At least Dingo ate my Baby was due to humans thinking it was funny, and some cruel joke. Having a President use you for a grand lie to reform lawsuits against rich companies is some other level of cruelty.

But pre-internet memes mean more than learning the facts.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Allen suffered second degree burns to his "persons"...

Is THAT what they're calling them these days.....dees

/are they like corporations now??
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Oh boy. We get to tell a gazillion people why they're wrong about the McDonalds case... again.


From what I remember from way back the news did a terrible job of explaining it at the time and comedians ran with it. Lots of people probably never knew the truth.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joshudan: dickfreckle: Sack up, man. I've spilled coffee on my nuts. Did it hurt? Oh yeah. Nothing meriting a lawsuit because it was own fault. This wasn't the McDonalds case, as the coffee was at normal temp.

Have also dropped a cigarette in a top-down Jeep which somehow made it to my balls (wearing shorts, commando). What I'm trying to say is that if you have testicles you need to be more careful than I've been.

username sorta checks out?

I drive my car with a slatted chair instead of a regular car seat, for the excitement


I secure my balls in a vise grip while driving. No worries.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dickfreckle: Sack up, man. I've spilled coffee on my nuts. Did it hurt? Oh yeah. Nothing meriting a lawsuit because it was own fault. This wasn't the McDonalds case, as the coffee was at normal temp.

Have also dropped a cigarette in a top-down Jeep which somehow made it to my balls (wearing shorts, commando). What I'm trying to say is that if you have testicles you need to be more careful than I've been.


Bah, that's why you were made with two.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't even sound like it's the same as the McDonald's lawsuit, where you could at least argue that it was the person's own fault.  This one states the employee failed to secure the cup and lid, sounds like maybe she passed it to him out the window directly into his lap - maybe one of those cup holder trays for multiple beverages, and she bobbled it resulting in one ending up in his lap.

/Either way, should just talk to the Maestro and get a balm.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Oh boy. We get to tell a gazillion people why they're wrong about the McDonalds case... again.


imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: Sack up, man. I've spilled coffee on my nuts. Did it hurt? Oh yeah. Nothing meriting a lawsuit because it was own fault. This wasn't the McDonalds case, as the coffee was at normal temp.

Have also dropped a cigarette in a top-down Jeep which somehow made it to my balls (wearing shorts, commando). What I'm trying to say is that if you have testicles you need to be more careful than I've been.


I can sympathize, as the doctor dropped the cauterizer on my hacky sack during my vasectomy.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The best...part of wakin uuuup....is Folgers on your nuuuutsss....
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: [Fark user image image 425x232]


Go usa!
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: Allen suffered second degree burns to his "persons"...

Is THAT what they're calling them these days.....dees

/are they like corporations now??


You haven't incorporated your nards yet? Get with the times, old man.

I set up an LLC in case of child support I can fold the company and start again.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: The best...part of wakin uuuup....is Folgers on your nuuuutsss....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Civilized Barbarian: ChipNASA: Allen suffered second degree burns to his "persons"...

Is THAT what they're calling them these days.....dees

/are they like corporations now??

You haven't incorporated your nards yet? Get with the times, old man.

I set up an LLC in case of child support I can fold the company and start again.


DUDE!!! That sounds more painful than this, by a stretch....

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Oh boy. We get to tell a gazillion people why they're wrong about the McDonalds case... again.


I tried that when the person was cutting my hair for some crazy reason brought it up.  They don't understand what happened all they know is "hurrr durrr coffee is supposed to be hot" and "I know all about the case I used to work at McDonalds"..... like that's a required reading and study for all employees at the golden arches.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Russ1642: Oh boy. We get to tell a gazillion people why they're wrong about the McDonalds case... again.

At least Dingo ate my Baby was due to humans thinking it was funny, and some cruel joke. Having a President use you for a grand lie to reform lawsuits against rich companies is some other level of cruelty.

But pre-internet memes mean more than learning the facts.


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Unless you're using a thermos or something like that, coffee and vehicles just don't mix. I'm not blaming the driver, but I just can't bring myself to try holding a hot beverage in a paper cup while I pilot a vehicle. I lack the dexterity.

Unpredictable driving conditions only add to this: pre-pandemic, over the span of three years, I saw four different people spill Starbucks/Peets/WhateverBrand paper coffee cups full of coffee on other people on the bus.

I know that handing someone a cup through their window is different, but when we're talking about liquid that can burn you, I personally just need something more protective than a disposable cup.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Russ1642: Oh boy. We get to tell a gazillion people why they're wrong about the McDonalds case... again.

From what I remember from way back the news did a terrible job of explaining it at the time and comedians ran with it. Lots of people probably never knew the truth.


There's a good documentary out there about it called "Hot Coffee".  It exposes the way it was used by The Powers That Be to proclaim it as "frivolous" and to enact tort reform in all kinds of "frivolous" lawsuits, especially things like medical malpractice, environmental lawsuits, all kinds of big-money cases.  Only part of the problem was the 30-second "news" story, the same one, reported all over..."Old lady spills coffee on self, goes after big bucks".  I mean, we've all spilled coffee on ourselves, right?  After that, we forgot about it.  TPTB didn't, that's for sure.  McDonalds acted badly, for sure, but it could have been anybody, really.  It was a highly visible, relatable story to further the cause to limit our options and keep the big money where it is.
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: Allen suffered second degree burns to his "persons"...

Is THAT what they're calling them these days.....dees

/are they like corporations now??


Persons, manhood...whatever :-)

/junk, twig and berries, wedding tackle...
 
