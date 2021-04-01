 Skip to content
 
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Couple attempts to hold wedding at mansion they did not own. '"I have people trespassing on my property," the owner told a 911 dispatcher. "And they keep harassing me, calling me. They say they're having a wedding here and it's God's message."'   (wfla.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Silly Floridians...
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What a Florida mansion may look like...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/too bothered to include a pic of said mansion?
 
Technoir [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Yeah, I've got about...74 dead bodies on my property.  Uh huh. They were trespassing and threatening me, hollering about 'Gods Message'...well, God's message to me was 'Castle Doctrine.  Tell em to leave, and if they don't go, cut em down.' ... Yessir. All 74, stone dead. Don't bother with no ambulances, just a garbage truck."
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
God: You talking monkeys fall for anything.  Tree of knowledge?  More like Tree of Stupidity. Am I right?  High five me, Gabriel.  Don't leave me hanging.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You guys go on with your wedding.  I'll fix you guys some nice Flavor Aide.  Everyone can toast the bride and groom with some nice grape Flavor Aide.
 
jso2897
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A big, fancy, expensive wedding.
Because there has to be a worse investment that college loans.
There is always a chance that degree in early Etruscan poetry will be useful to you some day.
Pictures of you and your SO getting drunk and smashing cake in each other's face on a yacht?
Not so much.
 
oobiedoobie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
According to the faith healer con artists, the couple simply did a name-it-and-claim-it on the mansion.  Therefore, it's legally theirs.
 
jso2897
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: God: You talking monkeys fall for anything.  Tree of knowledge?  More like Tree of Stupidity. Am I right?  High five me, Gabriel.  Don't leave me hanging.


Harry Freakstorm: You guys go on with your wedding.  I'll fix you guys some nice Flavor Aide.  Everyone can toast the bride and groom with some nice grape Flavor Aide.


You're in a bit of a mood, this morning.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Courtney Wilson and Shenita Jones invited family and friends to their "dream home and estate" for their weekend wedding celebration: the ceremony Saturday, brunch on Sunday.

Two chicks getting married in the eyes of the Lord?  Next thing you'll tell me they drove themselves there in their own automobiles.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jso2897: Harry Freakstorm: God: You talking monkeys fall for anything.  Tree of knowledge?  More like Tree of Stupidity. Am I right?  High five me, Gabriel.  Don't leave me hanging.

Harry Freakstorm: You guys go on with your wedding.  I'll fix you guys some nice Flavor Aide.  Everyone can toast the bride and groom with some nice grape Flavor Aide.

You're in a bit of a mood, this morning.


I'm on my authorized break.  Now, I need to hide in the toilet for an hour. Then lunch.

Sorry I missed you teams chat I was on the SIPR.  Can't say why.  SIPR.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I mean, we're doing a backyard wedding later this summer, but its our own backyard.

For now, anyway. I suspect with the rate things are moving that we'll need a bigger venue.
 
sniderman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My property, my garden hose.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Enjoy the soggy cake and high-pressure tissue bruising.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Time for a stand your ground shotgun wedding
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Technoir: "Yeah, I've got about...74 dead bodies on my property.  Uh huh. They were trespassing and threatening me, hollering about 'Gods Message'...well, God's message to me was 'Castle Doctrine.  Tell em to leave, and if they don't go, cut em down.' ... Yessir. All 74, stone dead. Don't bother with no ambulances, just a garbage truck."


....just a garbage truck.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If you steal it, God wants you to have it. It's the prosperity gospel in a nutcase.
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If you've got a mansion odds are you have buried sprinklers. Go flip the valve and let them have some rain on their wedding day.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Courtney Wilson and Shenita Jones invited family and friends to their "dream home and estate" for their weekend wedding celebration: the ceremony Saturday, brunch on Sunday.

Two chicks getting married in the eyes of the Lord?  Next thing you'll tell me they drove themselves there in their own automobiles.


Courtney is a dude.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Courtney Wilson and Shenita Jones invited family and friends to their "dream home and estate" for their weekend wedding celebration: the ceremony Saturday, brunch on Sunday.

Two chicks getting married in the eyes of the Lord?


Courtney is a he.
 
EL EM
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A mansion should have hounds.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

macadamnut: If you steal it, God wants you to have it. It's the prosperity gospel in a nutcase.


Worked for Pizarro. And the USA from 1865- current date.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What a curmudgeon. People think your properly is beautiful enough to want to get married there and you don't allow it. What happened to empathy and decency?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Courtney Wilson and Shenita Jones invited family and friends to their "dream home and estate" for their weekend wedding celebration: the ceremony Saturday, brunch on Sunday.

Two chicks getting married in the eyes of the Lord?  Next thing you'll tell me they drove themselves there in their own automobiles.


Courtney can be a male name and I think it is in this case.

I've encountered people like this when I was a new, naive landlord. They believe themselves chosen by god and that entitles them to live rent free. It took me four months in Pittsburgh housing court to evict them. Now I don't trust anyone who ends a conversation by saying. "Be blessed."
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't know.  If they offered me money to use my empty for-sale home as a wedding venue I'd consider it, but I'd want a lawyer (paid for by the couple) to draw up a contract regarding cleaning up after themselves and not trashing the place.

Then again if they had the money for a venue, they probably would have just rented a traditional venue.

I would have liked to be there when the husband tells the wife on her wedding day the venue, effectively, kicked them and all their guests out.  Knowing most brides, when even the tiniest detail goes south, that would have been... something.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The fark is wrong with people? I can no longer even.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

blatz514: What a Florida mansion may look like...

[Fark user image 850x478]

/too bothered to include a pic of said mansion?


Has to be this place: https://www.redfin.com/FL/South​west-Ranches/5550-Hancock-Rd-33330/hom​e/41739689

Only house within a broad radius of FFL that has a tennis court, bowling alley, and priced between $5M and $6M.

Looks nice, although the interior is a bit dated:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Although I think the "800 ft. bar" has to be a typo.  Maybe 800 sq. ft:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
overzelus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Courtney Wilson and Shenita Jones invited family and friends to their "dream home and estate" for their weekend wedding celebration: the ceremony Saturday, brunch on Sunday.

Two chicks getting married in the eyes of the Lord?  Next thing you'll tell me they drove themselves there in their own automobiles.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'd have just driven a tractor or other yard vehicle right down the aisle. Maybe during the bride's precession for maximum impact. Apparently, it's God's will for your wedding to be a disaster. My name is Will, take it as a sign, toots.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hmmm. I wonder if it was this real estate professional ...

https://petapixel.com/2021/04/01/alab​a​ma-fire-chief-pulls-gun-on-black-realt​or-and-photographer/?utm_source=fark&u​tm_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICI​D=ref_fark

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Harry Freakstorm: Courtney Wilson and Shenita Jones invited family and friends to their "dream home and estate" for their weekend wedding celebration: the ceremony Saturday, brunch on Sunday.

Two chicks getting married in the eyes of the Lord?  Next thing you'll tell me they drove themselves there in their own automobiles.

Courtney can be a male name and I think it is in this case.

I've encountered people like this when I was a new, naive landlord. They believe themselves chosen by god and that entitles them to live rent free. It took me four months in Pittsburgh housing court to evict them. Now I don't trust anyone who ends a conversation by saying. "Be blessed."


Now I don't trust no Dudes names "Courtney".

/that whole trip to Thailand
//surprise...I ain't ever been to Thailand.
///I did live in Okinawa once and my roommate introduced me to two attractive bar girls with hairy knuckles once, as a joke. Yeah, I bailed. Probably had bigger junk than me and I wasn't about to hang out and find out.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Daily Mail actually had more info

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Warthog: blatz514: What a Florida mansion may look like...

[Fark user image 850x478]

/too bothered to include a pic of said mansion?

Has to be this place: https://www.redfin.com/FL/South​west-Ranches/5550-Hancock-Rd-33330/hom​e/41739689

Only house within a broad radius of FFL that has a tennis court, bowling alley, and priced between $5M and $6M.

Looks nice, although the interior is a bit dated:

[Fark user image image 800x532]

[Fark user image image 800x533]

[Fark user image image 800x533]

[Fark user image image 800x533]

Although I think the "800 ft. bar" has to be a typo.  Maybe 800 sq. ft:

[Fark user image image 800x533]


"Interior is a bit dated" which is funny because it's the house that IHOP built.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

