 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Message in a bottle bypasses the oceans of the world, takes over 30 years to travel 250 miles from Kentucky to Tennessee   (upi.com) divider line
18
    More: Weird, Kentucky, Mississippi River, Ohio River, Kentucky river, Nova Scotia, Nyima Mitchell, Pam Stanfield, Green River  
•       •       •

732 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2021 at 1:19 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Didn't go very far obviously.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So whats the fu*kin message, hillbilly?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still faster than the internet in Kentucky and Tennessee.
 
Supadope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: So whats the fu*kin message, hillbilly?


I love Sally so dang much. She is purtier than all the other girls. I'm a sendin this message so everyone knows what a lucky feller I am. We just got married and cain't be happier. She's the best sister in the whole wide world!
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slowly riding coal ash spills, making its way from dead waterway to dead waterway...
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take me to another place.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butt stuff
 
p4ul13
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article is a bit wordy when it could be summed up "Litter bug found after 30 years"

:-P
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: So whats the fu*kin message, hillbilly?


Halp! Ahm stuk in cantuckee!
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor Skylar Mae or Mae not grow up to hate that name.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Pam Stanfield said her husband, Daniel, and daughter, Skylar Mae, were treasure hunting on the shore of Open Lake, near Ripley, Tenn., after recent flooding when they discovered the bottle with a message inside.

That's a nice term for scavenging.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Be...sure...to...drink...your...Ovalt- son of a biatch!
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
After a past, similar thread I purchased the movie Paddle to the Sea on DVD. I remembered it from grade school and had fun showing it to my kids.

I doubt this bottle's journey was quite as entertaining.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That was a great star trek episode.  Daniel Davis is an amazing actor. "Ship in a bottle"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It was probably in the bed of a pickup most of the time.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/is confused
 
Jeff5
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Every bit of water from the Green River (RIP John Prine) to Ripley is prone to flooding, no telling how many places in various woods and swamps that bottle has spent time in.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Paradise by John Prine
Youtube DEy6EuZp9IY
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.