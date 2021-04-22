 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Guy challenges boxing coach to a fight. Coach who had just had hip surgery. Guy chose poorly (lots of NSFW language)   (youtube.com) divider line
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sweet science prevails.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was hilarious.

My cat punched harder as a kitten than the mouth in the video did.

Coach used perfect portion control, too.
He allowed his message to sink in so every time that dude gets a headache, the coach's words will come back to him like whispers in the night.

Every strike calculated.
He was beating that skull like a drum. A slow percussion leading to a controlled concussion.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So it's some kind of 'Rookie of the Year' (1993) scenario? Hip surgery enhanced his abilities when it should have hindered them. Amazing! Was Gary Busey there?!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Charlie Zelenoff?

*click*

No? :0

How about that!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: So it's some kind of 'Rookie of the Year' (1993) scenario? Hip surgery enhanced his abilities when it should have hindered them. Amazing! Was Gary Busey there?!


Did he say funky buttlovin'
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That was an enjoyable demonstration of putting someone in their place.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If you want to learn any combat sport/art, the LAST thing you should do is be taunting or berating the guy offering to teach. Because he might end up giving you a free lesson. And the scary part? That coach was on a busted hip and throwing half shots pretty much the whole time.

Moron would have gotten smoked if the coach let loose. Dude is a walking Dunning-Kruger graph for how to fight.
 
FreakFactory
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I saw this video yesterday.  Dude that got pummeled deserved it.  Being arrogant on the "street" is one thing.  Being arrogant where you know nothing is a totally different thing.

That guy deserved every punch, knock down, and bruise he got.  I hate people like that, all attitude and no brains.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
LET'S WORK!!!
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: If you want to learn any combat sport/art, the LAST thing you should do is be taunting or berating the guy offering to teach. Because he might end up giving you a free lesson. And the scary part? That coach was on a busted hip and throwing half shots pretty much the whole time.

Moron would have gotten smoked if the coach let loose. Dude is a walking Dunning-Kruger graph for how to fight.


And that's the thing that makes it a great video.  The coach could have beaten him senseless in under ten seconds.  But he didn't.  He did just enough to get his message to sink in, and left it there.  That was a masterclass in proportionality.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Here's a better idea: Don't get in fights at all.

I used to box, actually. Not professionally or anything, but I learned the basics and (when I was young and fit) could dance and throw some quick punches. Yet I didn't get in fights.

I also learned to fence. I was on the fencing team and everything. I won most of my matches, even one against my instructor. I could fence right or left-handed, and would decide before a match which to use, and it would throw off opponents severely. Still, the only time I raised a weapon to anyone in the outside world was when some guy tried to steal my bike from my apartment patio at 2 AM while I was in the adjacent room, and I felt it necessary to chase him down the street in my boxer shorts, holding a battle axe aloft. He left a trail of piss on the sidewalk.

But for the most part, fighting sucks. Learning to do some things in a competition is one thing. Fighting in the real world, outside of a sanctioned event? That's some dumb shiat, and nobody should do it. If someone tries to engage, walk or drive away. You gain nothing by kicking someone's ass in the streets when you could just leave.

Now, if you're cornered or have no means of egress, then yeah- ring their bell and then stop.

I'm not sure I could still throw a combination anymore. Rheumatoid Arthritis has gotten the better of me. But if someone cornered me, I could probably still hit them hard enough to make them think about how their life got to that point. But I never want to be in that position, so I'll just avoid people like that.

All fighting ever gets you is a broken body, in the end. Even the greats.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: If you want to learn any combat sport/art, the LAST thing you should do is be taunting or berating the guy offering to teach. Because he might end up giving you a free lesson. And the scary part? That coach was on a busted hip and throwing half shots pretty much the whole time.

Moron would have gotten smoked if the coach let loose. Dude is a walking Dunning-Kruger graph for how to fight.


Pretty much this ^

The guy was a moron. His stance was bad, his movements were bad, it was pretty obvious from the start.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I like how the asshole gets up from the first knockdown and it takes about 15 seconds for the actual impact dizziness to take effect.  All of a sudden Mr. Spaghettilegs shows up to the party.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Idiot.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Warthog: Elliot8654: If you want to learn any combat sport/art, the LAST thing you should do is be taunting or berating the guy offering to teach. Because he might end up giving you a free lesson. And the scary part? That coach was on a busted hip and throwing half shots pretty much the whole time.

Moron would have gotten smoked if the coach let loose. Dude is a walking Dunning-Kruger graph for how to fight.

And that's the thing that makes it a great video.  The coach could have beaten him senseless in under ten seconds.  But he didn't.  He did just enough to get his message to sink in, and left it there.  That was a masterclass in proportionality.


Heh.  Reminded me of reading Spenser books, honestly.  Parker used to hammer that point home so to speak pretty regularly.  No matter what kind of badass you think you are, DO NOT fark with someone who knows how it's done.  I don't care if it's boxing, kung fu, serious business military hand to hand syncretic weirdness - it doesn't farking matter.  If someone's been trained in hand to hand, systematically - other factors being basically equal they will destroy your dumb ass.  Every single time.  Even all other factors not being equal, odds are very, very much in their favor.  They will put you in the hospital if you push it.

/and no, not "I went to boot camp and learned 3 counters and stuff!"
//or "I took 3 boxing classes once"
///I'm talking, "I spent a long time learning and practicing a systematic form of fighting, and I keep it up."
////those people will wreck you unarmed, unless you've got equivalent amounts of learning and practice - no matter who you are
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

awruk!: Elliot8654: If you want to learn any combat sport/art, the LAST thing you should do is be taunting or berating the guy offering to teach. Because he might end up giving you a free lesson. And the scary part? That coach was on a busted hip and throwing half shots pretty much the whole time.

Moron would have gotten smoked if the coach let loose. Dude is a walking Dunning-Kruger graph for how to fight.

Pretty much this ^

The guy was a moron. His stance was bad, his movements were bad, it was pretty obvious from the start.


I used to kickbox.  As soon as they started I was like "wow, his form is BAD, this gonna be ugly".  Good on the coach for teaching him a lesson without pummeling him into dirt.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Get your hands up." Translation: at least make it interesting.  Coach would have ignored that guy if he didn't come into his gym and talk shiat.
 
Everything is Awful
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"I thought you wanted box. That's not boxing."
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Your 3 minute introductory a$$kicking is now over. GTFO
 
Abox
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I had no intention to even spar
Because I was on crutches and freshly out of hip surgery.
After I showed him my crutches he went on to call me a kitty cat and said are you backing out.

On crutches freshly out of hip surgery and let a guy taunt him into sparring...that's pretty dumb.  When I was still in the crutches stage recovering from knee surgery if someone said 'don't be a pussy, come skiing' I'd have said fark off.
 
flyersfanjd
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was hoping it was Eric Kelly's gym (NSFW language)

Best Boxing Trainer Ever : Eric Kelly's Training 101
Youtube syhb3z4pTFQ
 
moresugar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If I was a boxing coach who wanted to promote my gym I might just create a viral video where the blatantly over-the-top racist bad guy challenged me to a fight and I landed him on his ass.  Repeatedly.

Just sayin'.
 
70Ford
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When my son was big enough, I gave him these words when he went to school. "If you sense a fight coming on, walk away. Try to talk your way out of it. But, if they lay a hand on you, you beat them.

Beat them until they can't hurt you any more. If you have to see the principal, I will support you. You do not have to take abuse, and you have the absolute right to defend yourself."
 
