(PR Newswire)   86% of people really need to find something better to worry about   (prnewswire.com) divider line
46
    More: Obvious, Sexual intercourse, sex-positive lifestyle, Human sexuality, sexual wellness brandLELO, Human sexual behavior, sexual wellness industry, NEW YORK, first official #sexemoji  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2021 at 10:15 AM



46 Comments     (+0 »)
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Speaking Emoji: Stop Hiding Behind the Eggplant and Peach Emoji - We I Need a Sex Emoji

Fixed
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone is horny on main.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care about TFA, but I just thought of a great set of couple's Halloween costumes.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's another thirty emoji because you need every combination of male-female, female-female, male male, male transgendered-female, female transgendered-male,...
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well as I'm not 9 years old, I'm exempted from using emojis.

/I think adults that use a lot of emojis often are...creepy.
//& in work emails wtf?
 
WhoGAS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't simply have a sex emoji.  You must include every possible position and gender interaction to be fair.  Don't start a fight when one doesn't need to be started.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: I don't care about TFA, but I just thought of a great set of couple's Halloween costumes.


Yeah, you aren't the first for sure...

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
:P

I stand by my go-to, Mr. Licky.  Mr. Licky, the most erotically charged Spartan emoji.  He always satisfies.

ALWAYS.

(Full disclosure, I am his agent - some would say pimp - so I have a vested interest in his sensual proliferation.)
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🍉🍉
🍕
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the sequence of Eggplant-Eggplant-Fist-Fist-Train-Trai​n-Train emojis is no longer adequate?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No kidding. I posted about babaghanoush and peach tarts with the family online and social services appeared an hour later.
 
WhoGAS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Metaluna Mutant: Well as I'm not 9 years old, I'm exempted from using emojis.

/I think adults that use a lot of emojis often are...creepy.
//& in work emails wtf?


They're in training for future employment...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: No kidding. I posted about babaghanoush and peach tarts with the family online and social services appeared an hour later.


Well you are on probation
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dletter: brainlordmesomorph: I don't care about TFA, but I just thought of a great set of couple's Halloween costumes.

Yeah, you aren't the first for sure...

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 569x688]


those look like crap
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: That's another thirty emoji because you need every combination of male-female, female-female, male male, male transgendered-female, female transgendered-male,...


You'll get over it.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People need to start being more creative with the emoji we have. Try sending this one

Cactus, soldier helmet, boxing glove, clown.

See what type of responses you get.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.  "How does one say, "So, wanna fark?" in a way that carries the message yet is reasonably unlikely to get one kicked in the genitalia?" is a problem that's been ongoing since we lived in caves.  Does it really matter which euphemism people use?  They're always going to exist, barring a vast and drastic change in social attitudes.  Even in places that don't have the "Eww sex is dirty!" problem, the "I'd rather not get my junk kicked into low Earth orbit if they're farked off about the idea" problem is going to persist.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
( ´･･)ﾉ(._.')
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: dletter: brainlordmesomorph: I don't care about TFA, but I just thought of a great set of couple's Halloween costumes.

Yeah, you aren't the first for sure...

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 569x688]

those look like crap


There were better ones, this was just the best one with both in the same photo.

/lazy image paster
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dletter: brainlordmesomorph: I don't care about TFA, but I just thought of a great set of couple's Halloween costumes.

Yeah, you aren't the first for sure...

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 569x688]


She's a peach.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL who keeps submitting these ads?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whar Fark Pickle Emoji?!?
 
Porkbelly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I have to say:  I didn't renew my totalfark because I had told the fark modpeople that I was going to do that because of grossly unfair removal of posts and a host of other issues.  I always follow-through with threats.  It has been now 4 days.  I can safely say I've commented about 90% less, I've spent about 75% less time on fark because I'm not trying to parse through all the incredibly stupid posts and I'm getting about 90% fewer "I'm mentioned" on my few comments (proportionately).

Originally fark offered me a re-up at $120 a year and then when my totalfark expired I was told I could sign up for $50.  This was really odd to me.

The greenlit cites are reasonably informing/interesting but I've found more time to read good books is the end-result.

Thank you moderators for restoring better time management to the few years I have left before I shuffle off and learn the big secret.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: That's another thirty emoji because you need every combination of male-female, female-female, male male, male transgendered-female, female transgendered-male,...


I mean, yeah, kind of. Or will it just be an emoji that says SEX in white block letters on a black background?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhoGAS: Metaluna Mutant: Well as I'm not 9 years old, I'm exempted from using emojis.

/I think adults that use a lot of emojis often are...creepy.
//& in work emails wtf?

They're in training for future employment...

[Fark user image image 545x307]


I love the decapitation button.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porkbelly: Well, I have to say:  I didn't renew my totalfark because I had told the fark modpeople that I was going to do that because of grossly unfair removal of posts and a host of other issues.  I always follow-through with threats.  It has been now 4 days.  I can safely say I've commented about 90% less, I've spent about 75% less time on fark because I'm not trying to parse through all the incredibly stupid posts and I'm getting about 90% fewer "I'm mentioned" on my few comments (proportionately).

Originally fark offered me a re-up at $120 a year and then when my totalfark expired I was told I could sign up for $50.  This was really odd to me.

The greenlit cites are reasonably informing/interesting but I've found more time to read good books is the end-result.

Thank you moderators for restoring better time management to the few years I have left before I shuffle off and learn the big secret.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's some funny sex emojis on Signal.  I like to use the limp dick sticker to express when I'm unimpressed by something.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"what about the children?"

It is all fun and games until lil' johnny is using it during Teams classrooms.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we need a sex emoji?
I mean just use words instead of ideograms if you need to.

I wonder when the first all-emoji book will come out.

Emojis are what caused the decline of the ancient Egyptian empire.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: we need a sex emoji?
I mean just use words instead of ideograms if you need to.

I wonder when the first all-emoji book will come out.

Emojis are what caused the decline of the ancient Egyptian empire.


https://medium.com/@Jefnwk/3-books-wr​i​tten-entirely-in-emojis-can-you-read-t​hem-fffe71119530
 
vrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't there already a minivan emoji?
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Someone is horny on main.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
After yesterday's thread about the shape of states, I'm using California as my dick pic from now on.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dletter: brainlordmesomorph: I don't care about TFA, but I just thought of a great set of couple's Halloween costumes.

Yeah, you aren't the first for sure...

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 569x688]


This is the future Liberals want
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
begin whine

b-b-b-but SEX is DURRR-DEEE!!!

end whine
 
oukewldave
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Russ1642: That's another thirty emoji because you need every combination of male-female, female-female, male male, male transgendered-female, female transgendered-male,...


male -peach, male -cucumber, female -cucumber, female -peach, cucumber -cucumber, peach -cucumber....  It's never ending really
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How about

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We really need to not depend on emojis. We need to head back to ye olde good grammar. My texting and things, have not helped, my overall use, of the English language. I used extra commas for dramatic effect.

Translation: 🥬🍳😥

/Tossed salad and scrambled eggs, baby.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jim32rr: beezeltown: No kidding. I posted about babaghanoush and peach tarts with the family online and social services appeared an hour later.

Well you are on probation


Look, if you're mom hadn't been whoring in that rest area parking lot, I never would have gotten busted. Worst $10 I ever spent.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There already are sex emojis

👉👌

Or in my case

🤏👎
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If they're used as a non-verbal response to something that doesn't really require coherent words (thumbs up, smiley face instead of typing "right" or "lol" or "please stop sending me pictures of your dog"), that's fine.

If they're used as ornamentation, my eye usually just skips right over them without registering.

if they're incorporated into the text, creating a horrible abominated mixture of text and pictures...my eye still slides right over them without registering, so I get a disconnected series of words and I have no idea what the fark you're trying to say.

Carrie Fisher used to be really bad for that.  Her entire Twitter feed is filled with unreadable gibberish, mostly about her dog.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Juc: we need a sex emoji?
I mean just use words instead of ideograms if you need to.

I wonder when the first all-emoji book will come out.

Emojis are what caused the decline of the ancient Egyptian empire.

https://medium.com/@Jefnwk/3-books-wri​tten-entirely-in-emojis-can-you-read-t​hem-fffe71119530


The sex emoji is right there:

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I get this a lot -  "NO"
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When will Google translate be able to handle emojis?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
👉⬌👌

🔜
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: You can't simply have a sex emoji.  You must include every possible position and gender interaction to be fair.  Don't start a fight when one doesn't need to be started.


Kama sutra emojis?
 
