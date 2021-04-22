 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   This is how you make a passenger safety announcement aboard your flight as a flight attendant if you want to OWN the aisle   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
16
    More: Amusing, Flight attendant, flight attendant, flight announcements, member of cabin crew, good morning, best flight attendant, Flight attendants, own version of the safety instructions  
•       •       •

1684 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2021 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Naked?
 
peterquince
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank God for the gays
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yes sayin is all. OWN THT AISLE!!!

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
OMG, that was funny. Ha! Ha! Ha!
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

oh no you didn't.
 
daffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That guy was great. He should come up with jokes for the talk. Maybe he could get an inflatable duck for the vest part.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wasn't there one where the flight attendant said something like "I don't care if it says Prada or Gucci it goes under the seat.  We all know yours is fake anyway, if it were real you wouldn't be flying JetBlue"
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Soul Plane (9/12) Movie CLIP - You're A Survivor (2004) HD
Youtube YfUodLRuU-A
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Don't care. I'm still going to be getting a nap head start on my 18 hour flight while my blanket is on my lap so the attendant can't tell my seat belt isn't on. I don't recline my seat because I'm not a monster.
 
70Ford
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
(reads article)
..
...
K
 
p51d007
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Kate Micucci Knows Exactly What Her Last Name Sounds Like - CONAN on TBS
Youtube 6C6CzEEKaXQ
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
WestJet used to have some pretty fun preflight safety instructions.

I don't recall many specifics, but they were chuckle worthy.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That guy sounds baked.

The best F-A jokes are delivered deadpan, and inserted seamlessly into the standard language.

"...so as we've begun to taxi for takeoff, please return all tray tables and seatbacks to the fully upright position, and make sure that your seatbelts are fastened, the Captain has told us that he wants to try something different this time."
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Southwest has done this sort of thing forever.

(after demonstrating how to fasten the seat belt) "And if you had difficulty fastening a seat belt you might not be quite ready for air travel."

"In the event of a water landing, please use the complimentary flotation device found under your seat..."

"In the event of a loss of pressure, three oxygen masks will drop from the compartment above... If you're traveling with more than two children - first of all, what were you thinking? Please decide now which ones you're going to save..."

"There may be fifty ways to leave your lover, but there are only four ways out of this airplane..." - This one must be in the manual, I've heard it a dozen times.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I had a flight attendant once who asked people to look at the safety card because she had personally colored every one of them.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.