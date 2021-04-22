 Skip to content
 
(Forbes)   "Honestly, Mr. TSA Officer, I don't recall packing that loaded gun in my carry-on bag"   (forbes.com) divider line
32
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One pic shows a Taurus Judge

That person is just racking up the poor life choices
 
1funguy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

baka-san: One pic shows a Taurus Judge

That person is just racking up the poor life choices


I have a Taurus Circuit Judge.
Works great for a house gun.

/ rant over
 
TSA agent
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This happens all the time. It's literally EVERY DAY somewhere in the USA; multiple times per day.

At the airport I work at, the sheriff's deputy just runs your name and if you don't have any criminal history you get told to go put it in your car.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If you don't remember where your gun is, it's useless.

It's worth than useless, because now it's a hazard to you and everyone around you, and it's available for somebody to steal it.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Did you pack your bags yourself?

Apparently, this question is useless.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is what can happen when people are carrying their guns 22/7/357.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If you forget that you have a loaded gun you have no reason to be carrying a gun.  You should also lose the right to guns as well as you are a danger to everyone around you.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Another guns in the carry-on thread. Is it Thursday already?

/I understand how this can happen
//TSA once made me throw away a can of shaving cream
///it's kind of the same thing
//// shameful waste of dinosaur embryos
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Claiming you "forgot" gets you the lightest possible punishment. I'd wager a beer that most of these people have traveled with their guns before and no one noticed.
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
CSB time: I've definitely forgotten I've had "disallowed" items on my person before boarding a flight before.

Hanging out with some friends before flying home for winter break. They agree to take me to the airport after we've gotten some lunch. As they drop me off and I'm getting out of the car, one of my friends says "Hey,where'd you put the sack?" and I say I dunno, I don't have it, I'll see you guys later.

Moseying through the security line, I'm patting myself down to make sure I don't have any loose change, that my keys are in my backpack and...oh shiat, THAT'S where the sack went. I hope that since it's non-metallic and it's relatively small, it will go unnoticed by the agent. Not my luck that say, as I'm pulled aside for additional screening. The inevitable pat-down occurs, and he feels the small soft wad in the bottom of one of my cargo pockets. He goes to the wand and WHAT THE HELL, it starts beeping when it passes over the all-cloth, no snaps or buttons (velcro) cargo pocket. I am flummoxed, and immediately start mentally freaking out. He says "What is that? Turn out your pockets." I sigh, already planning on the excuses I'll use to defer some of my parents' wrath for missing a flight and getting arrested a few days before Christmas. I toss the sack on the small table in front of me, and there's no doubt as to what it is. I look up at the guy sheepishly, he looks at me, looks at the sack, glances over his shoulder- without looking at the bag, sweeps it off the table and quickly stuffs it in his pocket. He looks back at me and waves me through without saying anything. As I'm walking away, I hear him say "Larry? Yeah, I'm taking my break now."
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If you're a gun owner who doesn't know precisely where every one of your guns is at all times, you definitely should not be a gun owner.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Packing the heat is becoming an autonomic response in the US. Its a form of evolving natural selection only to be found in the US. Much like the Finch's beak size and shape differences Darwin observed in the Galapagos Islands.
 
TSA agent
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

edmo: I'd wager a beer that most of these people have traveled with their guns before and no one noticed.


I'll take you on that bet. Guns are very easy to spot with an X-ray machine. It is not even remotely possible that "most" (I assume you are claiming 50%+1 as a plurality) of them have carried a gun onto a plane with no one noticing.

I will tell you that there are guns that go through screening and are missed. It happens infrequently, but the sheer number of passengers being screened means the total number of guns that get carried onto planes is higher than you might think. I could only make a SWAG on the number, but let's call it a minimum of 1-2 firearms a week. I'm comfortable estimating that number as the minimum (but I can't estimate a maximum).
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
TSA agent:

It's an airport, confiscation should be the norm.
 
TSA agent
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: It's an airport, confiscation should be the norm.


We confiscate *NOTHING*. Anything left behind by passengers is voluntarily abandoned.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

baka-san: One pic shows a Taurus Judge

That person is just racking up the poor life choices


It's a fun range toy.  Or good to fill with snake or rat shot.
 
TSA agent
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

grinding_journalist: CSB time


I have surreptitiously disposed of drugs for people before. It's not worth the paperwork and hassle of reporting it. If no one is looking, I'll pocket it and go flush it down the toilet in a couple minutes.
 
KoreanZombie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Strong argument for gun control and red flag laws.  If you forget where it is you shouldn't own it.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TSA agent: edmo: I'd wager a beer that most of these people have traveled with their guns before and no one noticed.

I'll take you on that bet. Guns are very easy to spot with an X-ray machine. It is not even remotely possible that "most" (I assume you are claiming 50%+1 as a plurality) of them have carried a gun onto a plane with no one noticing.

I will tell you that there are guns that go through screening and are missed. It happens infrequently, but the sheer number of passengers being screened means the total number of guns that get carried onto planes is higher than you might think. I could only make a SWAG on the number, but let's call it a minimum of 1-2 firearms a week. I'm comfortable estimating that number as the minimum (but I can't estimate a maximum).


When did guns become so easy to spot? In 2015, DHS agents got almost all of their fake weapons past the screening.

I get it, it's harder than it sounds at such grueling, monotonous volumes. And it doesn't help that like all the other cases, this instance was really another false positive if we still have the goal of preventing terrorism. This moron is not going to wind up in Guantanamo.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: If you're a gun owner who doesn't know precisely where every one of your guns is at all times, you definitely should not be a gun owner.


what if I own so many guns that it is unreasonable to assume I know where they all are?  You are infringing on my rights!!!
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Another guns in the carry-on thread. Is it Thursday already?

/I understand how this can happen
//TSA once made me throw away a can of shaving cream
///it's kind of the same thing
//// shameful waste of dinosaur embryos


TSA confiscated my nail clippers. Said they were a hazard because of the little 1 inch toe pick. I was on a chartered all military fight flight to Iraq and we were all carrying our weapons on board. We had to hand the agent our rifle, walk through the metal detector and then got the rifle back.
What the actual fark?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TSA agent: This happens all the time. It's literally EVERY DAY somewhere in the USA; multiple times per day.

At the airport I work at, the sheriff's deputy just runs your name and if you don't have any criminal history you get told to go put it in your car.


Username is way too appropriate.

And 'responsible gun owners my ass'
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: The Dog Ate My Homework: If you're a gun owner who doesn't know precisely where every one of your guns is at all times, you definitely should not be a gun owner.

what if I own so many guns that it is unreasonable to assume I know where they all are?  You are infringing on my rights!!!


Like the saying goes "if you know how many guns you have, you don't have enough."
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Am I the only person that goes through every nook and cranny of my luggage / carry-on before packing it?

/I do the same on the return trip and when I get home as well. Takes 60 seconds.
 
Horizon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TSA agent: edmo: I'd wager a beer that most of these people have traveled with their guns before and no one noticed.

I'll take you on that bet. Guns are very easy to spot with an X-ray machine. It is not even remotely possible that "most" (I assume you are claiming 50%+1 as a plurality) of them have carried a gun onto a plane with no one noticing.

I will tell you that there are guns that go through screening and are missed. It happens infrequently, but the sheer number of passengers being screened means the total number of guns that get carried onto planes is higher than you might think. I could only make a SWAG on the number, but let's call it a minimum of 1-2 firearms a week. I'm comfortable estimating that number as the minimum (but I can't estimate a maximum).


It's a bet you'll lose about 70% of the time. Which is technically an improvement. In 2015 they missed 95% of contraband items.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I once forgot I was carrying my bow and arrows while boarding a hot-air balloon flight. Wow, was I embarrassed.
 
TSA agent
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: When did guns become so easy to spot? In 2015, DHS agents got almost all of their fake weapons past the screening.


Those were not all firearms. It was lots of other weapons.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Never forgot it when catching a flight, but years ago had come back from a weekend camping trip and grabbed my messenger bag for the Monday morning commute. Went to get something out of it when I got to my cubicle and found my 9mm.

No big deal. Tucked the bag under my desk and shut my mouth.

So I can kinda see how it might happen
 
TSA agent
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Horizon: TSA agent: edmo: I'd wager a beer that most of these people have traveled with their guns before and no one noticed.

I'll take you on that bet. Guns are very easy to spot with an X-ray machine. It is not even remotely possible that "most" (I assume you are claiming 50%+1 as a plurality) of them have carried a gun onto a plane with no one noticing.

I will tell you that there are guns that go through screening and are missed. It happens infrequently, but the sheer number of passengers being screened means the total number of guns that get carried onto planes is higher than you might think. I could only make a SWAG on the number, but let's call it a minimum of 1-2 firearms a week. I'm comfortable estimating that number as the minimum (but I can't estimate a maximum).

It's a bet you'll lose about 70% of the time. Which is technically an improvement. In 2015 they missed 95% of contraband items.


Those are a lot of tests with weapons other than firearms.
 
ScottRiqui [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Hyjamon: The Dog Ate My Homework: If you're a gun owner who doesn't know precisely where every one of your guns is at all times, you definitely should not be a gun owner.

what if I own so many guns that it is unreasonable to assume I know where they all are?  You are infringing on my rights!!!

Like the saying goes "if you know how many guns you have, you don't have enough."


"It's not a 'collection,' it's an 'accumulation' - 'collection' implies a theme."
 
