 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Meet the man in a bear suit walking from Los Angeles to San Francisco: 'Jesse Larios says he does not know exactly what inspired him to dress up as the character he has named Bearsun and start the over 400-mile trip'   (newsnationnow.com) divider line
19
    More: Awkward, San Francisco Giants, Jesse Larios, California, journey Larios, Sleep deprivation, Trip, Cleanliness, Sleep  
•       •       •

156 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2021 at 12:48 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Homer has been there...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Tom Hanks has already accepted the role.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I would guess drugs were involved
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
...he does not know exactly what inspired him

I bet it starts with a "C" and rhymes with "tro-kane"
 
6nome
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: I would guess drugs were involved


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Semper Fidelis Tyrannosaurus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I feel this! I do similar; long distance through hikes and paddling trips dressed as a wizard (Randalf the Grey). I really don't know why I started doing it, but the reaction from people I see along the way is more than worth it. They will never forget the time they met a wizard and his animal companion in the middle of a forest.
 
Goodgulf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

6nome: lifeslammer: I would guess drugs were involved

[Fark user image 425x421]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wooden_rooster
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I believe it's called mental illness.

/jk
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In before...
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Wolf892
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
After he passes out from heat stroke he'll realize the bear truth of what dumb thing it is that he's attempting.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"It's getting a little stuffy in here. Will anyone give me some ice water or money? I've already started a gofundme"
/if he actually completes this stunt without ever taking it off I'll be mildly impressed. And that's a red panda suit
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Subtonic: 6nome: lifeslammer: I would guess drugs were involved

[Fark user image 425x421]

[Fark user image 850x622]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm wondering what that suit's gonna smell like when he finally reaches SanFran...
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If he's dressed as a black bear, he'll be shot before he reaches the city limits.
Brown bear when he gets in to the countryside
Polar Bear - he'll get a ride to San Fran.

Almost We Bare Bears
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Does this qualify as a furry?
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.